div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" >
<span id="p_101"></span>
<div class="portlet-body">
<div class="portlet-borderless-container " style="">
<div class="portlet-body">
<div>
<div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story413244294" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413244294" data-article-version="1.0">Joe Mauer's former teammates shed light on #7</h1>
</header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413244294_413245040_177357";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413245040","video":"575495","title":"Mauer%27s%20teammates%20talk%20about%20the%20legend%20after%20his%20number%20is%20retired","caption":"Three%20Twins%20greats%20and%20former%20Joe%20Mauer%20teammates%20talk%20about%20%237%2C%20his%20quirks%20and%20what%20he%20means%20to%20them.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FMauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F17%2FMauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend_after_hi_575495_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655434694%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D5vFPkL1w2vaDDdGEDtyMAtJxFYE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fjoe-mauer-s-former-teammates-shed-light-on-7"}},"createDate":"Jun 17 2019 09:58PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413244294_413245040_177357",video:"575495",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Three%2520Twins%2520greats%2520and%2520former%2520Joe%2520Mauer%2520teammates%2520talk%2520about%2520%25237%252C%2520his%2520quirks%2520and%2520what%2520he%2520means%2520to%2520them.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend_after_hi_575495_1800.mp4?Expires=1655434694&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=5vFPkL1w2vaDDdGEDtyMAtJxFYE",eventLabel:"Mauer%27s%20teammates%20talk%20about%20the%20legend%20after%20his%20number%20is%20retired-413245040",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fjoe-mauer-s-former-teammates-shed-light-on-7"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-413244294"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:58PM CDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413244294-413245025" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div 