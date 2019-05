- The University of Minnesota softball team gave UCLA a good battle at the College World Series on Thursday, but the Bruins pulled away late in a 7-2 win over the Gophers.

With a 3-2 lead, UCLA scored four runs in the sixth inning on a MaKenna Partain error and a three-run homer from Aaliyah Jordan deep into the bleachers in right to blow the game open with a 7-2 lead. Amber Fiser, who pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed seven runs on eight hits with a career-high six walks.

In its first College World Series appearance, the Gophers were facing a program that has won 12 College World Series and had made 28 appearances. It truly was a David vs. Goliath match-up.

Minnesota’s season is not over, however. The tournament is double elimination, and the Gophers will face Washington at 11 a.m. Saturday with their season on the line. The Huskies eliminated Minnesota from the NCAA Tournament last season in the Seattle Regional.

Thursday, UCLA got out to an early 3-0 with runs in each of the first three innings. Bubba Nickles led off the game for the Bruins with a solo homer to left off Fiser.

UCLA then manufactured a run in the second inning with a pair of singles, a walk and scored on a bases loaded walk. The Bruins got a run in the third after a walk, a single and a Taylor Pack sacrifice fly to center.

UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia struck out five Minnesota batters the first time through the order. Partain got the Gophers’ first hit of the College World Series on a single to left center in the third.

Minnesota scored both of its runs in the top of the sixth. Maddie Houlihan led off the inning with a single to right. She scored on Natalie Denhartog’s double off the left field wall. She scored on Allie Arneson’s single to left center to cut the Gophers’ deficit to 3-2, but Arneson was thrown out trying to advance to second on the play.

Fiser was removed from the game after the Bruins scored four in the sixth to seal the win. She threw 114 pitches and had thrown 45 straight innings in the College World Series.

Garcia struck out seven for the Bruins in a complete game victory.

Minnesota (46-13) needs to beat Washington on Saturday to extend its season.