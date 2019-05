- The Golden Gophers Softball team advanced to its first-ever College World Series Saturday after beating LSU in the NCAA Super Regionals.

After a 5-3 comeback win in game 1 Friday night, the Gophers held off the Tigers again Saturday with a 3-0 victory at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium to complete the sweep and punch their ticket to Oklahoma City.

The Gophers’ runs came in the form of a solo home run off the bat of Allie Arneson in the top of the 5th inning and two more RBI hits in the top of the 7th inning by Emma Burns and Carlie Brandt.

It was a record-breaking weekend in the bleachers for the Gopher fans as well, setting the attendance record at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium Friday night with 1,344 fans.

The Women's College World Series begins May 30 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame.