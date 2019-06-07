< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jun 07 2019 05:14PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 05:18PM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 05:36PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_7365186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_7365186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_7365186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_7365186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_7365186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411444343-411444843" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_7365186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_7365186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_7365186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_7365186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_7365186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411444343" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BLAINE (FOX 9)</strong> - If Friday’s training is any indication, Minnesota United isn’t fazed coming off its first loss at Allianz Field.</p> <p>The Loons head to Colorado to face the Rapids Saturday night. They held a light training session Friday at the National Sports Center in the sun and heat. It served as preparation to play in the altitude in Denver.</p> <p>It’s something United defender Eric Miller is quite familiar with. The Woodbury native spent two seasons with Colorado before the Loons acquired him on April 30, 2018. The altitude in Denver will be a challenge, but both teams have to play in it.</p> <p>“I remember playing one of my first games, somebody from the other team threw up three yards away from me from altitude sickness,” Miller said.</p> <p>The main challenge for Minnesota United will be overcoming a two-match losing skid. The Loons are coming off their first loss at Allianz Field after three wins and three draws in their first six home MLS matches.</p> <p>In addition to dropping two straight and three of their past five matches, the Loons have allowed six goals in their last two matches. That includes a pair of goals in stoppage time at Atlanta United in what was an otherwise close match, and allowing a goal in the 86th minute against Philadelphia Union that broke a 2-2 tie. That’s despite out-shooting Philadelphia 29-14, and having 14 shots blocked.</p> <p>The team is keeping a positive perspective despite the numbers.</p> <p>“We were disappointed with the result, but my God, it’s probably the best that we’ve played this season in terms of our futbol,” coach Adrian Heath said. “I like the attitude of the guys, they left everything out there trying to get something from the game.”</p> <p>The Loons head to Colorado Rapids needing to find ways to be more consistent in scoring. The two goals they scored against Philadelphia was the most they’ve had in a match since April 19, a 4-3 loss at Toronto FC.</p> <p>In the nine matches since, the Loons have scored six goals. Minnesota United has also had four clean sheets since that loss at Toronto. Darwin Quintero remains the top scorer with five goals, but for maybe the first time all season, the Loons have a negative goal differential with 23 scored and 24 allowed.</p> <p>Minnesota United has just four goals in its last six matches.</p> <p>“I know what it’s like, I’ve been through barren spells in my own career,” Heath said. “But as a goal scorer, you’ve just got to make sure that you get in the right spots. Keep getting where you know it might land, hopefully you get a break and then hopefully you get on a run because that’s what happens. They normally come in bunches. Our forward players have to believe that the next game is going to be the game.”</p> <p>Despite the offensive struggles in the goal column, the Loons are firmly in the mix in the Western Conference Playoffs. Minnesota United is currently sixth in the West at 21 points through 15 games. They’re three points clear of a playoff spot with a 6-6-3 mark, and they’re 3-5 on the road.</p> <p>Colorado enters the contest with a 3-9-3 record, but Minnesota United expects to get tested. They’re coming off a 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati, and their top scorer, Kei Kamara (7 goals), has 119 career MLS goals.</p> <p>Colorado is unbeaten in its last four matches after starting the season 0-9-2. The Rapids’ first win of the season came against the L.A. Galaxy, the current No. 2 team in the Western Conference.</p> <p>“We were talking about it yesterday in the training room, I think the West is going to be very, very difficult this year for all those last 4, 5, 6, 7 spots,” Miller said. “It’s going to be a dogfight and I think especially as the summer goes, you’ve got to make sure you’re in striking distance. You’ve got to make sure you’re not chasing in September and October. For us it’s kind of about going on the road, having that mentality and trying to make sure we do whatever we can to get three points.”</p> <p>Rapids ownership fired coach Anthony Hudson after the team’s dismal start, and they’ve responded under interim coach Conor Casey.</p> <p>Heath expects the playoff race to come down to the final weeks, and the expectation from the start of the season has been to be involved in that mix.</p> <p>“I think there’s going to be six of us fighting for three or four spots, and I think that will be until the very end of the season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kepler hits 3 home runs in Twins win at Cleveland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Max Kepler had a huge night as the Minnesota Twins finished their series at Cleveland with a 5-4 victory Thursday night at Progressive Field.</p><p>Kepler hit three home runs as the Twins increased their lead over the Indians to 10.5 games in the American League Central Division. He finished the night with four hits, a walk, four RBI and scored three runs.</p><p>The win also avoided a three-game losing streak, which the Twins have yet to do this season.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/ryan-saunders-wife-welcome-baby-boy" title="Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders, wife welcome baby boy" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/lucas%20phillip%20saunders_1559854563701.JPG_7360570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders and his wife welcomed a baby boy Thursday morning, Lucas Phillip Saunders." