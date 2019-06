- Maple Grove native Sarah Burnham has some work to do Friday if she has intentions to play this weekend at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Burnham was in the first group Thursday morning, and hit the first tee shot at Hazeltine National Golf Club. She finished with a 6-over par 78 and is currently in a tie for 101st as of the afternoon. Hyo Joo Kim is the clubhouse leader after firing an opening round 3-under par 69.

The top 70 and ties after 36 holes on Friday advance to weekend play at Hazeltine. Burnham, a rookie on the LPGA Tour, made her first career cut last weekend and finished in a tie for 33rd.

There might have been some nerves in play on Thursday as Burnham started with a double bogey seven on the first hole. She birdied the par-3 No. 4, then bogeyed the par-4 No. 5 on the way to shooting a 2-over par 38 on the front nine.

Burnham birdied the par-4 No. 10 to get back to 1-over par for the day, but then double bogeyed the par-5 No. 11 to fall back to 3-over par. She added bogeys at the 15th and 16th before making birdie on the par-3 No. 17.

Burham shot a disappointing 4-over par 40 on the back nine to finish with a 78 for the day. Her playing partners, Tiffany Joh and Pavarisa Yoktuan, each shot a 1-over par 73.

The three continue play Friday at 1:05 p.m. at Hazeltine.