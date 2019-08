After making a run that led them to play in the Little League World Series, the Coon Rapids-Andover baseball team returned to Minnesota on Saturday.

The team had been away for 23 days, playing in regional games before heading to Pennsylvania for the main tournament. FOX 9 was there as the players returned and got recognition for their success from friends, family and fans.

Members of the Coon Rapids-Andover team said it was an experience of a lifetime that they will remember forever.