<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414464506" data-article-version="1.0">Romain Metanire selected to MLS All-Star Game</h1>
</header> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/roman-metanire-selected-to-mls-all-star-game">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:06PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-414464506"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:54PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p>
</div> <figure class="story-media">
<div id="storyPlayer_414464506_414501814_124391"></div> fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/roman-metanire-selected-to-mls-all-star-game">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414464506"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:54PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-414464506" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414464506-414469372"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Romain Metanire #19 of Minnesota United takes a shot as Kemar Lawrence #92 of New York Red Bulls defends at Red Bull Arena on April 06, 2019 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Romain Metanire #19 of Minnesota United takes a shot as Kemar Lawrence #92 of New York Red Bulls defends at Red Bull Arena on April 06, 2019 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414464506-414469372" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1141076771_1561408251722_7437252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Romain Metanire #19 of Minnesota United takes a shot as Kemar Lawrence #92 of New York Red Bulls defends at Red Bull Arena on April 06, 2019 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Romain Metanire #19 of Minnesota United takes a shot as Kemar Lawrence #92 of New York Red Bulls defends at Red Bull Arena on April 06, 2019 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414464506" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Minnesota United is in the thick of its 2019 season and on Monday, announced one of their top defenders will represent them in the MLS All-Star Game.</p> <p>Romain Metanire is having a standout season for the Loons. He’s the team leader in assists with six, and late next month, he’ll represent the Loons as an All-Star. His six assists are in 14 appearances, and he’s currently on a three-game point streak as the Loons have won their last two matches.</p> <p>“I think everybody’s delighted for him because at the end of the day, he’s deserved it with his performances. Not only is he a top player, he’s a top guy as well so everybody will be delighted for him,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said.</p> <p>Metanire scored his only goal of the season on May 25 in a 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo. In his last three starts, he’s got a goal and two assists as Minnesota United is 2-1 over that stretch. He was on the bench and did not play in the June 8 loss at Colorado, and a 3-0 loss at Atlanta FC.</p> <p>Metanire and the other MLS All-Stars will face Atletico de Madrid, 10-time champions of La Liga, in the All-Star Game on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.</p> <p>The Loons are in a slight lull in their schedule after coming out of a grueling stretch of four matches in 15 days with a 1-3 mark. They held a light workout Monday ahead of heading to Madison, Wis., Tuesday night for a friendly at Forward Madison.</p> <p>Minnesota United has found its groove after scoring just six goals in 10 matches between April 24 and June 8. The Loons’ had a 3-5-2 record over that stretch.</p> <p>Minnesota United bounced back with a combined seven goals in two wins in the Gold Cup to advance to the quarterfinal round. The Loons snapped a three-match losing skid back on June 12 with a 4-1 win at Sporting Kansas City. Darwin Quintero had a breakout offensive game with two goals and an assist, which came on an Angelo Rodriguez goal in the second minute to give Minnesota the early lead.</p> <p>With the match tied 1-1, Ethan Finlay scored on a pass threaded from Hassani Dotson to give the Loons a 2-1 lead. Then Quintero took over with a pair of goals 12 minutes apart. Both goals came on assists from Rodriguez.</p> <p>The win sent the Loons to the Open Cup round of 16.</p> <p>Six days later, the Loons had to climb out of an early 2-0 hole and scored three goals 23 minutes apart for a 3-2 win at Houston Dynamo. Quintero scored the first two goals, and Mason Toye’s first goal of the season came in timely fashion, in the 89th minute. Ethan Finlay beat his defender down the right side and into the penalty area, and Toye was in the perfect spot in the box for the finish.</p> <p>“Being in the middle of the goal, that’s something that Adrian has been harping on since I’ve gotten here is finishing in the middle of the goal and being there for the cross across the box,” Toye said. “I was there and I was able to put it away.”</p> <p>It was Toye’s first goal with the Loons, and it sent Minnesota United to the quarterfinals of the Open Cup.</p> <p>“I said after the game we were all pleased for him to get his first goal, but the manner and his movement to get the goal was more important for us. That’s the stuff that we’ve been working on,” Heath said. “It was perfect, it was a classic striker’s goal.”</p> <p>The Loons will face New Mexico United in the quarterfinals of the Open Cup. They beat FC Dallas 2-1 on June 19. That match will be played Wednesday, July 10 at Allianz Field.</p> <p>Through 16 matches, the Loons are 6-7-3 and maintain the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference at 21 points. They’re two points clear of a playoff spot and have scored 23 goals in 16 matches.</p> <p>Heath’s main goal in Tuesday’s friendly is to come out healthy. The Loons follow that with seven of their next 11 matches at home.</p> <p>“We’ve got a really big few weeks coming up for us. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TOUQUES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Alex Morgan and teammates run during a USA training session during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France at Parc des Loisirs on June 19, 2019 in Touques, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. Soccer, women's team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:05AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:08AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Soccer and players for the women's national team have tentatively agreed to mediate a lawsuit that accuses the federation of gender discrimination and seeks equitable pay.</p><p>The federation and representatives for the players confirmed the agreement, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, to pursue mediation following the Women's World Cup.</p><p>"Here to win a World Cup, lawyers are at home to do their thing, so we both have our jobs," defender Kelley O'Hara said Saturday. "This team has always been good at compartmentalizing. We focus on the task at hand and I haven't paid any mind on anything that's been going on. That's something we'll pick back up when we get home but right now my only focus is winning the World Cup."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lpga-golfers-spark-inspiration-for-next-generation-of-competitors-in-chaska" title="LPGA golfers spark inspiration for next generation of competitors in Chaska" data-articleId="414336795" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/LPGA_golfers_spark_inspiration_for_next__0_7434821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/LPGA_golfers_spark_inspiration_for_next__0_7434821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/LPGA_golfers_spark_inspiration_for_next__0_7434821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/LPGA_golfers_spark_inspiration_for_next__0_7434821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/LPGA_golfers_spark_inspiration_for_next__0_7434821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Young girls lined the fairways at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska over the weekend, hoping to catch a glimpse of professional female golfers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>LPGA golfers spark inspiration for next generation of competitors in Chaska</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 08:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 10:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Young girls lined the fairways at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska over the weekend, hoping to catch a glimpse of professional female golfers.</p><p>The event drew much smaller crowds than the 2016 Ryder Cup, allowing a more intimate view for attendees—many of which were young girls.</p><p>“She was excited because she’s seen the men play at the Phoenix Open so she was like, ‘I get to see the women play, I’m so excited’,” said Anthony Bilyeu of Eagan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/hannah-green-goes-wire-to-wire-to-win-the-kpmg-women-s-pga-championship-in-chaska" title="Hannah Green goes wire-to-wire to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Chaska" data-articleId="414316578" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Hannah%20Green%20GETTY_1561328636742.jpg_7434331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Hannah%20Green%20GETTY_1561328636742.jpg_7434331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Hannah%20Green%20GETTY_1561328636742.jpg_7434331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Hannah%20Green%20GETTY_1561328636742.jpg_7434331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Hannah%20Green%20GETTY_1561328636742.jpg_7434331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hannah Green goes wire-to-wire to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Chaska</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 05:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hannah Green held her nerve and saved par from the bunker with a 5-foot putt on the final hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for her first major championship. It's also the first win by an Australian in 13 years.</p><p>Green closed with an even-par 72 at Hazeltine National for a one-shot victory over defending champion Sung Hyun Park, whose 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole gave her a 68.</p><p>Among those who celebrated with Green was Karrie Webb, who brought Green to America four years ago as part of her scholarship program. 