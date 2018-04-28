Olympic Curling Team announces Vikings draft pick Jayln Holmes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - The Minnesota Vikings started Day 3 of the NFL Draft with a little help from the U.S. Olympic Curling Team, who announced the selection of Ohio State defensive end Jayln Holmes from the St. Paul Curling Club.
Holmes was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection in his senior season. The 6-foot-5 defensive end totaled 51 games during his Buckeyes career.
ANALYSIS: "Holmes doesn't rush well enough to be a 4-3 end and needs more strength to fit into 3-4 fronts. However, if he improves his hand usage and adds lower body strength, he has the potential to become an effective 3-4 end with the ability to push the pocket as an interior rusher in sub packages. Holmes lacks the explosiveness to be a starter who will fill up the stat sheet, but he has intriguing size/strength potential that could make him a better pro than college player."
STRENGTHS
Long-limbed with frame to pack on more functional muscle
Looks awkward in movements, but is sneaky strong
Can shudder a blocker's pads with strong pop from his hands
Conversion of speed to power as a bull rusher is impressive when he gets momentum rolling downhill
Played inside a scheme that asked defensive linemen to give themselves up with slants which limited production
Has length and natural power to become a more dominant player at point of attack
Long levers suit him as an interior pass rusher
Has a spin move that could become a weapon
WEAKNESSES
Doesn't play with much suddenness or quick-twitch
Tight hips cause sluggish lateral movement
Has trouble sinking and scrapping against down blocks due to high center of gravity
Won't "out-athlete" opponents
Stagnant in stop-start situations
Lack of speed and quickness limit range as a tackler
Offers very little pass rush talent as a 4-3 defensive end
Long strider with limited upfield burst to challenge the edge
Takes too long to loop and attack the pocket on twists
Needs to improve hand usage