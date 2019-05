- The Minneapolis NCAA Softball Regional, including the championship game featuring the Gophers, has been suspended until Monday, according to the University of Minnesota.

The Gophers' regional run was forced to pause Sunday after wins over North Dakota State and Georgia in consecutive days.

The University announced that the suspended Drake vs. Georgia game of the regional will resume Monday morning at 10 a.m. at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

The winner of that game will advance to the championship, where they will have to beat the Gophers twice to advance to the Super Regionals next weekend. The Gophers will only need to beat their opponent once to win the double elimination regional.

The championship is scheduled to begin at approximately noon.

Gates will open for the championship game at 11 a.m.