< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/logo-fox-9-minneapolis-kmsp-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 71°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Twin Cities news</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics and Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/education">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020">These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/sports/kaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kaare Vedvik prepared for anything as Vikings' specialist"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/kaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist">Kaare Vedvik prepared for anything as Vikings' specialist</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/after-explosion-minnehaha-academy-ready-to-re-open-doors"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20MINNEHAHA%20REBUILDING_00.00.01.10_1565910366513.png_7596027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="After explosion, Minnehaha Academy ready to re-open doors"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/after-explosion-minnehaha-academy-ready-to-re-open-doors">After explosion, Minnehaha Academy ready to re-open doors</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/my-world-fell-apart-family-mourning-after-fatal-motorcycle-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20P%20MOM%20STRUGGLES%20AFTER%20DEATH_00.00.21.07_1565908625788.png_7595388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="‘My world fell apart': Family mourning after fatal motorcycle crash"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/my-world-fell-apart-family-mourning-after-fatal-motorcycle-crash">‘My world fell apart': Family mourning after fatal motorcycle crash</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020">These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/kaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist">Kaare Vedvik prepared for anything as Vikings' specialist</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/after-explosion-minnehaha-academy-ready-to-re-open-doors">After explosion, Minnehaha Academy ready to re-open doors</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/my-world-fell-apart-family-mourning-after-fatal-motorcycle-crash">‘My world fell apart': Family mourning after fatal motorcycle crash</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/minneapolis-parents-on-edge-after-potentially-unsafe-situation-reported-near-school">Minneapolis parents on edge after guns found in car reported near school</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/mayor-carter-s-2020-budget-request-20-million-for-st-paul-roads">Mayor Carter's 2020 budget request: $20 million for St. Paul roads</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/get-the-fox-9-weather-app">Get the FOX 9 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/traffic">Live Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morning" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/morning" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morning" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morning" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about">About FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gasprices">Gas Gauge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/heart">Heart Smart</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">FOX 9+</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=25604989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8444_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8444"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8444_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8444_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424042379'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8247_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8247"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8247_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8247_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424042379'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424042379" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424042379" data-article-version="1.0">Kaare Vedvik prepared for anything as Vikings' specialist</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-424042379" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Kaare Vedvik prepared for anything as Vikings' specialist&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/kaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist" data-title="Kaare Vedvik prepared for anything as Vikings' specialist" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/kaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist" addthis:title="Kaare Vedvik prepared for anything as Vikings' specialist"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424042379.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424042379");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424042379_424043989_184024"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="424043989" data-video-posted-date="Aug 15 2019 06:32PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Kaare Vedvik prepared for anything as Vikings' specialist</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="423452985" data-video-posted-date="Aug 12 2019 05:30PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/12/Vikings_trade_for_kicker_Kaare_Vedvik_0_7588314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Vikings trade for kicker Kaare Vedvik</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424042379_424043989_184024";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424043989","video":"595236","title":"Kaare%20Vedvik%20prepared%20for%20anything%20as%20Vikings%27%20specialist","caption":"New%20Vikings%20specialist%20Kaare%20Vedvik%20went%205-for-6%20on%20field%20goals%20at%20Thursday%27s%20Training%20Camp%20session.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FKaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F15%2FKaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vikings__s_595236_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660519917%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dlu7H1Q2MAq0RNhUZ6Y_3feGLJ7s","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"}},"createDate":"Aug 15 2019 06:32PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]},{"id":"423452985","video":"593952","title":"Vikings%20trade%20for%20kicker%20Kaare%20Vedvik","caption":"The%20Vikings%20acquired%20punter%2Fkicker%20Kaare%20Vedvik%20on%20Sunday%20from%20the%20Baltimore%20Ravens%20in%20exchange%20for%20an%20undisclosed%20draft%20pick.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F12%2FVikings_trade_for_kicker_Kaare_Vedvik_0_7588314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F12%2FVikings_trade_for_kicker_Kaare_Vedvik_593952_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660257001%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D_rq8yG8so3crB9naT57Sj9Lqy4k","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"}},"createDate":"Aug 12 2019 05:30PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424042379_424043989_184024",video:"595236",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"New%2520Vikings%2520specialist%2520Kaare%2520Vedvik%2520went%25205-for-6%2520on%2520field%2520goals%2520at%2520Thursday%2527s%2520Training%2520Camp%2520session.