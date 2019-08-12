< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fair Fair <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story423399942" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423399942" data-article-version="1.0">Nelson Cruz cleared to resume baseball activities</h1>
</header> Most Recent</h3>
</header> class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423399942.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)" />
<figcaption>Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 12:51PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 01:13PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423399942-423399974" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/nelson%20cruz_1565632517502.jpg_7587749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minnesota Twins got some very good news Monday about one of their top power hitters currently battling injury.</p><p>Nelson Cruz saw a hand specialist on Monday in New York after injuring his left wrist on a swing and miss in the series against the Cleveland Indians. It was the same wrist he injured earlier this season, which put him on the injured list.</p><p>This time around, Cruz ruptured a tendon in his left wrist. It's actually the same injury that former Twins slugger Justin Morneau suffered during the 2012 season, and he played the rest of the season through it pain-free.</p><p>Cruz saw Dr. Thomas Graham on Monday, and was cleared to resume his hitting program and baseball activities. Graham determined Cruz will not need surgery, and he can resume team activities on Tuesday He will join the team in Milwaukee as the Twins face the Brewers in a two-game interleague series. It's not known when Cruz will actually return to the lineup. He's eligible to come off the injured list on Aug. 19.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Nelson Cruz was cleared to resume his hitting program today by Dr. Thomas Graham. It was determined no surgery is required on his left wrist and he can resume baseball activities when he joins the team in Milwaukee.

Good news for Nelson and the @Twins. #MNTwins — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) August 12, 2019

Cruz is tied with Max Kepler for the team lead with 32 home runs on the season. He's hitting .294 and slugging .650 in 87 games this season. He's also hit 9 doubles and is third on the Twins with 76 RBI. Cruz has hit 16 home runs in 25 games since the All-Star break.</p><p>The Twins also released their 2020 regular season schedule on Monday. They'll start with their earliest Opening Day ever, traveling west to face the Oakland Athletics on March 26. It's the first of seven games on the West Coast to open the season.</p><p>The Twins' home opener will be against the Oakland A's on April 2, a home stand that includes the A's and Cleveland Indians.</p><p>With 44 regular season games left, the Twins and Indians are tied in the American League Central Division with identical 71-47 records. More Sports Stories The Gophers football team opens the regular season against South Dakota State in a little more than two weeks, but coach PJ Fleck is treating Tuesday's practice as an audition for opening night.

Fleck holds one big scrimmage during every fall Training Camp, and this year, it's on Tuesday. The projected starters will start, everyone will play and get live reps. It will be treated as a game, as much as Fleck can make it seem like one.

Tuesday is the audition, but Aug. 29 against the Jackrabbits is the opening act.

Gophers will treat Tuesday scrimmage 'like a game'

Wolves open season Oct. 23 at Brooklyn

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a new head coach, a new front office leader and two new draft picks.

The Wolves found out Monday what their 2019-20 regular season schedule will look like. It all starts Oct. 23, as the Wolves will be on the road to face the Brooklyn Nets. It’s the first of six straight games against Eastern Conference opponents to start the season.</p><p>Minnesota will also see a familiar face for its Oct. 27 home opener. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will be coming to Target Center. It'll be the first time the Wolves had have a home opener on a Sunday.

Sports Now: Vikings great Chuck Foreman calls special teams shakeup a 'good move'

Vikings great Chuck Foreman talked with FOX 9's Jim Rich about the Vikings recent special teams shakeup before diving into rookie running back Alexander Mattison.

Two-time MVP and Vikings great Chuck Foreman joined FOX 9 Sports NOW to discuss the recent special teams shakeup and to highlight the team's newest running back Sunday night.

The Vikings signed a new kicker/punter Sunday, which Foreman thought was a good move.

