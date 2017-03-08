Gophers ready to bring their game to Big Ten tournament Gophers Gophers ready to bring their game to Big Ten tournament With a record breaking regular season in the books, the University of Minnesota men's basketball team gets set to tip off in the post season.

It all starts Friday at the Big Ten Tournament in Washington, D.C. The Gophers are looking forward to this weekend’s tournament and March Madness. There is less pressure going into this weekend knowing they have most likely locked a fifth or sixth seed for the Big Dance, but the Gophers don’t want to slide into the NCAA tournament they want to fly. And, that means going hard in D.C.

The accolades for the Gophers record-breaking regular season are beginning to come in. Head coach Richard Pitino was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, Nate Mason was named to First Team All-Big Ten, Jordan Murphy All-Big Ten Third Team,

The recognition is nice, but the Gophers are taking it in stride, just like the loss to the Badgers, to keep even-keeled and focus on the message.

With a Big Ten record of 11-7 and the fourth-seed this weekend, they'll face either 13th-seed Penn State, 12th-seed Nebraska or fifth-seed Michigan State. Considering the Gophers were 0-2 versus the Spartans this season, they probably don't want to face them out of the gate. But, the Gophers say they are ready for anyone and anything.