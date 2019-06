- Saturday is expected to a very special day for the Minnesota Lynx as they will be retiring Lindsay Whalen's number 13 jersey.

During her nine seasons with the Lynx, Whalen won four WNBA Championship. She was a four-time Western Conference All-Star and was a three-time first All-WNBA team selection.

It's been a long journey, but as Whalen prepares to see her jersey hoisted to the rafters, she's grateful for everything that's happened along the way. She’s also about to embark on a new basketball journey, leading the Golden Gophers women’s team.

