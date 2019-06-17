< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413162060" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" Questions the Timberwolves face before the NBA Draft By Jeff Wald, FOX 9 b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413162060");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413162060_406906834_163045"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413162060_406906834_163045";this.videosJson='[{"id":"406906834","video":"564054","title":"Timberwolves%20got%20No.%2011%20pick%20in%20draft","caption":"The%20Minnesota%20Timberwolves%20got%20the%20No.%2011%20pick%20in%20the%20NBA%20draft.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F14%2FTimberwolves_got_No__11_pick_in_draft_0_7262839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F14%2FTimberwolves_got_No__11_pick_in_draft_564054_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652497434%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DOkNm-XIsKLUt2lU-6RpxTMOrmII","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fquestions-the-wolves-face-before-the-nba-draft"}},"createDate":"May 14 2019 10:03PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413162060_406906834_163045",video:"564054",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/14/Timberwolves_got_No__11_pick_in_draft_0_7262839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Minnesota%2520Timberwolves%2520got%2520the%2520No.%252011%2520pick%2520in%2520the%2520NBA%2520draft.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/14/Timberwolves_got_No__11_pick_in_draft_564054_1800.mp4?Expires=1652497434&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OkNm-XIsKLUt2lU-6RpxTMOrmII",eventLabel:"Timberwolves%20got%20No.%2011%20pick%20in%20draft-406906834",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fquestions-the-wolves-face-before-the-nba-draft"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 17 2019 03:23PM CDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 04:11PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1068595588_1560803166769_7409731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1068595588_1560803166769_7409731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1068595588_1560803166769_7409731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1068595588_1560803166769_7409731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1068595588_1560803166769_7409731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andrew Wiggins&nbsp;of the Minnesota Timberwolves passes the ball away from Jake Layman #10 and CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter of the game at Target Andrew Wiggins of the Minnesota Timberwolves passes the ball away from Jake Layman #10 and CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter of the game at Target Center on Nov. 16. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413162060-413162414" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1068595588_1560803166769_7409731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1068595588_1560803166769_7409731_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1068595588_1560803166769_7409731_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1068595588_1560803166769_7409731_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/GettyImages-1068595588_1560803166769_7409731_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Andrew Wiggins&nbsp;of the Minnesota Timberwolves passes the ball away from Jake Layman #10 and CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter of the game at Target Center on Nov. 16.&nbsp;(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Andrew Wiggins of the Minnesota Timberwolves passes the ball away from Jake Layman #10 and CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter of the game at Target Center on Nov. 16. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413162060" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - It’s an important week for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the No. 11 pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.</p><p>It’s widely known the Timberwolves don’t have the greatest track record in the draft. In fact, only two of the franchise’s first-round picks since 2013 are still on the roster: Karl-Anthony Towns (2015) and last year’s No. 20- overall pick, Josh Okogie.</p><p>Some previous first-round draft picks have included Derrick Williams, who was inconsistent with his time in Minnesota after being taken No. 2 overall, Zach LaVine, who showed promise with the Wolves before being traded to Chicago as part of the package for Jimmy Butler. We don’t need to go in-depth on selecting Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn instead of Steph Curry in 2009.</p><p>One Wolves fans will likely never forget is Ndudi Ebi in 2003. The draft choice out of high school played just 19 games in two seasons with Minnesota.</p><p>But it’s a new era in Wolves basketball. Gersson Rosas now leads the front office as the new President of Basketball Operations after helping lead the Houston Rockets to near the top of the Western Conference. His first order of business was retaining Ryan Saunders as interim head coach. Saunders went 17-25 in 42 games after Tom Thibodeau was fired.</p><p>The Timberwolves have plenty of questions to face before they even get to the No. 11 pick Thursday night. Here’s a look at just a few of them.</p> <ul> <li><strong>Talent around Towns:</strong> The Timberwolves, rightly so, have made Karl-Anthony Towns the centerpiece of the franchise after signing him to a 5-year, $190 million max contract in September of 2018. He missed the first five games of his career this season, two from being in the concussion protocol after being involved in a car crash coming out of the All-Star break. He averaged 24.4 points and 12.4 rebounds in 77 games this season. He’s a star, but the NBA is all about super teams. The Wolves need to put talent around him if they want to contend in the Western Conference next season.</li> <li><strong>Keep Tyus Jones:</strong> The Apple Valley native just finished his fourth season with the Wolves. He’s a restricted free agent, meaning he can explore offers from other teams in free agency. The Wolves can also match an offer that another team gives him. It’s something they should strongly consider, they were a better team on the floor with him. The stats won’t wow you – he averaged 6.9 points and four assists in 68 games, and shot 41.5 percent from the field, but the Timberwolves play better and under more control with him on the floor. Another factor Jones must consider – his mother is battling breast cancer.</li> <li><strong>Support Andrew Wiggins:</strong> Acquired in the trade that sent Kevin Love to Cleveland, Andrew Wiggins has been nothing short of a polarizing player with the Wolves. The numbers are there: He’s averaging 19.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game over his NBA career, but it’s his path to getting there that’s been constantly scrutinized. He loves long, contested two-point shots. He’s proven he can take over games with his athleticism, but too often settles for low-percentage jumpers. He’ll play for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup, and he’s starting a 5-year, $147 million max contract. He’s getting paid $27.5 million this season. There’s work to be done to get that value out of him.</li> <li><strong>Figure out free agency:</strong> There’s a lot going on with the Wolves and free agency. In addition to Jones, Taj Gibson, Anthony Tolliver, Derrick Rose, Luol Deng, Jared Terrell, C.J. Williams and Jerryd Bayless are all free agents. It’s likely that several of those names will not be in Wolves uniforms this season.</li> <li><strong>Jeff Teague:</strong> The 30-year-old just finished his second season with the Wolves, and most of it was plagued by injuries. He played in 42 games last season, scoring 12.1 points and getting 8.2 assists per game, but he shot just 33 percent from the perimeter. Teague opted in on his $19 million player option for this season. The Wolves haven’t had a consistent scoring threat from a guard in a while, and they need him to play like he can. It’s unlikely another team would take on his contract in a potential trade, largely because he wouldn’t get more value in free agency.