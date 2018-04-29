'Roar for Four' turns to 'Strive for Five' as Lynx look for another championship

- The Minnesota Lynx put their hands on another piece of hardware in 2017, though eventually the “Roar for Four” faded away.

A growling hunger now takes over as the Lynx focus on their new catchphrase, “Strive for Five."

Minnesota started their run to back-to-back titles by returning to the floor for training camp on Sunday, the new year opening up with a relaxing start before the grind gets going.

“I’m pretty chill,” Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve said. “When you get older, things get a little more simple if you allow them to be because you have a ton of experience behind you.”

The core is still intact, but the Lynx have lost some key contributors from the last few seasons--including guards Jia Perkins and Renee Montgomery.

New players are in to fill that void, but the predominant veteran voices are still leading the teamand setting the tone as 2018 begins.

“Whether it’s a training camp practice or it’s in the middle of a season, it’s the veterans that make it go,” Reeve added.

This is also going to be a learning experience for Lindsay Whalen as she begins to teach the college game while also playing as a pro.

The new Gophers coach is now getting used to filling two roles at one time, a position that is getting more comfortable as time rolls on--with some help from Cheryl Reeve, of course.

“We talk every day, but I will probably be asking her lots of questions and be listening even more than I have before,” Whalen said. “Just the confidence that she instills in us as players, that’s a big thing that I want to instill into the players at the University of Minnesota now.”

Between new routines and new faces, everyone’s common goal is to get on the same page early on this year.

“We spoke very little about it,” Lynx forward Seimone Augustus said. “What’s the little quote that they say, ‘If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life?’ That’s what we’ve been doing here for the last few years.”