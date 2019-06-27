< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jorge Polanco earns starting nod for All-Star Game Jorge Polanco earns starting nod for All-Star Game Jun 27 2019 10:15PM CDT 27 2019 10:15PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415185510_415184708_171163",video:"579122",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Jorge%2520Polanco%2520will%2520represent%2520the%2520Minnesota%2520Twins%2520as%2520the%2520starting%2520shortstop%2520for%2520the%2520American%2520League%2520in%2520the%2520July%25209%2520All-Star%2520Game.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_shortstop_for_579122_1800.mp4?Expires=1656299730&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=roZFfBa1haixdMn_SrnDsCiQBrU",eventLabel:"Twins%20Jorge%20Polanco%20named%20starting%20shortstop%20for%20All-Star%20Game-415184708",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fjorge-polanco-earns-starting-nod-for-all-star-game"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jun 27 2019 10:18PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 10:15PM CDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 10:20PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415185510-415182193" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Twins_Jorge_Polanco_named_starting_short_0_7452749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415185510" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Jorge Polanco found out at pretty much the same time as everybody else Thursday, Minnesota Twins' fans and teammates alike, that he was headed to the Major League Baseball's All-Star Game.</p><p>Thursday's marathon 18-inning 5-2 Twins' loss to the Tampa Bay Rays was more than five hours old when the public address announcer dropped the news. More than 31,000 fans were at Target Field Thursday, but a fraction of them were left before the top of the 18th. That's when Polanco found out that not only was he an All-Star, he's the starter at shortstop for the American League.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/Twins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Twins</a> shortstop Jorge Polanco in being named an All-Star starter:<br> <br> "I feel great that I'm going to be the starting shortstop in the All-Star Game. That's a dream come true." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNTwins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNTwins</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/o4kq54hopW">pic.twitter.com/o4kq54hopW</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1144406613484290049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 28, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>That's less than a year removed from starting the 2018 season serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Now, Polanco is one of the best hitters in the American League and will take his talents to Cleveland on July 9.</p><p>He's the first Twins' starter in the All-Star Game since 2013, a guy who just had his No. 7 jersey retired at Target Field: Joe Mauer.</p><p>"I feel great. I feel great that I'm going to be the starting shortstop in the All-Star Game. That's a dream come true. I was waiting for this moment and I feel really happy," Polanco said after Thursday's loss.</p><p>Polanco leads the Twins with a .321 average and is fourth on the team in slugging at .530. The on base-plus slugging percentage at .909 is second only to catcher Mitch Garver. His batting average ranks second in the American League and seventh in baseball. His 11 homers are also seventh on the Twins, who lead MLB collectively with 149 homers.</p><p>He's played 75 of Minnesota's 80 games at shortstop and been a mainstay after the organization experience plenty of change in the offseason.</p><p>"It's great for Polo, for the organization, for everybody involved. He's a class act, he's a tremendous player. To say he's earned this I think would be an understatement," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Has the respect of everybody and is one of the better hitters in all of baseball that you're going to see. Couldn't be happier for him. Today is a great day to celebrate Polo."</p><p>The Twins added plenty of pieces in the offseason in the hopes of making a playoff run. C.J. Cron replaced Joe Mauer at first, Jonathon Schoop replaced Brian Dozier at second, Nelson Cruz took over as designated hitter and Marwin Gonzalez plays wherever Baldelli tells him to.</p><p>Amongst all that, Polanco has been one of the most consistent players in the game at one of the most demanding positions in baseball. In 75 games, Polanco has committed just nine errors in 241 total chances. He's also turned 23 double plays.</p><p>Baldelli doesn't have to think very hard on a daily basis when it comes to who's in charge at short. His teammates agree.</p><p>"It's unbelievable. He's been kind of that key there in the middle. Him and Nelly (Nelson Cruz) and Kep (Max Kepler) have been really good at the top of the order for us and I'm super happy for him," Cron said. "It's going to be fun for him I'm sure and he's a starter too, so that will be exciting."</p><p>It took a fan vote to get Polanco there, but he won't be alone. Cron, Cruz and Eddie Rosario were also up for starting spots on the American League squad. They'll have a great shot to get there as reserves, and the Twins could also be sending pitchers Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi and Taylor Rogers to Cleveland for the July 9 Mid-Summer Classic.</p><p>Polanco is a big reason why the Twins have gotten off to a 52-28 start through 80 games, and lead the AL Central by eight games over the Cleveland Indians. He signed a 5-year, $25 million contract in Spring Training to be the steadying force in the middle of the Twins infield.</p><p>He's been worth every penny of his $3.58 million base salary this season.</p><p>Polanco said Thursday he hopes to be joined by a few of his teammates in Cleveland in a few weeks. He says several of them are playing like All-Stars. He's also thankful for his own opportunity.</p><p>"It means a lot to me to represent the Minnesota Twins and my teammates, everybody that is part of this team. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Lynx_s_Sims_apologizes_for_drunken_drivi_0_7452341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Lynx_s_Sims_apologizes_for_drunken_drivi_0_7452341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Lynx_s_Sims_apologizes_for_drunken_drivi_0_7452341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Lynx_s_Sims_apologizes_for_drunken_drivi_0_7452341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/Lynx_s_Sims_apologizes_for_drunken_drivi_0_7452341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims apologized Thursday for getting arrested earlier this month on suspicion of drunken driving." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lynx's Sims apologizes for drunken driving arrest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims apologized Thursday for getting arrested earlier this month on suspicion of drunken driving.