<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418231047" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418231047" data-article-version="1.0">Maddie Houlihan 'thanks softball' in heartfelt video</h1> </header> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418231047.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418231047");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418231047_409227814_187872"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418231047_409227814_187872";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409227814","video":"568381","title":"Gophers%20softball%20team%20prepares%20for%20the%20big%20game%20in%20Oklahoma","caption":"The%20Gophers%20softball%20team%20is%20heading%20to%20Oklahoma%20for%20their%20first%20ever%20NCAA%20Women%E2%80%99s%20World%20Series.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F27%2FGophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F27%2FGophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_big_game__568381_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653606331%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DOoTtJ1a_5_I5zv6zMt3PGmHsLwk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fmaddie-houlihan-thanks-softball-in-heartfelt-video"}},"createDate":"May 27 2019 06:05PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418231047_409227814_187872",video:"568381",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Gophers%2520softball%2520team%2520is%2520heading%2520to%2520Oklahoma%2520for%2520their%2520first%2520ever%2520NCAA%2520Women%25E2%2580%2599s%2520World%2520Series.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_big_game__568381_1800.mp4?Expires=1653606331&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OoTtJ1a_5_I5zv6zMt3PGmHsLwk",eventLabel:"Gophers%20softball%20team%20prepares%20for%20the%20big%20game%20in%20Oklahoma-409227814",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fmaddie-houlihan-thanks-softball-in-heartfelt-video"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/maddie-houlihan-thanks-softball-in-heartfelt-video">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418231047"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:05PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit Brad Rempel" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit Brad Rempel</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418231047-409228467" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit Brad Rempel" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit Brad Rempel</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418231047" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Plymouth native and Benilde-St. Margaret's graduate Maddie Houlihan will never forget what softball has brought to her life.</p><p>The recent University of Minnesota graduate finished her Gophers career with her first trip to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series. Minnesota finished second at the Big Ten Tournament, hosted a regional and then followed it with by hosting LSU in the first Super Regional in program history.</p><p>Minnesota had an early elimination from the College World Series with a 7-2 loss to UCLA and a 5-3 loss to Washington. But the Gophers finished the season 46-14, and took some history home with them from Oklahoma City.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Dear softball,<br> <br> A simple 'thank you' doesn't seem to do justice for what you've done for me. It's hard to put into words how much of an impact you've had on my life. Thank you for being so much more than just a sport."<br> <br> – Maddie Houlihan, <a href="https://twitter.com/GopherSoftball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GopherSoftball</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAASoftball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAASoftball</a> <a href="https://t.co/if7kM1Ib1E">pic.twitter.com/if7kM1Ib1E</a></p> — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) <a href="https://twitter.com/NCAAsoftball/status/1150777239576940544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>In a video posted Monday morning by NCAA Softball on Twitter, Houlihan thanked the game she loves. She read a heartfelt message, written on her iPhone.</p><p>"Dear softball, a simple thank you doesn't seem to do justice for what you've done for me. It's hard to put into words how much of an impact you've had on my life. Thank you for being so much more than just a sport. You've taught me how to compete like crazy and work as hard as I possibly can while enjoying the heck out of it all, the good and the bad," Houlihan said.</p><p>Houlihan said in the video softball has taught her that failing is OK, dealing with it and moving forward. She's also met coaches and teammates who she'll now know the rest of her life.</p><p>She thanked softball for bringing her to the University of Minnesota.</p><p>"Playing softball here has been the greatest experience of my life, and I would not be here without you," Houlihan said.</p><p>She said softball has given her a platform that allows and inspires young girls to chase their dreams.</p><p>In her senior season, Houlihan hit .297 in 60 games with 54 hits in 182 at bats. She had 13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Houlihan drove in 37 runs and scored 42.</p><p>"This girl from the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, is able to live out her childhood dream and it's because of you," Houlihan said.</p><p>For her career, Houlihan hit .346 in 235 games with 51 doubles, six triples, 28 homers and 170 RBI. Most importantly for Houlihan, the Gophers finished as one of the eight teams left in college softball at the College World Series.</p><p>She was named the Big Ten Tournament's Most Outstanding Player in 2018. She took the time to thank the sport that brought her to the Gophers, and brought the Gophers to the biggest stage in college softball.</p><p>"Thank you for everything, softball. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins take 2 of 3 at Cleveland, lead AL Central by 6.5 games</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 03:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:28AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Twins couldn't complete the weekend sweep Sunday, but have a 6.5 game lead in the American League Central Division after taking two out of three at Cleveland in the first series after the All-Star break.