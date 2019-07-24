< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story420022004" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420022004" data-article-version="1.0">Kirk Cousins hopes to be grinding into February</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-420022004" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Kirk Cousins hopes to be grinding into February&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/kirk-cousins-hopes-to-be-grinding-into-february" data-title="Kirk Cousins hopes to be grinding into February" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/kirk-cousins-hopes-to-be-grinding-into-february" addthis:title="Kirk Cousins hopes to be grinding into February">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420022004.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420022004");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_420022004_420090067_171056"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="420090067" data-video-posted-date="Jul 24 2019 05:31PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Vikings_Training_Camp_rolls_on_0_7546129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Vikings Training Camp rolls on</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="420022065" data-video-posted-date="Jul 24 2019 01:28PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Kirk Cousins talks 2019 preparation at Training Camp</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="420022096" data-video-posted-date="Jul 24 2019 01:30PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kevin_Stefanski_talks_teaching__learning_0_7544883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Kevin Stefanski talks teaching, learning new offense</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_420022004_420090067_171056";this.videosJson='[{"id":"420090067","video":"587685","title":"Vikings%20Training%20Camp%20rolls%20on","caption":"Vikings%20rookies%20are%20looking%20to%20make%20their%20mark%20at%20TCO%20in%20Eagan%2C%20Minnesota","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F24%2FVikings_Training_Camp_rolls_on_0_7546129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F24%2FVikings_Training_Camp_rolls_on_587685_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658615509%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dw5T4WLKCdQm_VGg88ssJuzwgGLs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fkirk-cousins-hopes-to-be-grinding-into-february"}},"createDate":"Jul 24 2019 05:31PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]},{"id":"420022065","video":"587579","title":"Kirk%20Cousins%20talks%202019%20preparation%20at%20Training%20Camp","caption":"Vikings%20quarterback%20Kirk%20Cousins%20said%20Wednesday%20he%20and%20the%20team%20will%20ultimately%20be%20evaluated%20on%20what%20happens%20far%20after%20Training%20Camp.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F24%2FKirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F24%2FKirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_Training__587579_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658600918%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DXJtkIA8OkHd_cqCujqyHC1VpTs0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fkirk-cousins-hopes-to-be-grinding-into-february"}},"createDate":"Jul 24 2019 01:28PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]},{"id":"420022096","video":"587580","title":"Kevin%20Stefanski%20talks%20teaching%2C%20learning%20new%20offense","caption":"Kevin%20Stefanski%20talked%20Wednesday%20about%20teaching%20the%20new%20principles%20in%20the%20Vikings%27%20offense%20heading%20into%20the%202019%20season.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F24%2FKevin_Stefanski_talks_teaching__learning_0_7544883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F24%2FKevin_Stefanski_talks_teaching__learning_new_off_587580_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658600999%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DZWBir9Iy1TqJo6IfZKZa59_QoXU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fkirk-cousins-hopes-to-be-grinding-into-february"}},"createDate":"Jul 24 2019 01:30PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_420022004_420090067_171056",video:"587685",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Vikings_Training_Camp_rolls_on_0_7546129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Vikings%2520rookies%2520are%2520looking%2520to%2520make%2520their%2520mark%2520at%2520TCO%2520in%2520Eagan%252C%2520Minnesota",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/24/Vikings_Training_Camp_rolls_on_587685_1800.mp4?Expires=1658615509&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=w5T4WLKCdQm_VGg88ssJuzwgGLs",eventLabel:"Kevin%20Stefanski%20talks%20teaching%2C%20learning%20new%20offense-420090067",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fkirk-cousins-hopes-to-be-grinding-into-february"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/kirk-cousins-hopes-to-be-grinding-into-february">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 01:23PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-420022004"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:31PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:32PM CDT</span></p>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420022004-420022050" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Kirk_Cousins_talks_2019_preparation_at_T_0_7544881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420022004" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EAGAN (FOX 9)</strong> - The Minnesota Vikings are enjoying the calm and quiet in the early sessions of Training Camp with their 37 rookies and select veterans.