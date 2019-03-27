< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Jul 11 2019 04:50PM CDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 05:00PM CDT https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/27/GOPHERS%20SPRING%20UPDATE_00.00.51.25_1553693741225.png_6949519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417620104" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The projections are mixed as PJ Fleck prepares to embark on his third season with the University of Minnesota football program.</p><p>It will be all positivity and optimism later this week as the Gophers attend Big Ten Media Day festivities in Chicago. Fleck will be joined by seniors Tyler Johnson, Carter Coughlin and sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim as well as Casey O'Brien.</p><p>Johnson and Coughlin were both named to national watch lists on Monday. Johnson was named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which goes to America's College Player of the Year. He's one of 80 on the list, and one of 12 receivers. Coughlin was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. The honor goes to the Defensive Player of the Year. He's one of 23 defensive ends on the list, and one of six in the Big Ten.</p><p>Some national pundits are optimistic about the Gophers' chances to make a splash in 2019. Others, not so much.</p><p>ESPN's Football Power Index recently released its projections for the 2019 season. They have Minnesota's ceiling at about eight wins, not including a potential bowl game. They give the Gophers a 7.9 percent chance to win the Big Ten title. Michigan is the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten at 48.2 percent.</p><p>Minnesota's biggest competition in the West, according to ESPN, is Iowa. They give the Hawkeyes an eight percent chance to win the Big Ten. Their analytics, which are based off win probability, project that the Gophers could win as many as 10 games this season.</p><p>Athlon Sports still has its doubts when it comes to Year 3 of the Fleck era. They're projecting a fifth place finish for Minnesota in the Big Ten West with a 4-5 mark, 7-5 overall. They like Nebraska to win the Big Ten West, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Northwestern to follow. They project the Gophers to face Washington State in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30.</p><p>Fleck has said it from the first day he was hired to take over the Gophers program. He aims to compete for Big Ten championships and national titles, but it's going to take time to do it his way. He went 5-7 in his first season.</p><p>Last year, the program appeared to turn a corner. In their final regular season game and last chance to gain bowl eligibility, Minnesota dominated Wisconsin in a 37-15 victory. It was their first time beating the Badgers, hoisting Paul Bunyan's Axe, in 14 years. It's the signature win of the Fleck era so far.</p><p>The Gophers then faced the top rushing offense in the nation, Georgia Tech, and dominated in a 34-10 victory in the Quick Lane Bowl.</p><p>That Minnesota defense, under new coordinator Joe Rossi, allowed just 25 points in its last two games and returns seven of the 11 starters from the Quick Lane Bowl.</p><p>On offense, Minnesota's success will hinge largely on its starting quarterback. Just like last year, it will be an open competition mostly between Zack Annexstad and Tanner Morgan. Annexstad won the job in fall camp and started seven games. He played in eight before being sidelined with a midsection injury and finished with more than 1,200 yards passing and nine touchdowns.</p><p>Morgan went 4-2 as a starter, and in his first start against Indiana, threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He also helped lead the Gophers to their first win at Wisconsin since 1994. Morgan finished last season completing 58.5 percent of his passes for 1,401 yards and nine touchdowns.</p><p>Regardless of who is behind center, the top wide receiver targets will be Johnson and Rashod Bateman. Johnson was a First Team All-Big Ten selection last year after setting single-season school records in yardage (1,169) and touchdowns (12). His 78 catches were the second-most in a season in program history. Bateman set freshman records with 51 catches for 704 yards. His six touchdowns were the second-most in program history among freshmen.</p><p>The Gophers' will be deepest in the offensive backfield. Mohamed Ibrahim played in 10 games and rushed for more than 1,100 yards with nine touchdowns. He'll likely be the No. 3 option at running back this season, with Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks both back from season-ending injuries. Smith will likely surpass 3,000 career rushing yards in Minnesota's season-opener.</p><p>Brooks has more than 1,800 career rushing yards in 28 games, and ran for 154 yards with a touchdown against Indiana in his only game last season before suffering a knee injury.</p><p>The talent is there, the potential is there. Can it translate to more wins for the Gophers in 2019? More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/10/Lynx_1_on_1__Sylvia_Fowles_0_3477602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/10/Lynx_1_on_1__Sylvia_Fowles_0_3477602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/10/Lynx_1_on_1__Sylvia_Fowles_0_3477602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/10/Lynx_1_on_1__Sylvia_Fowles_0_3477602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/10/Lynx_1_on_1__Sylvia_Fowles_0_3477602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 9's Hobie Artigue sits down with Lynx player Sylvia Fowles." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fowles, Sims selected to WNBA All-Star Game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 02:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Lynx will have two players in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game.</p><p>The Lynx announced Monday that center Sylvia Fowles and guard Odyssey Sims have been named as reserves for the game, which will be played July 27 at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas. It’s the sixth time Fowles has been named an All-Star, and third with the Lynx. It’s the first time for Sims in her six years in the WNBA.</p><p>The Lynx are currently fourth in the WNBA at 10-7, and beat the Phoenix Mercury 75-62 on Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/maddie-houlihan-thanks-softball-in-heartfelt-video" title="Maddie Houlihan 'thanks softball' in heartfelt video" data-articleId="418231047" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gophers softball team is heading to Oklahoma for their first ever NCAA Women’s World Series." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Maddie Houlihan 'thanks softball' in heartfelt video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:41AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Plymouth native and Benilde-St. Margaret's graduate Maddie Houlihan will never forget what softball has brought to her life.</p><p>The recent University of Minnesota graduate finished her Gophers career with her first trip to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series. Minnesota finished second at the Big Ten Tournament, hosted a regional and then followed it with by hosting LSU in the first Super Regional in program history.</p><p>Minnesota had an early elimination from the College World Series with a 7-2 loss to UCLA and a 5-3 loss to Washington. But the Gophers finished the season 46-14, and took some history home with them from Oklahoma City.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/twins-take-2-of-3-at-cleveland-lead-al-central-by-65-games" title="Twins take 2 of 3 at Cleveland, lead AL Central by 6.5 games" data-articleId="418116702" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1155596059_1563137383125_7522403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota Twins left fielder Marwin Gonzalez (9) is congratulated by Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco after scoring a run during the seventh inning on Sunday at Progressive Field. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twins take 2 of 3 at Cleveland, lead AL Central by 6.5 games</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 03:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:28AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Twins couldn't complete the weekend sweep Sunday, but have a 6.5 game lead in the American League Central Division after taking two out of three at Cleveland in the first series after the All-Star break.</p><p>In arguably the biggest three-game series of the season so far, the Twins came from behind to beat the Indians 5-3 Friday night. Jorge Polanco provided the heroics with a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning to give the twins a 4-3 lead. Mitch Garver homered in the eighth to give the Twins a 5-3 cushion.</p><p>On Saturday, Max Kepler homered twice and Jake Cave added a home run to give the Twins an early 3-0 lead over the Indians. Cleveland got within 3-2 before Cave hit a two-run double in the eight to give the Twins a 5-2 lead. 