</p><p>In arguably the biggest three-game series of the season so far, the Twins came from behind to beat the Indians 5-3 Friday night. Jorge Polanco provided the heroics with a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning to give the twins a 4-3 lead. Mitch Garver homered in the eighth to give the Twins a 5-3 cushion.</p><p>On Saturday, Max Kepler homered twice and Jake Cave added a home run to give the Twins an early 3-0 lead over the Indians. Cleveland got within 3-2 before Cave hit a two-run double in the eight to give the Twins a 5-2 lead. Marwin Gonzalez added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to give the Twins a 6-2 lead, which was the final margin.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/secret-brand-deodorant-donates-529-000-to-us-women-s-soccer" title="Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team" data-articleId="418130384" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/FOX_world%20cup%20parade_071419_1563134270949.png_7522289_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members' fight for equal pay.</p><p>The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 - $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month - to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to "be on the right side of history."</p><p>"Let's take this moment of celebration to propel women's sports forward," Secret says in the ad. "We urge the US Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/community-gathers-to-support-chanhassen-baseball-player-through-cancer-battle" title="Community gathers to support Chanhassen baseball player through cancer battle" data-articleId="418098483" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_7522171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_7522171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_7522171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_7522171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/Chanhassen_s_Jaden_Hansen_feels_the_love_0_7522171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chanhassen's Jaden Hansen is feeling the love from the community as he battles a rare cancer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Community gathers to support Chanhassen baseball player through cancer battle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 9's Town Ball Tour ends in Chanhassen, where we'll find the Red Birds playing the Minnetonka Millers Wednesday night.</p><p>FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell spoke with player Jaden Hanson who's feeling the love of the community as he battles a rare form of cancer.</p><p>To find the GoFundMe set up for Jaden, click here .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418231047'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-dies-after-shooting-on-washington-avenue-north-minneapolis-police-investigating" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/29/5P%20ST%20PAUL%20VIOLENCE_00.00.04.03_1506726981995_4237967_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/29/5P%20ST%20PAUL%20VIOLENCE_00.00.04.03_1506726981995_4237967_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/29/5P%20ST%20PAUL%20VIOLENCE_00.00.04.03_1506726981995_4237967_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/29/5P%20ST%20PAUL%20VIOLENCE_00.00.04.03_1506726981995_4237967_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/29/5P%20ST%20PAUL%20VIOLENCE_00.00.04.03_1506726981995_4237967_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man dies after Sunday shooting , Minneapolis police investigating</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-dhs-commissioner-tony-lourey-resigns-walz-names-acting-commissioner" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/DHS%20commissioner%20etc_1563205082669.jpg_7523403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/DHS%20commissioner%20etc_1563205082669.jpg_7523403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/DHS%20commissioner%20etc_1563205082669.jpg_7523403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/DHS%20commissioner%20etc_1563205082669.jpg_7523403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/DHS%20commissioner%20etc_1563205082669.jpg_7523403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Human&#x20;Services&#x20;Commissioner&#x20;Tony&#x20;Lourey&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;resigned&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;following&#x20;the&#x20;resignations&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;two&#x20;top&#x20;deputies&#x2c;&#x20;Chuck&#x20;Johnson&#x20;&#x28;center&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Claire&#x20;Wilson&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;&#x20;last&#x20;week&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crisis erupts at Minnesota DHS as commissioner, top deputies quit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missing-20-year-old-bemidji-woman-last-seen-sunday-night" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Missing: 20-year-old Bemidji woman last seen Sunday night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-kids-pack-suv-with-fishing-rods-drive-600-miles-before-being-stopped-by-police-officials-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/07/getty-empty-highway-010719_1546873379432_6595979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;empty&#x20;city&#x20;highway&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Berlin&#x2c;&#x20;Germany&#x2e;&#x20;Germany&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;car&#x20;industry&#x20;faces&#x20;existential&#x20;crisis&#x20;after&#x20;the&#x20;emissions&#x20;scandal&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;cartels&#x20;investigation&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Steffi&#x20;Loos&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 kids pack SUV with fishing rods, drive 600 miles before being stopped by police, officials say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/how-warm-does-it-get-inside-a-car-during-hot-weather-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/390UP905.MXF_00.12.21.11_1563156887899_7522486_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/390UP905.MXF_00.12.21.11_1563156887899_7522486_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/390UP905.MXF_00.12.21.11_1563156887899_7522486_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/390UP905.MXF_00.12.21.11_1563156887899_7522486_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/390UP905.MXF_00.12.21.11_1563156887899_7522486_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>How warm does it get inside a car during hot weather?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> 