"You get two for one," he said. "Obviously, he's an exceptional player. I think it’s a pretty good move.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-lawmakers-push-to-revisit-felon-voting-rights"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/9%20P%20-%20FELON%20VOTING%20RIGHTS_00.00.41.14_1565663486276.png_7589064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - FELON VOTING RIGHTS_00.00.41.14_1565663486276.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota lawmakers push to revisit felon voting rights</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-will-treat-tuesday-scrimmage-like-a-game-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_7589345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_20190813035417"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers will treat Tuesday scrimmage 'like a game'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cars-set-ablaze-days-after-woman-warned-about-alleged-drugs-in-neighborhood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/arson%20st.%20paul_1565661614201.jpg_7588922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="arson st. paul_1565661614201.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cars set ablaze days after woman warned about alleged drugs in neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-thank-you-for-saving-my-life-72-year-old-gets-the-chance-to-thank-his-rescuers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/10P%20MAN%20THANKS%20FIRST%20RESPONDERS_00.00.15.10_1565656232136.png_7588672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="This 72-year-old was rescued by Anoka Co. Sheriff's deputies in February. Recently, he took the opportunity to thank them. Featured Videos

Minnesota lawmakers push to revisit felon voting rights

Gophers will treat Tuesday scrimmage 'like a game'

Cars set ablaze days after woman warned about alleged drugs in neighborhood

This 72-year-old was rescued by Anoka Co. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-lawmakers-push-to-revisit-felon-voting-rights" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/9%20P%20-%20FELON%20VOTING%20RIGHTS_00.00.41.14_1565663486276.png_7589064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/9%20P%20-%20FELON%20VOTING%20RIGHTS_00.00.41.14_1565663486276.png_7589064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/9%20P%20-%20FELON%20VOTING%20RIGHTS_00.00.41.14_1565663486276.png_7589064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/9%20P%20-%20FELON%20VOTING%20RIGHTS_00.00.41.14_1565663486276.png_7589064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/9%20P%20-%20FELON%20VOTING%20RIGHTS_00.00.41.14_1565663486276.png_7589064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Minnesota lawmakers push to revisit felon voting rights</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-will-treat-tuesday-scrimmage-like-a-game-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_7589345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_7589345_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_7589345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_7589345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Gopher_football_treating_Tuesday_scrimma_0_7589345_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gophers will treat Tuesday scrimmage 'like a game'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cars-set-ablaze-days-after-woman-warned-about-alleged-drugs-in-neighborhood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/arson%20st.%20paul_1565661614201.jpg_7588922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/arson%20st.%20paul_1565661614201.jpg_7588922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/arson%20st.%20paul_1565661614201.jpg_7588922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/arson%20st.%20paul_1565661614201.jpg_7588922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/arson%20st.%20paul_1565661614201.jpg_7588922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cars set ablaze days after woman warned about alleged drugs in neighborhood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/81-year-old-minnesota-man-dies-in-skydiving-accident-in-montana" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>81-year-old Minnesota man dies in skydiving accident in Montana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-thank-you-for-saving-my-life-72-year-old-gets-the-chance-to-thank-his-rescuers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/10P%20MAN%20THANKS%20FIRST%20RESPONDERS_00.00.15.10_1565656232136.png_7588672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/10P%20MAN%20THANKS%20FIRST%20RESPONDERS_00.00.15.10_1565656232136.png_7588672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/10P%20MAN%20THANKS%20FIRST%20RESPONDERS_00.00.15.10_1565656232136.png_7588672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/10P%20MAN%20THANKS%20FIRST%20RESPONDERS_00.00.15.10_1565656232136.png_7588672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/10P%20MAN%20THANKS%20FIRST%20RESPONDERS_00.00.15.10_1565656232136.png_7588672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This&#x20;72-year-old&#x20;was&#x20;rescued&#x20;by&#x20;Anoka&#x20;Co&#x2e;&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;deputies&#x20;in&#x20;February&#x2e;&#x20;Recently&#x2c;&#x20;he&#x20;took&#x20;the&#x20;opportunity&#x20;to&#x20;thank&#x20;them&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Thank you for saving my life': 72-year-old gets the chance to thank his rescuers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 