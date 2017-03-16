Gophers take on Middle Tennessee in 1st round of NCAA tourney

- The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team is ready to take on March Madness. The No. 5 seed Gophers play No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee State University in Milwaukee Thursday. Tip off is at 3:12 p.m.

This is the first time in four seasons the Gophers have made it in the NCAA tournament. The team currently has no seniors on the roster; none of the players have been in the NCAA tournament before.

Despite a loss to Michigan in the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament last weekend, the Gophers had some big wins in their conference leading up to the Big Dance.

Middle Tennessee is 30-4 this season. Minnesota is 24-9.