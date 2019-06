- As the Vikings set their course for the year, an OTA break at the golf course came on a perfect day.

The Vikings Foundation held its annual charity golf tournament on Wednesday at The Meadows at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. Players and patrons were all aiming for the greens to raise a lot of green; all proceeds benefitting health and education programs for children around the state.

“You know, I really enjoy this,” Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “It’s a nice day for a good cause.”

The event is a big boost for charity, but also one that loosens the team up with some fun in the middle of the grind of the offseason program.

“It’s always fun to get out here and to be around your teammates,” Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “And to see some of the bad golf swings.”

Unlike those swings, Wednesday was a beautiful day to create team chemistry while also celebrating a special birthday. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer turned 63 years old on Wednesday, which begs the question: what do you get your head coach on his special day?

“This guy loves football,” Kendricks said. “Anything football-related would be a good present for him.”

“A full day of practice,” Thielen described as the perfect present for Zimmer. “I think the one thing he’d like more than anything is that we hustle to the ball. That gets him more excited than anything.”

Extra time on the field is not something these players mind at all as the Vikings take steps to being a much better team in 2019.

“Guys want to be good and guys want to be better every single day,” Thielen said. “We still have a long ways to go.”