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders, wife welcome baby boy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ryan Saunders had the interim tag removed last month and officially became the next head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.</p><p>Thursday morning, Saunders and his wife celebrated the birth of a baby boy. Lucas Phillip Saunders was born at 2:47 a.m. He arrived at 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 inches long. His middle name is fitting, a dedication to the late Flip Saunders, who died on Oct. 25, 2015, after a battle with cancer.</p><p>Ryan Saunders was introduced as the Timberwolves head coach on May 21. He was the interim coach after Tom Thibodeau was fired in early January, after a 19-21 start. Saunders finished 17-25 as the interim coach, and went through an interview process with new President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas before being hired.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/twins-lose-out-on-reliever-craig-kimbrel" title="Twins lose out on reliever Craig Kimbrel" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1153764007_1559850628670_7360510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leonys Martin #2 celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians after both scored on a two run home run by Lindor during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.&nbsp;(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins lose out on reliever Craig Kimbrel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 02:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 02:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the two big free agent names in pitching came off the board on Wednesday, and he’s not coming to the Minnesota Twins.</p><p>Craig Kimbrel has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. That’s assuming he passes a physical with the team. The Twins were one of several teams looking to land Kimbrel to boost their bullpen.</p><p>To add insult to injury, the Twins lost to the Cleveland Indians 9-7 Wednesday night after the bullpen faltered late in the game. The Twins had a 5-1 lead early after a three-run homer from Byron Buxton and Nelson Cruz’s solo shot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/social-media-helps-south-haven-minn-couple-find-dogs-after-kennel-escape"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_7366253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Social_media_helps_South_Haven_couple_tr_0_20190608023848"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Social media helps South Haven, Minn. couple find dogs after kennel escape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/other-states-look-to-minnesota-for-how-to-track-tick-borne-diseases"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/MDH%20tick%20trackers_1559955934576.jpg_7365797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MDH tick trackers"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Other states look to Minnesota for how to track tick-borne diseases</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-inventing-genius-at-the-science-museum-of-minnesota-explores-da-vinci-designs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_7365397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_20190607233651"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Inventing Genius' at the Science Museum of Minnesota explores da Vinci designs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/loons-seek-to-snap-skid-at-colorado-saturday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_7365186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Minnesota_United_holds_training_before_C_0_20190607221820"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Loons seek to snap skid at Colorado Saturday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4th-graders-lemonade-stand-raises-2-500-for-childhood-cancer-research" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/9P%20-%20LEMONADE%20STAND%20FOR%20GOOD%20CAUSE_00.00.01.16_1559959538111.png_7366178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>4th graders' lemonade stand raises $2,500 for childhood cancer research</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/twin-cities-hit-90-degrees-for-the-first-time-since-september" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Heat%20map_1559956783567.jpg_7366109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twin Cities hit 90 degrees for the first time since September</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kayaker-finds-body-along-mississippi-river-near-st-cloud" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kayaker finds body along Mississippi River near St. Cloud</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/other-states-look-to-minnesota-for-how-to-track-tick-borne-diseases" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/MDH%20tick%20trackers_1559955934576.jpg_7365797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/MDH%20tick%20trackers_1559955934576.jpg_7365797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/MDH%20tick%20trackers_1559955934576.jpg_7365797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/MDH%20tick%20trackers_1559955934576.jpg_7365797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/MDH%20tick%20trackers_1559955934576.jpg_7365797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Other states look to Minnesota for how to track tick-borne diseases</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-inventing-genius-at-the-science-museum-of-minnesota-explores-da-vinci-designs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_7365397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_7365397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_7365397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_7365397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Da_Vinci_designs_explored_at_Science_Mus_0_7365397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Inventing Genius' at the Science Museum of Minnesota explores da Vinci designs</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 