Junior Dos Santos reveals Prince fandom ahead of UFC Fight Night in Minneapolis 27 2019 05:55PM By Pierre Noujaim, FOX 9
Posted Jun 27 2019 05:09PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 05:55PM CDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 05:58PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415129992-415132901" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - UFC fight night kicks off in less than two days at Target Center and a heavyweight matchup will headline the action mixed martial arts fans in Minnesota have been waiting for.

One fighter in particular seems to be extra excited to fight in Minnesota.

Francis Ngannou and Junior Dos Santos will be the heavyweights going head-to-head this weekend in Minneapolis.

Dos Santos sat down with FOX 9 to talk about the fight, revealing that he is a big Prince fan, too.

He said that the moment he touched down in Minnesota, he bought a Prince t-shirt and this afternoon, he showed off his fandom with a rendition of "Purple Rain." If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear @junior_cigano sing Purple Rain, now you know. More Sports Stories

Lynx's Sims apologies for drunken driving charges
By DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer
Posted Jun 26 2019 07:16PM CDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 04:38PM CDT

Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims apologized on Thursday for getting arrested earlier this month on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sims was pulled over for speeding and an improper lane change upon exiting a stretch of interstate highway a few miles west of downtown Minneapolis about 1 a.m. on June 6. The state trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment, and Sims registered a .20 blood-alcohol content. Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims apologized on Thursday for getting arrested earlier this month on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sims was pulled over for speeding and an improper lane change upon exiting a stretch of interstate highway a few miles west of downtown Minneapolis about 1 a.m. on June 6. The state trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment, and Sims registered a .20 blood-alcohol content. That is more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota.

"First off, I'd just like to apologize on behalf of Glen (Taylor), Cheryl Reeve and this organization," Sims said after practice. "I take full responsibility for my actions. I know the consequences, and gonna get past it and move forward. That is more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota.</p><p>"First off, I'd just like to apologize on behalf of Glen (Taylor), Cheryl Reeve and this organization," Sims said after practice. "I take full responsibility for my actions. I know the consequences, and gonna get past it and move forward. Fox 9 Town Ball Tour: Youth movement hits Glencoe Brewers
By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jun 26 2019 08:41PM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 09:03PM CDT

There's a youth movement going on in Glencoe when it comes to the community's amateur baseball, and they couldn't be happier about it.

It's Week 4 of the Fox 9 Town Ball Tour, and this week we travel to Glencoe, a community of about 5,500 residents less than an hour west of the Twin Cities metro. It's an area known for its success in sports between youth and high school. Glencoe-Silver Lake and Hutchinson are both powerhouses in football, and they're friendly rivals in the fall.

In the heart of Glencoe sits Vollmer Field, the home of the Glencoe Brewers of the Crow River Valley League. Their manager is 26-year-old Colt Trebesch. He's in his third year leading the club, and has been playing since his teenage years. It’s an area known for its success in sports between youth and high school. Glencoe-Silver Lake and Hutchinson are both powerhouses in football, and they’re friendly rivals in the fall.</p><p>In the heart of Glencoe sits Vollmer Field, the home of the Glencoe Brewers of the Crow River Valley League. Their manager is 26-year-old Colt Trebesch. He’s in his third year leading the club, and has been playing since his teenage years. Junior dos Santos vs Francis Ngannou headlines UFC Fight Night's main event
Posted Jun 26 2019 09:23AM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 10:14AM CDT

Saturday at Target Center, UFC Fight Night returns to Minneapolis as Francis Ngannou (13-3) battles Junior dos Santos (21-5) in a pivotal match-up in the heavyweight division.

Ngannou comes in as the 2nd ranked heavyweight in the UFC while dos Santos is ranked 3rd. The winner will take one step closer towards a possible title shot.

