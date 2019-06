- UFC fight night kicks off in less than two days at Target Center and a heavyweight matchup will headline the action mixed martial arts fans in Minnesota have been waiting for.

One fighter in particular seems to be extra excited to fight in Minnesota.

Francis Ngannou and Junior Dos Santos will be the heavyweights going head-to-head this weekend in Minneapolis.

Dos Santos sat down with FOX 9 to talk about the fight, revealing that he is a big Prince fan, too.

He said that the moment he touched down in Minnesota, he bought a Prince t-shirt and this afternoon, he showed off his fandom with a rendition of “Purple Rain.”

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear @junior_cigano sing Purple Rain, now you know. I think a singing career awaits him after his fighting days are over #UFCMinneapolis @ufc #UFC pic.twitter.com/IwmuS2unEY — Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) June 27, 2019

It doesn’t appear Dos Santos is feeling the nerves heading into Saturday’s fight.

That’s especially important because the winner of the match could possibly get a title shot against Daniel Cormier.

Stay tuned to FOX 9 and FOX9.com for coverage of UFC Minneapolis all weekend long.