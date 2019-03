Post-season success is the name of the game so far for both Gopher men and women’s hockey teams.

The men hit the road to continue their conference tournament while the women are in NCAA action at home.

The women are once again earning the right to host a NCAA Quarterfinal game. Both hockey programs are once again finding success and want their postseason to continue as long as possible. The Gopher women host Princeton in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament Saturday.