- Who better to give a glimpse at Twins' great Joe Mauer than the guys who shared locker rooms, planes and hotel rooms with him for his whole career?

Torii Hunter, Justin Morneau and Michael Cuddyer joined FOX 9's Jim Rich to talk about the man whose jersey will never be worn again.

They talked about Mauer's personality, his greatest moments on the field and they answered everyone's most pressing question: Does Joe Mauer use curse words?