</p><p>Everything changes Friday, when the full Vikings squad hosts its first practice in front of fans at TCO Performance Center. On Tuesday, the talk centered around teaching and learning the intricacies of what the Vikings hope is a dynamic new offensive approach.</p><p>The foundation was laid in organized team activities and mini camp, and it’s now being reinforced to rookies and veterans before Friday’s full squad workout. The offense concepts are inspired by advisor Gary Kubiak, and being taught by first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and a slew of assistants.</p><p>We ultimately won’t know how successful the offense will be until the games count.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kirk Cousins, in his 8th NFL season and 2nd with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a>, says he continues to evolve as a player.<br /> <br /> “Ultimately I and we are going to be evaluated on things far from Training Camp. It’s going to come down to those 16 regular season games and beyond that.” <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/LE4HMg3HfN">pic.twitter.com/LE4HMg3HfN</a></p>— Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1154067021383888896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>”Ultimately I and we are going to be evaluated on things far from Training Camp. It’s going to come down those 16 regular season games and then beyond that,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Unfortunately you grind in Training Camp and you get to Labor Day weekend, you look around and you’re like ‘All that work, and I got nothing to show for it yet.’ Hopefully you’re laying a good foundation, and hopefully it shows on Sundays in the fall.”</p><p>The Vikings left mini camp with the foundation in place and took six weeks off. With three days until the first full team practice, the time is used to reinforce what was learned in the offseason. It’ll be full speed starting Friday, and no looking back.</p><p>Stefanski said the coaching staff is “champing at the bit to get our guys back in here.”</p><p>“I look back on our spring and I really feel like we laid a sound foundation. I think the coaches did an outstanding job of teaching, I think the players were so receptive to learning,” Stefanski said. “Now it’s our job in these first few days of camp to get all of our guys back under one roof and let’s reinforce that foundation. For us that’s kind of our focus.”</p><p>The Vikings are looking for new ways to run the ball after finishing 30th in the NFL in rushing last season. They’re also looking for a third receiver to emerge behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.</p><p>They’re looking for better ways to protect Cousins after he was sacked 40 times last season, the second-most in his career. There’s a lot of coaches on the field who have a lot of ideas, and it’s Stefanski’s job to keep everyone on the same page and mesh it all together.</p><p>“We’ve got a lot of staff and that’s a good thing. It’s great to have that much support and that many good football minds contributing to our plan,” Cousins said.</p><p>It all becomes real on Friday, the start of six weeks of preparation for the season-opener against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cousins called it a grind, the day-to-day process of meetings, watching film and applying what they see to a live situation in practice.</p><p>Until they get pads and helmets on and start hitting, it’s hard to know what the offense will look like. It’s what makes the early walk-throughs and Training Camp practices so pivotal. The Vikings have to be able to take small steps forward before they can run.</p><p>“Let’s take every opportunity that we’re getting and let’s apply it. We’re not just out here for the check next to a box, we’re trying to get better and I can tell you particularly our coaches are outstanding teachers,” Stefanski said.</p><p>Cousins hopes that daily grind continues into next February, which would mean a potential Super Bowl run.</p><p>“We’re going to be grinding from now until hopefully February. Get back into a football mode and just build a rapport with teammates. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/minneapolis-readies-for-x-games-swelling-fan-base-at-us-bank-stadium" title="Minneapolis readies for X Games' swelling fan base at U.S. Bank Stadium" data-articleId="420288327" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/Preparations_underway_for_X_Games_at_U_S_0_7549807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/Preparations_underway_for_X_Games_at_U_S_0_7549807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/Preparations_underway_for_X_Games_at_U_S_0_7549807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/Preparations_underway_for_X_Games_at_U_S_0_7549807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/Preparations_underway_for_X_Games_at_U_S_0_7549807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The X Games are taking over U.S. Bank Stadium." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis readies for X Games' swelling fan base at U.S. Bank Stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 04:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 07:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Preparations are underway at U.S. Bank Stadium for the 2019 X Games as tens of thousands of action sports fans from around the world are expected to turnout for the big event.</p><p>Crews are in the final stages of getting the features and courses ready before the competitors take flight.</p><p>Next week, U.S. Bank Stadium will be transformed downtown Minneapolis as the city readies to play host to the world’s best in action sports.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-safety-marcus-epps-ready-to-splash-at-training-camp" title="Vikings safety Marcus Epps ready to splash at Training Camp" data-articleId="420282935" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/Safety_Marcus_Epps_among_Vikings_getting_0_7549046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/Safety_Marcus_Epps_among_Vikings_getting_0_7549046_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/Safety_Marcus_Epps_among_Vikings_getting_0_7549046_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/Safety_Marcus_Epps_among_Vikings_getting_0_7549046_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/Safety_Marcus_Epps_among_Vikings_getting_0_7549046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marcus Epps, a safety out of Wyoming and a sixth-round draft pick, is one of 37 rookies getting ready for Vikings Training Camp." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings safety Marcus Epps ready to splash at Training Camp</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 03:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 06:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The reality set in for the 37 Minnesota Vikings rookies and select veterans after they completed their final pre-Training Camp practice on Thursday.</p><p>Football is here, and it gets real on Friday as the Vikings hold their first full-team walkthrough and practice at TCO Performance Center. It’s the start of a six-week journey as the Vikings get ready for their first preseason game at New Orleans on Aug. 9.</p><p>For this year’s rookie class, this three-day stretch in front of Training Camp was about getting in as many plays and situations as possible. The opportunities become less frequent when the full squad shows up to Eagan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-rookies-get-work-in-ahead-of-training-camp" title="Vikings rookies get work in ahead of Training Camp" data-articleId="420092605" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Vikings_Training_Camp_rolls_on_0_7546129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Vikings_Training_Camp_rolls_on_0_7546129_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Vikings_Training_Camp_rolls_on_0_7546129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Vikings_Training_Camp_rolls_on_0_7546129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/24/Vikings_Training_Camp_rolls_on_0_7546129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vikings rookies are looking to make their mark at TCO in Eagan, Minnesota" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings rookies get work in ahead of Training Camp</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 24 2019 05:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Practice had ended Wednesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan as Minnesota Vikings rookies and select veterans get ready for Training Camp. A small group remained on one of the practice fields.</p><p>The cluster featured quarterbacks, tight ends and defensive backs. It should be no surprise that second round pick Irv Smith Jr. was in the mix. He's made it known since the night the Vikings took him with the No. 50 overall pick that he wants to be a complete tight end.</p><p>It means dissecting film, listening to coaches and staying after practice with other players to work on the little things. Smith is just days away from embarking on his first Training Camp with the Vikings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/edina-boys-reel-in-6-foot-possibly-legendary-sturgeon-from-minnehaha-creek"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/7-25-19%20Sturgeon%20in%20Minnehaha%20Creek%20broll%20KAREN%20TZ_KMSPec5c_186.mp4_00.00.05.08_1564099797082.png_7549916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7-25-19 Sturgeon in Minnehaha Creek broll KAREN TZ_KMSPec5c_186.mp4_00.00.05.08_1564099797082.