</li> </ul> <p>With current roster analysis out of the way, what will the Wolves do with the No. 11 pick?</p><p>The wide range of projections leave us to know one thing – We don’t know, and there’s several different directions the Wolves could go with the pick.</p><p>The four popular names are North Carolina small forward Nassir Little, Duke forward Cam Reddish and Gonzaga forwards Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-of-m-wrestlers-remain-in-jail-as-police-investigate-sexual-assault-claims" title="U of M wrestlers remain in jail as police investigate sexual assault claims" data-articleId="413196511" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Two_Gopher_wrestlers_arrested_in_crimina_0_7411162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Two_Gopher_wrestlers_arrested_in_crimina_0_7411162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Two_Gopher_wrestlers_arrested_in_crimina_0_7411162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Two_Gopher_wrestlers_arrested_in_crimina_0_7411162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Two_Gopher_wrestlers_arrested_in_crimina_0_7411162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two University of Minnesota wrestlers are in jail in connection to a criminal sexual conduct investigation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U of M wrestlers remain in jail as police investigate sexual assault claims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rob Olson, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two U of M wrestlers are in jail Monday night as police investigate claims of criminal sexual conduct against them.</p><p>Those two athletes have not yet been charged, so FOX 9 is not identifying them at this time. The Hennepin County Attorney has until noon Tuesday to charge them or they will be released.</p><p>Jail records show that one of the men was booked into jail at 9:27 p.m. Saturday night. The other was booked at 11:44 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-soccer-star-carli-lloyd-sent-message-to-critics-with-golf-clap-celebration" title="US soccer star Carli Lloyd sent message to critics with golf-clap celebration" data-articleId="413110311" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/U_S__FIFA_Women_s_World_Cup_roster_annou_0_7211669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US soccer star Carli Lloyd sent message to critics with golf-clap celebration</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:00AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:04AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS — Carli Lloyd knocked in the first of her two goals to help the U.S. defeat Chile on Sunday and after the first one, she celebrated with a resounding golf clap.</p><p>The clap was meant to be a message to critics who complained the team was overdoing it with the celebrations during its historic 13-0 defeat of Thailand just days prior.</p><p>“I can't take credit for it. I'm not sure if Lindsey is taking credit for it,” Lloyd said after the 3-0 win over Chile. “She had told me if we score, that's what we're going to do so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration. But it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there. It was cool.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/uswnt-clinches-spot-in-knockout-rounds-with-3-0-win-over-chile" title="USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile" data-articleId="412969638" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/16/0616worldcup_1560705771536_7403467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE: Julie Ertz&nbsp;celebrates with teammates after scoring her team&#39;s second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019&nbsp;(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT clinches spot in knockout rounds with 3-0 win over Chile</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 12:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 01:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women's National Team has advanced to the knockout rounds of the 2019 Women's World Cup following their 3-0 win over Chile.</p><p>The U.S. will play Sweden on Thursday to determine who will top Group F. Both teams currently have six points after two games, but the U.S. sits atop the group on goal difference.</p><p>Sunday's scoreline wasn't as lopsided for the Americans as their first group game against Thailand, but they controlled the game and never relinquished the lead after Carli Lloyd put them up 1-0 in the 11th minute.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/committee-member-pushes-for-pesticide-free-parks-in-minneapolis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/6-P-PESTICIDE%20FREE%20PARKS%20_00.00.50.05_1560812997088.png_7411254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-P-PESTICIDE FREE PARKS _00.00.50.05_1560812997088.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Committee member pushes for pesticide-free parks in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/54-jimmy-buffett-fans-from-us-fell-ill-during-group-trip-to-dominican-republic-travel-agent-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" title="476520840_1560808359571-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-it-never-went-away-officials-launch-know-meth-campaign-to-curb-use"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="meth getty"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'It never went away': Officials launch 'Know Meth' campaign to curb use</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-of-m-wrestlers-remain-in-jail-as-police-investigate-sexual-assault-claims"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_1498219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_20160629022929"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U of M wrestlers remain in jail as police investigate sexual assault claims</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/54-jimmy-buffett-fans-from-us-fell-ill-during-group-trip-to-dominican-republic-travel-agent-says" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Musician&#x20;Jimmy&#x20;Buffett&#x20;performs&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;after&#x20;party&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;premiere&#x20;of&#x20;Universal&#x20;Pictures&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Jurassic&#x20;World&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;Hollywood&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Highland&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2015&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pentagon-us-to-send-an-additional-1-000-troops-to-mideast-in-response-to-hostile-behavior-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Pentagon&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pentagon: US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Mideast in response to 'hostile behavior'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-it-never-went-away-officials-launch-know-meth-campaign-to-curb-use" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/01/GettyImages-906263130_1519948440006_5023114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'It never went away': Officials launch 'Know Meth' campaign to curb use</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-of-m-wrestlers-remain-in-jail-as-police-investigate-sexual-assault-claims" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_1498219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_1498219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_1498219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_1498219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/A_look_inside_the_Hennepin_County_Jail_0_1498219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U of M wrestlers remain in jail as police investigate sexual assault claims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gov-walz-public-wont-see-my-full-calendars" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/5%20P%20WALZ%20SCHEDULE%20SECRECY_00.00.46.17_1560810256267.png_7410849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. 