- Two-time MVP and Vikings great Chuck Foreman joined FOX 9 Sports NOW to discuss the recent special teams shakeup and to highlight the team’s newest running back Sunday night.

The Vikings signed a new kicker/punter Sunday, which Foreman thought was a good move.

“You get two for one,” he said. “Obviously, he’s an exceptional player. I think it’s a pretty good move.”

As for why the special teams situation seems to always be changing in Minnesota, Foreman said it’s more emblematic of the league as a whole.

“There’s big money involved with this now. Teams can’t afford to lose by three points. They can’t afford to have their place kicker miss a field goal. It’s always been important, but there’s so much parity now,” he said.

Later, Foreman and Jim Rich talked about Rich’s interview with rookie Running Back Alexander Mattison.

Mattison talked about his mentality entering the NFL and his debut Friday night in New Orleans.

Foreman says he expects “big things” out of the rookie heading into the regular season.