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vikings__s_595236_1800.mp4?Expires=1660519917&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=lu7H1Q2MAq0RNhUZ6Y_3feGLJ7s",eventLabel:"Vikings%20trade%20for%20kicker%20Kaare%20Vedvik-424043989",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/kaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-424042379"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:32PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 06:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-424042379" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424042379-424043974"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424042379-424043974" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424042379" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EAGAN (FOX 9)</strong> - Kaare Vedvik has only been in Minnesota about 72 hours, but the specialist is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Vikings win football games.</p><p>Vedvik, originally from Norway, came to the Vikings on Tuesday as part of a trade with the Baltimore Ravens that involved a 2020 draft choice. It's yet another gamble for the front office on a specialist. The last two that were drafted, Blair Walsh and Daniel Carlson, were both released.</p><p>The Vikings aren't exactly sure what his role will be just yet, but he's prepared to punt, kick or hold. He loves all of it.</p><p>"Whatever I can do to contribute or whatever I can do to help this team win games and go to the Super Bowl, that's what I want to do. I love them both, I have a passion for both," Vedvik said Tuesday.</p><p>Vedvik didn't even have his name on the back of his No. 7 jersey yet on his first day of Training Camp practice with the Vikings on Tuesday. He focused that day mainly on punting, and kickoffs. He kicked a few field goals off a tee, and converted from as long as 60 yards.</p><p>He was put into his first tangible pressure situation during Thursday's practice at TCO Performance Center. Mike Zimmer put him through two live kicking sessions. In the first, with Chad Beebe holding, Vedvik was good from 33 and 37 yards out before just missing the right upright from 40 yards.</p><p>In his second session, with punter Matt Wile holding, Vedvik was 3-for-3 with field goals from 40, 44 and 47 yards out.</p><p>"The most important thing is that he gets a lot of reps," Special Teams Coordinator Marwan Maalouf said.</p><p>Vedvik's addition was just one piece of an eventful week for the Vikings with their specialists at Training Camp. Kevin McDermott, who had been with the Vikings for four seasons, was released and Austin Cutting won the long snapper job.</p><p>"He wants to take every single rep, you can definitely see his talent and why he won the job. He definitely won the job and he deserves it," Maalouf said.</p><p>Cutting will make his first NFL start, though it's not official with the preseason, Sunday night as the Vikings host the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Will he have nerves? Any rookie should, but Mike Zimmer isn't worried.</p><p>"I hope not, he's probably been yelled at a little bit in the military, in the Air Force I'm guessing," Zimmer said. "I don't know if he's flown jets or not, but I'm sure they prepared him for being shot at."</p><p>Then there's the addition of Vedvik, who came to the U.S. from Norway as a foreign exchange student when he was 18 years old. He was a kicker in high school with a soccer background, then was asked by the coaching staff to learn punting.</p><p>He spent three years on that, and was a kicker his senior year of high school when the kicker in front of him got hurt. His versatility kicking and punting got him to Division I football at Marshall.</p><p>He can punt, he can kick, he can do kickoffs and he can hold. But what will he do for the Vikings? The coaching staff is still evaluating that. It's not being ruled out that he could kick and punt, which could cost Wile his roster spot.</p><p>That said, there hasn't been a full-time punter/kicker in the NFL since 1981.</p><p>"It's a difficult task to ask out of somebody but that being said, he's talented enough to do all three," Maalouf said.</p><p>Vedvik isn't worried about the competition among specialists. He's just going to focus on what they ask him to do, and do it the best he can with the right attitude.</p><p>"I'm here, I'm just ready to go to work and do what I love," Vedvik said.</p><p>He's got the right attitude. Now it's just a matter of it stays that way when a game is on the line.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story424042379 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story424042379 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-424042379",i="relatedHeadlines-424042379",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1641"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424042379'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5859"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/report-plane-carrying-earnhardt-jr-wife-crashes-in-tennessee" title="Dale Earnhardt Jr., family alive after plane crashes in Tennessee" data-articleId="424036429" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/15/Plane_carrying_Dale_Earnhardt_Jr__crashe_0_7595410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A plane carrying retired NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family crashed at an airport in Tennessee." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dale Earnhardt Jr., family alive after plane crashes in Tennessee</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the hospital after a plane he was on crashed Thursday at an airport in Tennessee.</p><p>The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, located outside Bristol near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line. App users click here .</p><p>The plane, A Cessna Citation registered to JR Motorsports, rolled off the end of Runway 24 and caught fire about 3:40 p.m. after landing, according to the FAA.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-add-sensory-inclusive-space-at-us-bank-stadium" title="Vikings add 'sensory inclusive' space at U.S. Bank Stadium" data-articleId="423986462" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/sensory-inclusive-room-5_1565898714948_7595108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/sensory-inclusive-room-5_1565898714948_7595108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/sensory-inclusive-room-5_1565898714948_7595108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/sensory-inclusive-room-5_1565898714948_7595108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/sensory-inclusive-room-5_1565898714948_7595108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings add 'sensory inclusive' space at U.S. Bank Stadium</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 03:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Vikings are adding a new space for children with autism, Down syndrome, and post-traumatic stress disorder, along with other conditions, to relax during games.</p><p>The new room is located in the space formerly occupied by the Hennepin County Medical Center First-Aid Station on the Upper Concourse near the southwest escalator.</p><p>The room is a sound-protected space with a sensory active wall display, sensory toys, low lighting, bean bag chairs, and sensory bags. A restroom is also connected to the space.