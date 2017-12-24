Report: Teams call for Rodgers' release, citing violation of NFL rules

Related Headlines Vikings shut out Packers 16-0

Multiple teams believe that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should be released, complaining that the Packers violated rules regarding players who are eligible to be placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN.

Rodgers broke his collarbone Oct. 15 during a game against the Vikings, and the team announced he could miss the remainder of the season.

According to the NFL rules, a player needs to have suffered a new injury that would sideline him at least six weeks to be placed on injured reserve. If that is not the case, the team is obligated to release the player once he is healthy.

Rodgers was activated off injured reserve and played last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers but came out of the game because he was "sore," Packers coach Mike McCarthy told ESPN.

But, the team didn't announce its decision to place Rodgers back on injured reserve until Tuesday, after the Packers had been eliminated from a potential postseason spot.

"Had the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, keeping alive Green Bay's playoff chances, it's possible Rodgers could have played Saturday night against the Minnesota Vikings. But the Packers opted to shut him down, which teams complained was a violation of NFL rules," ESPN reported.

Additionally, "it is not believed that Rodgers suffered any type of new injury against the Panthers. If Rodgers didn't suffer a new injury but was placed back on injured reserve anyway, NFL rules stipulate that the Packers would have to release him -- which nobody expects will happen."

The Vikings defeated the Packers 16-0 on Saturday, marking the team's first shutout since 1993.

During the game, Stefon Diggs caught a 4-yard pass from Case Keenum just inside the back line of the end zone in the first quarter for the only touchdown. The Vikings (12-3) have already clinched the NFC North and can secure a bye if Carolina loses or ties on Sunday against Tampa Bay.