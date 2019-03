- University of Minnesota goaltender Mat Robson played his final game with the Gophers in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime loss to Notre Dame in the Big Ten semifinals.

The Minnesota Wild announced Monday they’ve signed Robson to a two-year, entry-level contract. Robson, 22, finished his junior season with the Gophers with a 14-12-4 record, a 2.78 goals against average and a .921 save percentage. He led the Big Ten with 950 saves.

Robson made 35 saves in Saturday’s loss to the Irish. He made 54 saves on 57 shots the previous weekend in a sweep of Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament.

In 45 career games with the Gophers, Robson finished 21-17-5 with a 2.57 goals against average and .924 save percentage.