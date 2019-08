Seth Green #17 of the Minnesota Gophers scores a touchdown against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the second quarter of the game on August 29, 2019 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Rashod Bateman #13 of the Minnesota Gophers carries the ball against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the second quarter of the game on August 29, 2019 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

- PJ Fleck talks constantly about failing, responding and growing within a football game.

His Gophers had to do plenty of it in a 28-21 victory over South Dakota State to open the 2019 season at TCF Bank Stadium. The Jackrabbits scored 14 straight points in the third quarter, out-gaining Minnesota 190-20 in the process, to take a 21-20 lead into the fourth quarter and give the Gophers an early-season scare.

But Winston DeLattiboudere recovered a fumble on a botched exchanged by the Jackrabbits in the fourth quarter. Six plays later, Mohamed Ibrahim scored from 1-yard out to give the Gophers the lead with five minutes left.

South Dakota State faced a 4th and 10 with under two minutes to play, but Esezi Otomewu and Taiyon Devers combined to sack J'Bore Gibbs to seal the Gophers win. It was Minnesota's lone sack of the night.

Chris Williamson started the second half with a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Gophers a 20-7 lead in the third quarter, before the Jackrabbits scored 14 straight.

Rashod Bateman had Minnesota's offensive highlight of the night with a 43-yard, one-handed touchdown grab in the first half. Bateman finished the half with five catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

The Gophers appeared like they would take the will out of South Dakota State early. Seth Green capped an 18-play, 91-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give Minnesota the early 7-0 lead.

But the Jackrabbits answered with a six-play, 66-yard scoring drive of their own to tie the game 7-7 in the second quarter. J'Bore Gibbs, playing in his first collegiate game, scored from a yard out to tie it.

It wasn't pretty, but the Gophers are 1-0 heading to Fresno State next Saturday.