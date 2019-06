- The Minnesota Wild went offense with the team's first pick of the NHL Draft on Friday.

The Wild selected left wing Matthew Boldy with pick number 12 overall.

Boldy, who just turned 18 in April, is a member of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. The forward stands at 6-feet-2-inches and 192 pounds and packs a diverse skill set, USA Hockey writes.

Boldy, who is from Massachusetts, has committed to Boston College for next season.