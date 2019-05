The University of Minnesota baseball team knows what’s at stake as they enter the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday night.

The No. 4-seeded Gophers (26-25) face tournament host and No. 5-seeded Nebraska (28-20) under the lights Wednesday at Ameritrade Park, which is also the home of the College World Series. The Gophers are hoping it’s not the last time they see the facility this season, but they have an uphill climb just to get to the NCAA Tournament.

Minnesota needs to win the Big Ten Tournament to extend its season. It’s a tough reality to face after winning 44 games last year, hosting a regional and being two wins away from the College World Series.