</p><p>According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sims was pulled over for speeding and an improper lane change upon exiting a stretch of highway a few miles west of downtown Minneapolis on June 6 at about 1 a.m. The state trooper observed signs of impairment, and Sims registered a .20 blood-alcohol content, which is more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota.</p><p>"First off, I'd just like to apologize on behalf of Glen (Taylor), Cheryl Reeve and this organization," Sims said after practice. "I take full responsibility for my actions. I know the consequences, and I'm going to get past it and move forward. I'll continue to play hard every day in and day out and get over it eventually."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/polanco-named-all-star-starter-twins-fall-to-rays-in-18-innings" title="Twins fall to Rays 5-2 in marathon 18 innings" data-articleId="415150309" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1152342063_1561667259798_7451525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins slides safely into home plate as the ball gets past Mike Zunino #10 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of the game on June 27, 2019 at Target Field.&nbsp;(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins fall to Rays 5-2 in marathon 18 innings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 06:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli admitted his mind was a little foggy after an 18-inning, near six-hour marathon 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday at Target Field.</p><p>With more than 31,000 in attendance and a 57-minute rain delay before a pitch was even thrown, the Twins and Rays combine for 16 scoreless innings before Ryne Harper allowed three runs in the top of the 18th. The Rays avoided a series sweep with an inning that included a lead-off walk, a hit batter, an infield single, a sacrifice fly and two more run-scoring singles.</p><p>Even starter Kyle Gibson made an appearance in the 17th inning, and was one of eight relief pitchers to have clean innings before Harper's struggles. LOUIS PARK PLEDGE DECISION_00.01.04.05_1561689732853.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Louis Park City Council to revisit Pledge of Allegiance decision</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2020-presidential-candidates-dispute-partys-future-on-second-night-of-democratic-debate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20night%202%20Getty_1561687138511.jpg_7452491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Democratic presidential candidates take the stage during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="1158724169_1561687138511-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/stretches-of-three-major-highways-in-twin-cities-to-close-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ALEX%20930%20Road%20Construction%20VO_KMSP5a7d_186.mp4_00.00.48.12_1561686074581.png_7452465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="traffic 2 generic"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weekend closures planned for major highways in Twin Cities metro</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ST.%20LOUIS%20PARK%20PLEDGE%20DECISION_00.01.04.05_1561689732853.png_7452862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ST.%20LOUIS%20PARK%20PLEDGE%20DECISION_00.01.04.05_1561689732853.png_7452862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ST.%20LOUIS%20PARK%20PLEDGE%20DECISION_00.01.04.05_1561689732853.png_7452862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ST.%20LOUIS%20PARK%20PLEDGE%20DECISION_00.01.04.05_1561689732853.png_7452862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>St. Louis Park City Council to revisit Pledge of Allegiance decision</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-police-2-minors-arrested-after-stealing-car-hitting-cop-cruiser" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/24/minneapolis%20police_1556155276524.JPG_7167025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis police: 2 minors arrested after stealing car, crashing into cop cruiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2020-presidential-candidates-dispute-partys-future-on-second-night-of-democratic-debate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20night%202%20Getty_1561687138511.jpg_7452491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20night%202%20Getty_1561687138511.jpg_7452491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20night%202%20Getty_1561687138511.jpg_7452491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20night%202%20Getty_1561687138511.jpg_7452491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/Debate%20night%202%20Getty_1561687138511.jpg_7452491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;candidates&#x20;take&#x20;the&#x20;stage&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;night&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;Democratic&#x20;presidential&#x20;debate&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic debate: Fiery second night touches on race, age and health care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/census-seeking-bilingual-workers-to-ensure-twin-cities-immigrants-make-the-count" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/10-V-LOCAL%20CENSUS%20FAIR_00.00.27.09_1561687863023.png_7452824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/10-V-LOCAL%20CENSUS%20FAIR_00.00.27.09_1561687863023.png_7452824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/10-V-LOCAL%20CENSUS%20FAIR_00.00.27.09_1561687863023.png_7452824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/10-V-LOCAL%20CENSUS%20FAIR_00.00.27.09_1561687863023.png_7452824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/10-V-LOCAL%20CENSUS%20FAIR_00.00.27.09_1561687863023.png_7452824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Census seeking bilingual workers to ensure Twin Cities immigrants make the count</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/stretches-of-three-major-highways-in-twin-cities-to-close-this-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ALEX%20930%20Road%20Construction%20VO_KMSP5a7d_186.mp4_00.00.48.12_1561686074581.png_7452465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ALEX%20930%20Road%20Construction%20VO_KMSP5a7d_186.mp4_00.00.48.12_1561686074581.png_7452465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ALEX%20930%20Road%20Construction%20VO_KMSP5a7d_186.mp4_00.00.48.12_1561686074581.png_7452465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ALEX%20930%20Road%20Construction%20VO_KMSP5a7d_186.mp4_00.00.48.12_1561686074581.png_7452465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ALEX%20930%20Road%20Construction%20VO_KMSP5a7d_186.mp4_00.00.48.12_1561686074581.png_7452465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weekend closures planned for major highways in Twin Cities metro</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 