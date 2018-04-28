Gophers softball pitcher throws perfect game one month after no-hitter

- Exactly four weeks after throwing a no-hitter, Gophers softball pitcher Amber Fiser tossed her first collegiate career perfect game, using just 45 pitches in a 9-0 win over Purdue on Friday. Fiser’s perfect game is the sixth in University of Minnesota softball program history.

“I have to give credit to my defense because I wouldn’t have been able to do without them,” said Fiser. “I think we needed this, it’s a phenomenal feeling and that’s what Gopher softball is all about.”

The sophomore struck out six Boilermaker batters while recording five ground outs, three fly outs and a line out.

The scoring for the Gophers started with junior infielder Allie Arneson’s first home run of the season in the second inning. The three-run blast was also Minnesota’s first second-inning home run of the year. Arneson belted another three-run home run in her next at-bat to extend the Gophers lead to 7-0.

The shortened-game victory is Minnesota’s sixth in the last eight games, where they are outscoring their opponents 75-6. The Gophers are now 30-14 overall and 13-3 in the Big Ten.