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/new-mystic-lake-club-at-us-bank-stadium-to-feature-pull-tabs" title="New Little Six Casino Club at U.S. Bank Stadium to feature giveaways" data-articleId="423791037" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Club%20Gold%20Mystic%20Lake_1565813485121.jpg_7592674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Club%20Gold%20Mystic%20Lake_1565813485121.jpg_7592674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Club%20Gold%20Mystic%20Lake_1565813485121.jpg_7592674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Club%20Gold%20Mystic%20Lake_1565813485121.jpg_7592674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/Club%20Gold%20Mystic%20Lake_1565813485121.jpg_7592674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mystic Lake Casino&#39;s Club Gold will open at U.S. Bank Stadium this season in the place of the Buffalo Wild Wings Club. (Minnesota Vikings)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Little Six Casino Club at U.S. Bank Stadium to feature giveaways</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 03:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 06:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Mystic Lake is upping its presence at U.S. Bank Stadium, announcing the opening of the Little Six Casino's Club Gold this season.</p><p>The Club will take over the area previously occupied by the Buffalo Wild Wings Club and will include prize wheels and other promotional giveaways. Officials with the Vikings clarified that pull tabs will not be a part of the partnership.</p><p>Mystic Lake first partnered with U.S. Bank Stadium and the Vikings in 2016 with Mystic Lake Club Purple. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2020 Presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, and Pete Buttigieg. (Photos by Drew Angerer/Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="2020 candidates banner_1556238129012-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/kaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_20190815233158"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kaare Vedvik prepared for anything as Vikings' specialist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-explosion-minnehaha-academy-ready-to-re-open-doors"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20MINNEHAHA%20REBUILDING_00.00.01.10_1565910366513.png_7596027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5 MINNEHAHA REBUILDING_00.00.01.10_1565910366513.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After explosion, Minnehaha Academy ready to re-open doors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/my-world-fell-apart-family-mourning-after-fatal-motorcycle-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20P%20MOM%20STRUGGLES%20AFTER%20DEATH_00.00.21.07_1565908625788.png_7595388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5 P MOM STRUGGLES AFTER DEATH_00.00.21.07_1565908625788.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘My world fell apart': Family mourning after fatal motorcycle crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424042379'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3662_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3662"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2129"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/these-are-the-24-candidates-running-for-president-in-2020" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/25/2020%20candidates%20banner_1556238129012.jpg_7173483_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="2020&#x20;Presidential&#x20;hopefuls&#x20;Kamala&#x20;Harris&#x2c;&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Pete&#x20;Buttigieg&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>These are the 26 candidates running for president in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/kaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/Kaare_Vedvik_prepared_for_anything_as_Vi_0_7596081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kaare Vedvik prepared for anything as Vikings' specialist</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/after-explosion-minnehaha-academy-ready-to-re-open-doors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20MINNEHAHA%20REBUILDING_00.00.01.10_1565910366513.png_7596027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20MINNEHAHA%20REBUILDING_00.00.01.10_1565910366513.png_7596027_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20MINNEHAHA%20REBUILDING_00.00.01.10_1565910366513.png_7596027_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20MINNEHAHA%20REBUILDING_00.00.01.10_1565910366513.png_7596027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20MINNEHAHA%20REBUILDING_00.00.01.10_1565910366513.png_7596027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>After explosion, Minnehaha Academy ready to re-open doors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/my-world-fell-apart-family-mourning-after-fatal-motorcycle-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20P%20MOM%20STRUGGLES%20AFTER%20DEATH_00.00.21.07_1565908625788.png_7595388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20P%20MOM%20STRUGGLES%20AFTER%20DEATH_00.00.21.07_1565908625788.png_7595388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20P%20MOM%20STRUGGLES%20AFTER%20DEATH_00.00.21.07_1565908625788.png_7595388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20P%20MOM%20STRUGGLES%20AFTER%20DEATH_00.00.21.07_1565908625788.png_7595388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20P%20MOM%20STRUGGLES%20AFTER%20DEATH_00.00.21.07_1565908625788.png_7595388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘My world fell apart': Family mourning after fatal motorcycle crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-parents-on-edge-after-potentially-unsafe-situation-reported-near-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;situation&#x20;near&#x20;a&#x20;school&#x20;has&#x20;some&#x20;Minneapolis&#x20;parents&#x20;on&#x20;edge&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;day&#x20;of&#x20;school&#x20;approaches&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis parents on edge after guns found in car reported near school</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424042379'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0893_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0893"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KMSP-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kmsp-fox-9-news-minneapolis/id378080191?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droid.foxkmsp&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1641",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1641\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2129",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2129\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0893_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0893",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0893\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5859",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5859\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3619",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3619\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8247_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8247",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8247\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1868",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1868\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3662_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3662",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3662\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8444_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8444",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8444\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0715",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0715\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fkaare-vedvik-prepared-for-anything-as-vikings-specialist"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1564555830000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"11 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43980);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>