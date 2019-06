- Baseball is more than a national pastime, it is a game that bonds people together whether it be the Minnesota Twins and their amazing season this year or that of a long standing historic town ball team.

The game is also about family. Local sports author John Rosengren spoke to this week about the baseball bond between him and his father, Bill, who was a lawyer as well as an award-winning cartoonist for the Minnesota Daily.

John wrote an essay featured in the summer issue of the University of Minnesota’s alumni magazine, the U of M is his dad's alma mater. The essay is loving titled, "My Father's Glove.”

The essay is beautiful and if you would like to read it, it can be found on John's website johnrosengren.net