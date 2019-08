All-around gold-medalist Simone Biles, silver-medalist Sunisa Lee and bronze-medalist Grace McCallum stand on the podium following the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) All-around gold-medalist Simone Biles, silver-medalist Sunisa Lee and bronze-medalist Grace McCallum stand on the podium following the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

- Two Minnesota gymnasts finished in the top three at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri over the weekend, right behind Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

​​​​Sunisa Lee of St. Paul took second in the all-around competition, while Grace McCallum of Isanti nabbed the bronze. Both gymnasts were named to the 2019 U.S. National Team.

Lee trains with Midwest Gymnastics in Little Canada. McCallum is with Twin City Twisters in Champlin.

The weekend also saw Biles earn her sixth national title, tying the record for most all-around golds. She also made history as the first and only gymnast to complete a triple-double, a triple-twisting double somersault, on floor exercise.

Forget the gold medals, GIVE THIS WOMAN A CROWN 👑@Simone_Biles makes history (again) as the first woman to land a triple double in competition on floor! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TazpPJx41W — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 12, 2019