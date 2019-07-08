< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story416939846" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416939846" data-article-version="1.0">Loons enjoy 6-match win stretch in busy stretch</h1> </header> alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416939846" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BLAINE (FOX 9)</strong> - Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath made an interesting decision Saturday night before his team's match at Montreal.</p><p>The Loons were about to play their third match in seven days. They're also keeping in mind a pivotal match against New Mexico United on Wednesday in the Open Cup quarterfinals. Heath put seven regular starters on his bench, and relied on depth.</p><p>After allowing a goal less than a minute into the game, the Loons rallied for a 3-2 win at Montreal. Minnesota United vaulted to fourth in the MLS Western Conference standings, and is just four points out of second place. That's after a nine-point week that featured a comeback win at Houston Dynamo, a home win over FC Cincinnati that tied a franchise record with seven goals and Saturday's win at Montreal.</p><p>Heath rested regular starters Ike Opara, Jan Gregus, Darwin Quintero and Ozzie Alonso. Miguel Ibarra, Angelo Rodriguez and Hassani Dotson didn't start, but entered the game in the second half. Dotson and Ibarra entered in the 70th minute, and Rodriguez entered in the 82nd minute.</p><p>"I did say before the game to the players whatever happens today, I want to be talking about the players who were on the field, not the ones who have been left behind and all the changes I've made," Heath said. "I think we did that, and I was really pleased."</p><p>Mason Toye continued his hot stretch at Montreal, and was up for MLS Player of the Week honors as a result. He scored in the ninth minute off a pass from Molino to tie the game 1-1, then netted the game-winner, again from Molino, just as the second half was starting in the 47th minute.</p><p>Toye now has six points in his last four games, including a win in a recent friendly at Forward Madison in Wisconsin. He had an assist in a 3-1 win over San Jose, and added a goal and an assist in the 7-1 win over FC Cincinnati.</p><p>He also had a goal in the Open Cup win over the Houston Dynamo. It's safe to say Toye isn't lacking confidence the last few weeks.</p><p>"Being able to put it on in a game is one thing, but consistency in training has really given me a lot of confidence as well. I've been able to put in for the past couple of months really good performances in training day in and day out, so that's been able to build my confidence a lot," Toye said. "Being able to put the ball in the goal always builds confidence. I feel like when I get chances, I'm going to score so I'm feeling good."</p><p>It's fun to win, and it's fun to come to practice when you're playing well. The Loons had nearly a full roster available at Monday's training, and Heath said he'll put the best lineup on the field possible Wednesday night for the Loons' Open Cup quarterfinal against New Mexico United.</p><p>Minnesota United now has 36 goals on the season, good for second in the Western Conference, and has the second-best goal differential in the West at plus-7. In their last three victories, the Loons are out-scoring opponents by a combined 13-4.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/MNUFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MNUFC</a> earned a full 9 points last week, and the Loons have won 6 straight when you include friendlies.<br> <br> Adrian Heath: "The mood in camp is terrific but we've put a lot of hard work in to get the results." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNUFC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/DmHYlA5BO8">pic.twitter.com/DmHYlA5BO8</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1148305004869980160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"Atmosphere is good, the mood in the camp is terrific but we've put a lot of hard work in to get the results," Heath said. "Don't mask the fact that futbol is easy when you're on a winning streak because it just happens. It's because of the players' ethics. They've stuck together, they've worked really, really hard."</p><p>Minnesota United isn't hiding how important Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal is. It's the farthest they've ever been in the tournament, and a win on their home turf sets up a match-up in August against the L.A. FC/Portland Timbers winner.</p><p>"I will pick the best team I can for Wednesday, we need to win the game," Heath said. "It's not going to be easy, we have to treat them with the respect that they deserve because if we don't, I know what's going to happen. I've been on the other side of that. If you don't approach it properly, you'll get beat."</p><p>After Wednesday's match, the Loons host FC Dallas Saturday. They follow that with a July 17 friendly against Aston Villa, and travel to Real Salt Lake just three days after that. It completes a stretch of seven matches over 22 days.</p><p>It's why resting players last Saturday and still getting the three full points was that much more important.</p><p>"We just have some really good professionals on this team that we all feel that we can contribute to the team and we can help this team win so it felt good," Toye said. It was his first PGA Tour win in just his 4th start." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Matthew Wolff eagles 18 to win inaugural 3M Open</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 07:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Matthew Wolff's life changed forever on the 18th green at TPC Twin Cities on Sunday afternoon.</p><p>In just his fourth PGA Tour start after winning the NCAA title at Oklahoma State, Wolff nailed an eagle putt from 26 feet to cap off a 6-under par 65 and finish the inaugural 3M Open 21-under par. Moments before that, Bryson DeChambeau recorded an eagle of his own at 18 to briefly take the lead at 20-under par.</p><p>Wolff had to wait to celebrate, as playing partner Collin Morikawa had an eagle put that could've forced a sudden death playoff. It tickled the left edge and slid by, and the party was on. Wolff was a first-time PGA Tour champion, and more than $1.1 million richer. The only problem? He's 20 years old, can't legally drink in Minnesota and in his words, would have to celebrate with a virgin pina colada.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fans-turn-to-phones-after-tech-trouble-at-allianz-field-s-world-cup-screening" title="Fans turn to phones after tech trouble at Allianz Field's World Cup screening" data-articleId="416753165" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Fans_turn_to_phones_after_tech_trouble_a_0_7485771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Fans_turn_to_phones_after_tech_trouble_a_0_7485771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Fans_turn_to_phones_after_tech_trouble_a_0_7485771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Fans_turn_to_phones_after_tech_trouble_a_0_7485771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/07/Fans_turn_to_phones_after_tech_trouble_a_0_7485771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A tech issued mid-way through Sunday’s World Cup finale feature the USA Women didn’t stop fans in the Twin Cities from cheering on their team." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fans turn to phones after tech trouble at Allianz Field's World Cup screening</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 03:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tech issue that kicked in mid-way through Sunday’s World Cup finale featuring the USA Women didn’t stop fans in the Twin Cities from cheering on their team.</p><p>Scores of fans across the Twin Cities turned out to Allianz Field Sunday morning for a special screening event. </p><p>"I'm probably going to cry," said Stella, an excited nine year old.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/world-cup/nyc-to-host-ticker-tape-parade-honoring-women-s-world-cup-winners" title="NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup winners" data-articleId="416896839" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Floats_for_USWNT_parade_0_7489173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Floats_for_USWNT_parade_0_7489173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Floats_for_USWNT_parade_0_7489173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Floats_for_USWNT_parade_0_7489173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/08/Floats_for_USWNT_parade_0_7489173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The workers at Bond Parade Floats and Displays in Clifton, N.J., are now working around the clock to prepare for the ticker-tape parade in celebration of the U.S women's soccer team winning the FIFA World Cup in France." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYC to host ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup winners</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 01:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade to celebrate the United States women’s national soccer team’s victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup .</p><p>The USWNT defeated the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to win its fourth World Cup title.</p><p>Immediately after the victory, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter that New York City would host a ticker-tape parade for the world champions on Wednesday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. through the city’s Canyon of Heroes, which is on Broadway between Battery Park and City Hall.</p> 