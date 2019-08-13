< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Thielen on first team touchdown: 'It's one drive' By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Aug 13 2019 12:12PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 13 2019 12:11PM CDT
Updated Aug 13 2019 12:16PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Adam_Thielen_reacts_to_Vikings_first_pre_0_7590052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Adam_Thielen_reacts_to_Vikings_first_pre_0_7590052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Adam_Thielen_reacts_to_Vikings_first_pre_0_7590052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Adam_Thielen_reacts_to_Vikings_first_pre_0_7590052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Adam_Thielen_reacts_to_Vikings_first_pre_0_7590052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423574530-423572400" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Adam_Thielen_reacts_to_Vikings_first_pre_0_7590052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Adam_Thielen_reacts_to_Vikings_first_pre_0_7590052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Adam_Thielen_reacts_to_Vikings_first_pre_0_7590052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Adam_Thielen_reacts_to_Vikings_first_pre_0_7590052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Adam_Thielen_reacts_to_Vikings_first_pre_0_7590052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423574530" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EAGAN (FOX 9)</strong> - It was only one drive and it didn't involve Dalvin Cook, but it's hard not to be satisfied with how the Minnesota Vikings offense got started at New Orleans Friday night.</p><p>It was the first audition for Kevin Stefanski and Gary Kubiak with the keys to the Vikings' offense. It wasn't perfect, but it ended in a touchdown. The very first play of the night was an indication of where the Vikings' offense could go this season. Kirk Cousins faked a run to rookie Alexander Mattison with play action, sold the run and delivered a 15-yard strike over the middle to Stefon Diggs.</p><p>The only problem is it was negated by a holding penalty. Cousins finished the drive a perfect 4-of-4 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown to Mattison.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> WR <a href="https://twitter.com/athielen19?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@athielen19</a> talked this morning about moving the ball in the first drive at New Orleans Friday and getting points.<br> <br> "It's always good when you have limited reps to go out there and move the ball, get some first downs, But it's one drive of a football game." <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/rb9209cKBc">pic.twitter.com/rb9209cKBc</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1161318058268360705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 13, 2019</a></blockquote><p>"It's always good when you have limited reps to go out there and move the ball, get some first downs. It obviously helps when you put the work in OTAs, Training Camp, and then you're able to go out there and you move the ball," wide receiver Adam Thielen said. "It definitely feels good but at the same time, it's one drive of a football game."</p><p>Thielen had a 35-yard catch from Cousins down the near sideline on that drive that was initially called a touchdown, but after review it was determined he was down at the 1-yard line. It set up Mattison's first NFL touchdown, on a play action pass and roll out, though it doesn't officially count since it was a preseason game.</p><p>Mattison, who finished with 30 yards rushing in his first professional game, got three of his nine carries on the first drive. While it's difficult to glean anything in detail from a total of eight plays, Mike Zimmer had to be satisfied with getting seven points from his first-team offense.</p><p>Cousins finished his only drive with a perfect 158.3 rating.</p><p>"Offensively we looked a lot like what I envision it to look like. Run, play action, pass, and good protection, we had really good protection in the ball game," Zimmer said.</p><p>Cousins also had two completions to Kyle Rudolph on the drive. The first went for a 10-yard gain, and the second came on play action and went for 20 yards over the middle.</p><p>Maybe the most impressive play of the drive, and the most critical, Cousins made with his feet. In the shotgun on a third-and-long, he faced immediate pressure and scrambled 11 yards for a first down to keep the drive alive.</p><p>It was an option that didn't happen a lot last season. And if Friday was any indication, there will be balance in the offense this season. The first drive featured four runs and four passes. For the game, the Vikings rushed 27 times for 215 yards. They were 19-of-27 passing for 247 yards and three touchdowns, one each from Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kyle Sloter.</p><p>"I think you certainly saw the run game and the pass game marrying together. I think that is really no secret to who we are, so I think that was good to see," Stefanski said. "But it is really hard to gauge too much off of that being that they are so vanilla and we are so vanilla. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/15-year-old-coco-gauff-gets-us-open-wild-card-entry" title="15-year-old Coco Gauff gets US Open wild-card entry" data-articleId="423660848" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori Gauff of the United States hits a backhand against Simona Halep of Romania during Day 7 of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by TPN/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>15-year-old Coco Gauff gets US Open wild-card entry</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 06:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Coco Gauff will get a chance to try for an encore: The 15-year-old from Florida received a wild-card entry Tuesday for the U.S. Open's main draw.</p><p>It will be Gauff's second Grand Slam tournament. She made a magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last month after getting a wild card into the qualifying rounds there.</p><p>Ranked just 313th at the time, Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, upset five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round and wound up losing at the All England Club to eventual title winner Simona Halep.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-rookies-mattison-johnson-stand-out-in-nfl-debut" title="Vikings rookies Mattison, Johnson stand out in NFL debut" data-articleId="423640536" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Adam Thielen talked about the Vikings' offense at practice Tuesday after the first team scored a touchdown in their first drive at New Orleans last Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings rookies Mattison, Johnson stand out in NFL debut</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 05:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 06:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There’s not a better way for an NFL rookie to make a first impression than by getting into the end zone in the preseason.