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Edina boys reel in 6-foot, possibly 'legendary' sturgeon from Minnehaha Creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/drivers-rush-to-install-alternatives-1-week-before-of-hands-free-law-in-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/0324RP.MXF_00.52.39.17_1564090408737_7549182_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cell phone dash mount car"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Drivers rush to install alternatives 1 week before of hands-free law in Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/at-a-crossroads-minnesotas-prisons-chief-says-state-needs-to-act"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="prison generic 1"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘At a crossroads:' Minnesota's prisons chief says state needs to act</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/swlrt-construction-impacting-popular-cedar-lake-trail-in-hopkins-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/11%20SW%20LIGHT%20RAIL%20OPEN%20HOUSES_00.00.00.19_1564094703996.png_7549438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="11 SW LIGHT RAIL OPEN HOUSES_00.00.00.19_1564094703996.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SWLRT construction impacting popular Cedar Lake Trail in Hopkins, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/edina-boys-reel-in-6-foot-possibly-legendary-sturgeon-from-minnehaha-creek" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/7-25-19%20Sturgeon%20in%20Minnehaha%20Creek%20broll%20KAREN%20TZ_KMSPec5c_186.mp4_00.00.05.08_1564099797082.png_7549916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/7-25-19%20Sturgeon%20in%20Minnehaha%20Creek%20broll%20KAREN%20TZ_KMSPec5c_186.mp4_00.00.05.08_1564099797082.png_7549916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/7-25-19%20Sturgeon%20in%20Minnehaha%20Creek%20broll%20KAREN%20TZ_KMSPec5c_186.mp4_00.00.05.08_1564099797082.png_7549916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/7-25-19%20Sturgeon%20in%20Minnehaha%20Creek%20broll%20KAREN%20TZ_KMSPec5c_186.mp4_00.00.05.08_1564099797082.png_7549916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/7-25-19%20Sturgeon%20in%20Minnehaha%20Creek%20broll%20KAREN%20TZ_KMSPec5c_186.mp4_00.00.05.08_1564099797082.png_7549916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Edina boys reel in 6-foot, possibly 'legendary' sturgeon from Minnehaha Creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/drivers-rush-to-install-alternatives-1-week-before-of-hands-free-law-in-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/0324RP.MXF_00.52.39.17_1564090408737_7549182_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/0324RP.MXF_00.52.39.17_1564090408737_7549182_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/0324RP.MXF_00.52.39.17_1564090408737_7549182_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/0324RP.MXF_00.52.39.17_1564090408737_7549182_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/0324RP.MXF_00.52.39.17_1564090408737_7549182_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drivers rush to install alternatives 1 week before of hands-free law in Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/car-crashes-into-hubbs-center-for-lifelong-learning-in-st-paul" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/car%20into%20building_SPPS_1564097777259.jpg_7549487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/car%20into%20building_SPPS_1564097777259.jpg_7549487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/car%20into%20building_SPPS_1564097777259.jpg_7549487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/car%20into%20building_SPPS_1564097777259.jpg_7549487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/car%20into%20building_SPPS_1564097777259.jpg_7549487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Paul&#x20;Public&#x20;Schools" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Car crashes into Hubbs Center for Lifelong Learning in St. Paul</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/at-a-crossroads-minnesotas-prisons-chief-says-state-needs-to-act" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/STILLWATER%20PRISON%20VISIT_KMSPcfa3_146.mxf_00.00.04.03_1559340318604.png_7339269_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘At a crossroads:' Minnesota's prisons chief says state needs to act</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/swlrt-construction-impacting-popular-cedar-lake-trail-in-hopkins-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/11%20SW%20LIGHT%20RAIL%20OPEN%20HOUSES_00.00.00.19_1564094703996.png_7549438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/11%20SW%20LIGHT%20RAIL%20OPEN%20HOUSES_00.00.00.19_1564094703996.png_7549438_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/11%20SW%20LIGHT%20RAIL%20OPEN%20HOUSES_00.00.00.19_1564094703996.png_7549438_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/11%20SW%20LIGHT%20RAIL%20OPEN%20HOUSES_00.00.00.19_1564094703996.png_7549438_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/25/11%20SW%20LIGHT%20RAIL%20OPEN%20HOUSES_00.00.00.19_1564094703996.png_7549438_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SWLRT construction impacting popular Cedar Lake Trail in Hopkins, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> 