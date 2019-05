Minnesota Lynx forward Seimone Augustus talks about the season ahead after the departures of Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson. Minnesota Lynx forward Seimone Augustus talks about the season ahead after the departures of Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson.

- The Minnesota Lynx are off to a 2-0 start, but they’ll be without one of their veteran players indefinitely.

The Lynx announced Thursday forward Seimone Augustus underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to address significant symptoms she’s been experiencing since training camp opened. She didn’t play in either of Minnesota’s first two games, both victories.

The Lynx the Seattle Storm, last year’s WNBA champions, 72-61 Wednesday night at Target Center. Odyssey Sims led four players in double figures with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field. Damiris Dantas added 12 points, and Lexie Brown and Jessica Shepard each scored 10. Napheesa Collier added nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

Augustus will be sidelined indefinitely after having the procedure done at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

She’s an eight-time All-Star who has been selected to six straight All-Star Games. She’s also the franchise leader with 358 starts, points (5,836), field goals made (2,381) and minutes (10,763).

The Lynx (2-0) travel to face the Dallas Wings on Saturday.