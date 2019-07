- Preparations are underway at U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2019 X Games as tens of thousands of action sports fans from around the world are expected to turnout for the big event.

Crews are in the final stages of getting the features and courses ready before the competitors take flight.

Next week, U.S. Bank Stadium will be transformed downtown Minneapolis as the city readies to play host to the world’s best in action sports.

Ahead of the games, the competition courses are being carefully constructed for the international event.

“We like to dub ourselves the Super Bowl of action sports,” said Jeff Hermanek, the senior manager of venue operations for X Games.

The competitors are all seeking gold medals through their various stunts, tricks and flips that continue to progress to new heights.

“Action sports is our theme,” Hermanek added. “So, it’s skateboarding, BMX bicycles, motocross, we do jumping, we do racing, men’s and women’s. We do 18 different disciplines.”

Hermanek has had a front row seat to the evolution of action sports for more than 20 years.

“It’s really limitless,” Hermanek said. “Every year we see new progression in all the sports.”

The fan base, Hermanek says, is also progressing and growing.

In its third year at U.S. Bank Stadium, the four-day event that also features live music and festivities is expected to attract more than 100,000 people as the popularity of action sports continues to soar.

“It makes coming to work that much more enjoyable to see we build their playground for them and to see them push their limits and test themselves, year after year, day after day, it’s truly amazing,” Hermanek said.

The X Games kick off next Thursday, Aug. 1.

A number of big name artists such as Diplo and the Wu Tang Clan are set to perform at the Armory, too.