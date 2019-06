Junior dos Santos will fight Francis Ngannou at UFC's Fight Night Saturday at Target Center Junior dos Santos will fight Francis Ngannou at UFC's Fight Night Saturday at Target Center

- Saturday at Target Center, UFC Fight Night returns to Minneapolis as Francis Ngannou (13-3) battles Junior dos Santos (21-5) in a pivotal match-up in the heavyweight division.

Ngannou comes in as the 2nd ranked heavyweight in the UFC while dos Santos is ranked 3rd. The winner will take one step closer towards a possible title shot.

Dos Santos, the former UFC Heavyweight champion, comes in riding a three fight win streak with his latest victory coming against Derrick Lewis. He continues his road back towards the top of the heavyweight division and the former champ is confident he can get back there, “former and future” said dos Santos when discussing his road towards getting another title shot.

Ngannou meanwhile, is coming off a first round knockout win over former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

Prelimanary fights start at 5 p.m. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.