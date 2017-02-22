Minnesota college hockey, basketball teams red hot at right time Gophers Minnesota college hockey, basketball teams red hot at right time For the past few years, it's been the women sports over at the University of Minnesota dancing in March, but this year, two of the men's teams seem to be red hot at the right time.

Two Minnesota college hockey teams are in the top five right now, the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs are No. 2 and the Gophers sit at No. 4 after sweeping Penn State.

In basketball, the Gophers are in the midst of a five-game winning streak coming off an overtime win against Michigan on Sunday. On Wednesday, they are looking to beat No. 24Maryland in hope of skyrocketing their NCAA stock.

Back on Jan. 28, the Gophers lost to then 22nd ranked Maryland – capping a five-game losing streak for the Gophers. A players-only meeting was called and since then they've won five straight games.

Meanwhile over at Mariucci Arena, the Gopher men's hockey team is fueled by tough, smart and physical hockey and a vicious power play has them at No. 4 in the nation. They host Wisconsin for a big series this weekend.

Basketball head coach Richard Pitino says you have to take the good with the bad. If you're going block out the noise when you lose, you can't ask for more praise noise when you win. You can't be a fraud, you just have to play well and win.