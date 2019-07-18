< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418972102" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418972102_418986054_108706";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418986054","video":"585766","title":"Gophers%20coach%20believes%20young%20football%20team%20can%20mature%20into%20a%20championship%20contender","caption":"College%20football%20season%20is%20just%20a%20little%20over%20a%20month%20away%20and%20the%20Gophers%20are%20looking%20to%20build%20on%20last%20year%E2%80%99s%20success.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FGophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FGophers_coach_believes_young_football_team_can_m_585766_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658098275%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9xY1YSAlDVyvRpOVRQozqg6cayU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fgophers-coach-believes-young-football-team-can-mature-into-a-contender"}},"createDate":"Jul 18 2019 05:51PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418972102_418986054_108706",video:"585766",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_te_0_7533106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"College%2520football%2520season%2520is%2520just%2520a%2520little%2520over%2520a%2520month%2520away%2520and%2520the%2520Gophers%2520are%2520looking%2520to%2520build%2520on%2520last%2520year%25E2%2580%2599s%2520success.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/18/Gophers_coach_believes_young_football_team_can_m_585766_1800.mp4?Expires=1658098275&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9xY1YSAlDVyvRpOVRQozqg6cayU",eventLabel:"Gophers%20coach%20believes%20young%20football%20team%20can%20mature%20into%20a%20championship%20contender-418986054",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/sports&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fgophers-coach-believes-young-football-team-can-mature-into-a-contender"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Jul 18 2019 04:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418972102"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 05:51PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418972102-418971087" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418972102" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX 9)</strong> - College football season is just a little over a month away and the Gophers are looking to build on last year’s success.</p> <p>Thursday, players and coaches took a look at the year ahead at Big Ten media day in Chicago.</p> <p>The Gophers finished the 2018 campaign with a lot of momentum, defeating Wisconsin at Wisconsin to re-claim the ax for the first time in over a decade. They followed that up with a bowl win over Georgia Tech -- but with that success comes added expectations.</p> <p>The Gophers are looking to build off a seven-win campaign last year and for the most part, you're going to see a vast majority of the impact players returning for the 2019 season.</p> <p>When it comes to this team, much like last year, there's going to be a lot of interest in the battle for the starting quarterback job. Last season, Zach Annexstad opened the year as the starter but got hurt midway through the year. And when Tanner Morgan stepped in under center, he took the job and ran with it.</p> <p>If you're wondering if P.J. Fleck had any hints as to who the starter will be this year, we're sorry to disappoint, but he was pretty tight-lipped on that subject.</p> <p>The Gophers are still one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten Conference but Coach Fleck says the team did well meeting expectations last year and expects the same again in 2019.</p> <p>"To have success, and to become a champion," Fleck explained, "I feel like you need both spectrums. You have to fail enough to be successful. And you have to go through some of those positive, shining moments. The team last year had the entire spectrum. And at one point, they failed enough to become successful, if they were mature enough to handle it. And our whole theme last year was a race to maturity. We might not be the oldest team, but we can grow up fast by our experiences. And I think that's what changed."</p> <p>Representing the Gophers at Big Ten media day are seniors Carter Coughlin and Tyler Johnson along with Mo Ibrahim -- three vital pieces to last year's success.</p> <p>The seniors tell us they've seen the program come a long way, and they're excited to see just how good they can be in 2019.</p> <p>"I believe that, no matter what, Coach Ciarrocca's going to put us in the best situation," says Ibrahim. "However, we got to win the game, we feel like that's the way, and we're going to stick to the plan. We have a lot of weapons, a lot of weapons. And we have two QBs that can provide to the weapons. I believe the sky is the limit."</p> <p>The season kicks off in just over a month from now. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Wolves_introduce_draft_picks__sign_Naz_R_0_7533447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Wolves_introduce_draft_picks__sign_Naz_R_0_7533447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Wolves_introduce_draft_picks__sign_Naz_R_0_7533447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Wolves_introduce_draft_picks__sign_Naz_R_0_7533447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Wolves_introduce_draft_picks__sign_Naz_R_0_7533447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gersson Rosas and Ryan Saunders both called it an exciting day for the Minnesota Timberwolves as the team introduced draft picks Jarrett Culver and Jaylen Nowell, and signed Naz Reid to a multi-year contract." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wolves introduce draft picks, sign Naz Reid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 01:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Work ethic won’t be an issue when it comes to the three newest rookies with the Minnesota Timberwolves.</p><p>President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas arrived to the Timberwolves’ facility Thursday morning, met by one of his rookies on his way out. Jarrett Culver was in working out at 6 a.m. Crafting his game at all hours is a thing of regular occurrence lately. On NBA Draft night, Culver went and worked out after being picked and fulfilling media obligations.</p><p>The gym is his comfort zone, his second home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fox-9-town-ball-tour-chanhassen-embraces-amateur-baseball" title="Fox 9 Town Ball Tour: Chanhassen embraces amateur baseball" data-articleId="418758233" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Denny_Laufenburger_0_7530356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Denny_Laufenburger_0_7530356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Denny_Laufenburger_0_7530356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Denny_Laufenburger_0_7530356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Fox_9_Town_Ball_Tour__Denny_Laufenburger_0_7530356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Denny Laufenburger has been the voice of the Chanhassen Red Birds since their start in 2010." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fox 9 Town Ball Tour: Chanhassen embraces amateur baseball</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There are amateur baseball teams in small towns all across Minnesota, about 350 to be exact. In many cases, you don’t have to go very far outside the Twin Cities for a town ball game on a summer night.