</p><p>A pair of draft picks did that and then some Friday night in Minnesota’s 34-25 win at New Orleans. It was the unofficial debuts for third round pick and running back Alexander Mattison, and seventh round pick at wide receiver, Olabisi Johnson.</p><p>With Dalvin Cook not seeing action against the Saints, Mattison got his first chance to shoulder the load in the Vikings’ run game. He finished the game with nine carries for 30 yards, and got three carries on the first series of the game with the first-team offense.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gophers-will-treat-tuesday-scrimmage-like-a-game-" title="Gophers will treat Tuesday scrimmage 'like a game'" data-articleId="423485163" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_7589345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_7589345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_7589345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_7589345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_7589345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PJ Fleck and the Gophers are having their lone fall scrimmage on campus Tuesday. The Gophers open the regular season on Aug. 29 against South Dakota State." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gophers will treat Tuesday scrimmage 'like a game'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 09:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 10:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Gophers football team opens the regular season against South Dakota State in a little more than two weeks, but coach PJ Fleck is treating Tuesday’s practice as an audition for opening night.</p><p>Fleck holds one big scrimmage during every fall Training Camp, and this year, it’s on Tuesday. The projected starters will start, everyone will play and get live reps. It will be treated as a game, as much as Fleck can make it seem like one.</p><p>Tuesday is the audition, but Aug. 29 against the Jackrabbits is the opening act.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mpd-called-after-suspicious-man-spotted-in-east-harriet-neighborhood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/6-P-MAN%27S%20GUNS%20TAKEN%20AWAY_00.00.01.02_1565739914156.png_7590980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="East Harriet neighborhood"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Guns recovered from suspicious vehicle in East Harriet neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vikings-rookies-mattison-johnson-stand-out-in-nfl-debut"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_20190813230141"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vikings rookies Mattison, Johnson stand out in NFL debut</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flooding-in-minneapolis-streets-following-tuesday-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/car%20flooding%20mpls%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.34.00_1565735974243.png_7590795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="car flooding mpls KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.00.34.00_1565735974243.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flooding in Minneapolis streets following Tuesday storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-dhs-whistleblower-says-she-was-threatened-with-firing-for-speaking-up"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/DHS%20hearing%20USE%20KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.12.33.02_1565717009230.png_7590218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DHS hearing USE KMSPBCME01_1.mpg_01.12.33.02_1565717009230.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota DHS whistleblower: I got ‘threatening' warning about speaking up</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/15-year-old-coco-gauff-gets-us-open-wild-card-entry" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/13/GETTY-GettyImages-Coco-Gauff_1565740059798_7591160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cori&#x20;Gauff&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;hits&#x20;a&#x20;backhand&#x20;against&#x20;Simona&#x20;Halep&#x20;of&#x20;Romania&#x20;during&#x20;Day&#x20;7&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Championships&#x20;-&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;All&#x20;England&#x20;Lawn&#x20;Tennis&#x20;and&#x20;Croquet&#x20;Club&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;08&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;TPN&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>15-year-old Coco Gauff gets US Open wild-card entry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mpd-called-after-suspicious-man-spotted-in-east-harriet-neighborhood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/6-P-MAN%27S%20GUNS%20TAKEN%20AWAY_00.00.01.02_1565739914156.png_7590980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/6-P-MAN%27S%20GUNS%20TAKEN%20AWAY_00.00.01.02_1565739914156.png_7590980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/6-P-MAN%27S%20GUNS%20TAKEN%20AWAY_00.00.01.02_1565739914156.png_7590980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/6-P-MAN%27S%20GUNS%20TAKEN%20AWAY_00.00.01.02_1565739914156.png_7590980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/6-P-MAN%27S%20GUNS%20TAKEN%20AWAY_00.00.01.02_1565739914156.png_7590980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Guns recovered from suspicious vehicle in East Harriet neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-now-has-designated-parking-spots-for-scooters" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/scooterr_1565734010081_7590824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/scooterr_1565734010081_7590824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/scooterr_1565734010081_7590824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/scooterr_1565734010081_7590824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/scooterr_1565734010081_7590824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Minneapolis" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis now has designated parking spots for scooters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lake-nokomis-beaches-closed-after-ecoli-outbreak-sickens-3-children" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/TZ-2%20A%20--%20BEACH%20INSPECTIONS_00.00.16.24_1563562147736.png_7535342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/TZ-2%20A%20--%20BEACH%20INSPECTIONS_00.00.16.24_1563562147736.png_7535342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/TZ-2%20A%20--%20BEACH%20INSPECTIONS_00.00.16.24_1563562147736.png_7535342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/TZ-2%20A%20--%20BEACH%20INSPECTIONS_00.00.16.24_1563562147736.png_7535342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/19/TZ-2%20A%20--%20BEACH%20INSPECTIONS_00.00.16.24_1563562147736.png_7535342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lake Nokomis beaches closed after E.coli outbreak sickens 3 children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vikings-rookies-mattison-johnson-stand-out-in-nfl-debut" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Vikings_offense_continues_to_gel_at_Trai_0_7590967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vikings rookies Mattison, Johnson stand out in NFL debut</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i 