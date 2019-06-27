< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415150309" data-article-version="1.0">Polanco named All-Star starter, Twins fall to Rays in 18 innings</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/polanco-named-all-star-starter-twins-fall-to-rays-in-18-innings" addthis:title="Polanco named All-Star starter, Twins fall to Rays in 18 innings"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415150309.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415150309");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415150309-415106354"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins slides safely into home plate as the ball gets past Mike Zunino #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of the game on June 27, 2019 at Target Field.&nbsp;(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins slides safely into home plate as the ball gets past Mike Zunino #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of the game on June 27, 2019 at Target Field. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415150309-415106354" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins slides safely into home plate as the ball gets past Mike Zunino #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of the game on June 27, 2019 at Target Field.&nbsp;(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins slides safely into home plate as the ball gets past Mike Zunino #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of the game on June 27, 2019 at Target Field. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 06:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 06:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415150309" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Nothing seems to phase the Minnesota Twins, the best team in the American League. Not a slew of injuries, and especially not a rain delay. Unfortunately for the Twins, it didn't result in a series sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday in front of more than 30,000 fans at Target Field</p><p>Thunderstorms raced across the Twin Cities Thursday morning, prompting a 57-minute delay before the first pitch was even thrown at Target Field. More than five hours later, the Rays outlasted the Twins 5-2 after scoring three runs in the top of the 18th to avoid a series sweep.</p><p>Martin Perez tossed seven strong innings, and the bullpen held strong for 10 more until Ryne Harper had a rough 18th inning.</p><p>The Twins still won the season series 5-2, are 24 games above .500 and have an eight-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central as they head out on a six-game road trip. The Twins head to Chicago to face the White Sox for three, then face the A's in Oakland for three. It was also announced Thursday that Jorge Polanco will represent the Twins as the starting shortstop in the American League for the All-Star Game. He's the first Twin to start the All-Star Game since Joe Mauer in 2013.</p><p>Thursday's series finale came down to which bullpen would blink first. After Perez's seven strong innings, Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers, Blake Parker, Zack Littell, Mike Morin, Trevor May and Kyle Gibson all pitched scoreless innings for the Twins. Most Recent https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Exoskeleton helps Minnesota veteran walk again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/polanco-named-all-star-starter-twins-fall-to-rays-in-18-innings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nelson&#x20;Cruz&#x20;&#x23;23&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x20;slides&#x20;safely&#x20;into&#x20;home&#x20;plate&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;ball&#x20;gets&#x20;past&#x20;Mike&#x20;Zunino&#x20;&#x23;10&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Tampa&#x20;Bay&#x20;Rays&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;inning&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;Target&#x20;Field&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hannah&#x20;Foslien&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polanco named All-Star starter, Twins fall to Rays in 18 innings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-st-paul-trash-plan-to-remain-in-place-during-mn-supreme-court-appeal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge: St. Paul trash plan to remain in place during MN Supreme Court appeal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/twin-cities-basketball-spidey-ref-reacts-to-viral-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-P-REFEREE%20CLIMBS%20THE%20NET_00.00.45.08_1561677259962.png_7451899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-P-REFEREE%20CLIMBS%20THE%20NET_00.00.45.08_1561677259962.png_7451899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-P-REFEREE%20CLIMBS%20THE%20NET_00.00.45.08_1561677259962.png_7451899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-P-REFEREE%20CLIMBS%20THE%20NET_00.00.45.08_1561677259962.png_7451899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-P-REFEREE%20CLIMBS%20THE%20NET_00.00.45.08_1561677259962.png_7451899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twin Cities basketball 'Spidey-Ref' reacts to viral video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/junior-dos-santos-reveals-prince-fandom-ahead-of-ufc-fight-night-in-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Junior Dos Santos reveals Prince fandom ahead of UFC Fight Night in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa      