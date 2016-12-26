Petition calls for Univ. of Minn. to fire coach Tracy Claeys Gophers Petition calls for Univ. of Minn. to fire coach Tracy Claeys More than 1,000 people have signed on an online petition calling for the University of Minnesota to fire Gophers football head coach Tracy Claeys for "failure of leadership and sound judgment."

The MoveOn.org petition focuses on the team's short-lived boycott of all football activities, including the upcoming Holiday Bowl, over the suspension of 10 players. The players were suspended following a U of M investigation into an alleged sexual assault in September.

The petition specifically cites a tweet from Claeys' in which he appears to express support for the players' boycott.

Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world! 〽️🏈 — GoldenGopherHFC (@GoldenGopherHFC) December 16, 2016

"Tracy Claeys’ tweet fails to acknowledge the tragic, historic mistreatment of women, demonstrating that he is not an appropriate or effective leader for young people," the petition states. "We believe he put the welfare of his football program above the welfare of a female student, despite that his own football players admitted to disrespecting and mistreating her."

The petition says Claeys' priorities are "misplaced" and that he "lacks sound moral judgment and leadership skills."

Organizers told Fox 9 they plan to deliver the petition to the U of M on Wednesday at 10 a.m.