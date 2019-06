- Nothing seems to phase the Minnesota Twins, the best team in the American League. Not a slew of injuries, and especially not a rain delay. Unfortunately for the Twins, it didn't result in a series sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday in front of more than 30,000 fans at Target Field

Thunderstorms raced across the Twin Cities Thursday morning, prompting a 57-minute delay before the first pitch was even thrown at Target Field. More than five hours later, the Rays outlasted the Twins 5-2 after scoring three runs in the top of the 18th to avoid a series sweep.

Martin Perez tossed seven strong innings, and the bullpen held strong for 10 more until Ryne Harper had a rough 18th inning.

The Twins still won the season series 5-2, are 24 games above .500 and have an eight-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central as they head out on a six-game road trip. The Twins head to Chicago to face the White Sox for three, then face the A's in Oakland for three. It was also announced Thursday that Jorge Polanco will represent the Twins as the starting shortstop in the American League for the All-Star Game. He's the first Twin to start the All-Star Game since Joe Mauer in 2013.

Thursday's series finale came down to which bullpen would blink first. After Perez's seven strong innings, Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers, Blake Parker, Zack Littell, Mike Morin, Trevor May and Kyle Gibson all pitched scoreless innings for the Twins. Harper issued a lead-off walk, hit a batter, gave up an infield hit, a sacrifice fly and two RBI singles.

Minnesota is now 5-2 in extra-inning games.

The Twins struck out 22 times Thursday, setting a franchise record for Rays pitchers.