</p><p>That’s exactly the case in the southwest metro at Storm Red Birds Field. It’s been the home of the Chanhassen Red Birds since 2010. The field is just part of a complex that includes the Chanhassen High School softball field, located directly behind home plate, and the Chanhassen football field. The high school itself is also on the grounds, not far from the first base line.</p><p>The final week of the 2019 Fox 9 Town Ball Tour keeps us in the Twin Cities in Chanhassen, a city of a little more than 25,000 residents that can still embrace the small-town charm with its athletics.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/fox-9-town-ball-tour-final-stop-chanhassen-minnesota" title="FOX 9 Town Ball Tour final stop: Chanhassen, Minnesota" data-articleId="418634962" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/A_brief_history_of_the_Chanhassen_Red_Bi_0_7530431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/A_brief_history_of_the_Chanhassen_Red_Bi_0_7530431_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/A_brief_history_of_the_Chanhassen_Red_Bi_0_7530431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/A_brief_history_of_the_Chanhassen_Red_Bi_0_7530431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/A_brief_history_of_the_Chanhassen_Red_Bi_0_7530431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 9's Town Ball Tour is making its final stop Wednesday in Chanhassen. Before the ball game, we took a look at the Red Bird's past." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour final stop: Chanhassen, Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:19AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour wraps up Wednesday in Chanhassen, Minnesota. </p><p>An entertainment hub in the west Twin Cities metro, Chanhassen is home to the iconic Chanhassen Dinner Theaters and the legendary Paisley Park. </p><p>Long before the musicals and Prince came to town, the connection to baseball was dyed in the wool. The Chanhassen Red Birds formed in 2010, but baseball has been in the town heart for nearly 80 years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-coach-believes-young-football-team-can-mature-into-a-contender"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-V-BIG TEN MEDIA DAY _00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers coach believes young football team can mature into a contender</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crowd-gathers-at-airport-to-welcome-congresswoman-omar-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="OMAR AIRPORT KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crowd welcomes home Congresswoman Omar at Minnesota airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-friends-remember-minnesota-corrections-officer-killed-by-inmate-last-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/jospeh%20gomm%20remembrance%20ceremony_1563478371057.jpg_7532605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Corrections officer from around the state, family and friends gathered outside the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater Thursday afternoon to remember Officer Jospeh Gomm, who was killed by an inmate one year ago. " title="jospeh gomm remembrance ceremony_1563478371057.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family, friends remember Minnesota corrections officer killed by inmate last year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/wolves-introduce-draft-picks-sign-naz-reid"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/twolves%20players_1563475957229.jpg_7532290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jarrett Culver, Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid were introduced as the newest Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at Conway Community Center in St. Paul." title="twolves players_1563475957229.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wolves introduce draft picks, sign Naz Reid</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/6-V-BIG%20TEN%20MEDIA%20DAY%20_00.00.02.08_1563486115766.png_7532908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Gophers coach believes young football team can mature into a contender</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crowd-gathers-at-airport-to-welcome-congresswoman-omar-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/OMAR%20AIRPORT%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.32.56.24_1563488489177.png_7532850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crowd welcomes home Congresswoman Omar at Minnesota airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/anti-omar-flier-mailed-in-fake-xcel-energy-envelope-company-contacts-authorities" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/omar_mailer%20with%20blur_1563484488518.jpg_7532662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/omar_mailer%20with%20blur_1563484488518.jpg_7532662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/omar_mailer%20with%20blur_1563484488518.jpg_7532662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/omar_mailer%20with%20blur_1563484488518.jpg_7532662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/omar_mailer%20with%20blur_1563484488518.jpg_7532662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Jewish&#x20;Community&#x20;Action&#x20;-&#x20;Minnesota" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anti-Omar flier mailed in fake Xcel Energy envelope, company contacts authorities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/survey-76-of-minnesota-patients-with-ptsd-saw-positive-effects-from-medical-marijuana" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/6P%20-%20MEDICAL%20MARIJUANA%20TROUBLES_00.00.55.21_1558049140095.png_7278364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/6P%20-%20MEDICAL%20MARIJUANA%20TROUBLES_00.00.55.21_1558049140095.png_7278364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/6P%20-%20MEDICAL%20MARIJUANA%20TROUBLES_00.00.55.21_1558049140095.png_7278364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/6P%20-%20MEDICAL%20MARIJUANA%20TROUBLES_00.00.55.21_1558049140095.png_7278364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/16/6P%20-%20MEDICAL%20MARIJUANA%20TROUBLES_00.00.55.21_1558049140095.png_7278364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Survey: 76% of Minnesota patients with PTSD saw positive effects from medical marijuana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-friends-remember-minnesota-corrections-officer-killed-by-inmate-last-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/jospeh%20gomm%20remembrance%20ceremony_1563478371057.jpg_7532605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/jospeh%20gomm%20remembrance%20ceremony_1563478371057.jpg_7532605_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/jospeh%20gomm%20remembrance%20ceremony_1563478371057.jpg_7532605_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/jospeh%20gomm%20remembrance%20ceremony_1563478371057.jpg_7532605_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/jospeh%20gomm%20remembrance%20ceremony_1563478371057.jpg_7532605_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Corrections&#x20;officer&#x20;from&#x20;around&#x20;the&#x20;state&#x2c;&#x20;family&#x20;and&#x20;friends&#x20;gathered&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Correctional&#x20;Facility&#x20;in&#x20;Stillwater&#x20;Thursday&#x20;afternoon&#x20;to&#x20;remember&#x20;Officer&#x20;Jospeh&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Gomm&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x20;by&#x20;an&#x20;inmate&#x20;one&#x20;year&#x20;ago&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family, friends remember Minnesota corrections officer killed by inmate last year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 