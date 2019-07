The Minnesota Timberwolves are working to add talent to the roster in free agency, but they’re also getting ready to head to the NBA Summer League.

The Wolves announced their roster for the league, which starts Friday in Las Vegas against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It includes at least a few familiar faces.

One of them is former University of Minnesota star forward Jordan Murphy. He was named First Team All-Big Ten this past season and finished his career as the Gophers’ all-time leading rebounder. He also finished in the top five in career scoring.

The Wolves’ second round pick, Washington guard Jaylen Nowell, is also on the roster. Nowell shot 44 percent from three-point range last season for the Huskies.

Other undrafted college free agents playing in the NBA Summer League include Florida guard Canyon Barry, Syracuse guard Tyus Battle, Kansas State guard Barry Brown Jr., Butler forward Kelan Martin, UNLV center Brandon McCoy, USC guard Jordan McLaughlin, George Mason guard Marquise Moore, Arizona guard Brandon Randolph and LSU center Naz Reid.

One player not yet on the NBA Summer League roster is first-round draft pick Jarrett Culver. The former Texas Tech star can’t be added officially to the Wolves roster until July 6, when a trade for his rights becomes official.

The Wolves also face Atlanta on July 7, Milwaukee on July 8 and Miami on July 10 in the NBA Summer League.