Dos Santos, the former UFC Heavyweight champion, comes in riding a three fight win streak with his latest victory coming against Derrick Lewis. He continues his road back towards the top of the heavyweight division and the former champ is confident he can get back there, “former and future” said dos Santos when discussing his road towards getting another title shot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/junior-dos-santos-reveals-prince-fandom-ahead-of-ufc-fight-night-in-minneapolis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/TZ-4%20B-UFC%20FIGHTER_00.00.00.27_1561673631017.png_7451902_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Junior Dos Santos"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Junior Dos Santos reveals Prince fandom ahead of UFC Fight Night in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/busy-with-bees-faribault-prison-inmates-abuzz-with-new-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20INMATE%20BEE%20KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png_7451604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5 P INMATE BEE KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Busy with bees: Faribault prison inmates abuzz with new program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnetonka-baseball-tournament-to-proceed-with-caution-through-weekend-heat-wave"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.04.11_1561669882927.png_7451746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Baseball generic"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnetonka baseball tournament to proceed with caution through weekend heat wave</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democratic-debate-night-2-biden-sanders-buttigieg-among-10-to-face-off-on-2020-stage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20Night%202%20Banner_1561660618487.jpg_7450831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Presidential hopefuls Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/body-recovered-from-channel-near-boom-island" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Boom%20Island%20generic%20formatted_1561675827281.jpg_7451934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Boom%20Island%20generic%20formatted_1561675827281.jpg_7451934_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Boom%20Island%20generic%20formatted_1561675827281.jpg_7451934_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Boom%20Island%20generic%20formatted_1561675827281.jpg_7451934_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Boom%20Island%20generic%20formatted_1561675827281.jpg_7451934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Body recovered from channel near Boom Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/remains-of-airman-killed-in-1952-plane-crash-in-alaska-return-home-for-burial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-27-19%20MN%20Airman%20Returns%20Home_KMSP595a_186.mp4_00.00.34.13_1561673260383.png_7451667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-27-19%20MN%20Airman%20Returns%20Home_KMSP595a_186.mp4_00.00.34.13_1561673260383.png_7451667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-27-19%20MN%20Airman%20Returns%20Home_KMSP595a_186.mp4_00.00.34.13_1561673260383.png_7451667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-27-19%20MN%20Airman%20Returns%20Home_KMSP595a_186.mp4_00.00.34.13_1561673260383.png_7451667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/6-27-19%20MN%20Airman%20Returns%20Home_KMSP595a_186.mp4_00.00.34.13_1561673260383.png_7451667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Remains of Minnesota airman killed in 1952 plane crash in Alaska return home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/election-reformers-suffer-loss-in-supreme-court-decision" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/04/03/5%20SUPREME%20COURT%20RACE_00.00.07.16_1522793732714.png_5261147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/04/03/5%20SUPREME%20COURT%20RACE_00.00.07.16_1522793732714.png_5261147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/04/03/5%20SUPREME%20COURT%20RACE_00.00.07.16_1522793732714.png_5261147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/04/03/5%20SUPREME%20COURT%20RACE_00.00.07.16_1522793732714.png_5261147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/04/03/5%20SUPREME%20COURT%20RACE_00.00.07.16_1522793732714.png_5261147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Election reformers suffer loss in Supreme Court decision</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/busy-with-bees-faribault-prison-inmates-abuzz-with-new-program" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20INMATE%20BEE%20KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png_7451604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20INMATE%20BEE%20KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png_7451604_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20INMATE%20BEE%20KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png_7451604_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20INMATE%20BEE%20KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png_7451604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20INMATE%20BEE%20KEEPING_00.01.13.08_1561669264860.png_7451604_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Busy with bees: Faribault prison inmates abuzz with new program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnetonka-baseball-tournament-to-proceed-with-caution-through-weekend-heat-wave" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.04.11_1561669882927.png_7451746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.04.11_1561669882927.png_7451746_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.04.11_1561669882927.png_7451746_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.04.11_1561669882927.png_7451746_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/5%20P%20KIDS%20GAMES%20EXTREME%20HEAT_00.00.04.11_1561669882927.png_7451746_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minnetonka baseball tournament to proceed with caution through weekend heat wave</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section 