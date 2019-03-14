< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fgophers-battle-beat-penn-state-77-72-in-ot width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gophers battle, beat Penn State 77-72 in OT class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Gophers battle, beat Penn State 77-72 in OT&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/GettyImages-1135866340_1552615453384_6893780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Gophers battle, beat Penn State 77-72 in OT&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/GettyImages-1135866340_1552615453384_6893780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/gophers-battle-beat-penn-state-77-72-in-ot" data-title="Gophers battle, beat Penn State 77-72 in OT" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/gophers-battle-beat-penn-state-77-72-in-ot" addthis:title="Gophers battle, beat Penn State 77-72 in OT"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var Amir Coffey #5 celebrates after hitting a shot and being fouled against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the United Center on March 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Minnesota defeated Penn State 77-72. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Amir Coffey #5 celebrates after hitting a shot and being fouled against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the United Center on March 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Minnesota defeated Penn State 77-72. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Mar 14 2019 08:58PM CDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 09:12PM CDT Minnesota trailed 59-51 with a little more than four minutes to play, then went on an 10-2 run to force overtime. Amir Coffey struggled offensively until the last six minutes of regulation, scoring 16 of his 22 points in the last 11 minutes of the game. Coffey scored 12 in overtime to give Minnesota the lift it badly needed.</p><p>Dupree McBrayer played one of his best games of the season with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including a pair of three-pointers, in 44 minutes. Jordan Murphy finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and kept the Gophers in the game in the first half with 10 points.</p><p>McBrayer hit a fade away jumper late in regulation to tie the game 61-61, and Coffey missed an open but long 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left that could’ve won the game.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">No. 1 in the programs and No. 1 in our hearts. ❤️️ <a href="https://t.co/VQvtT6xhMJ">pic.twitter.com/VQvtT6xhMJ</a></p>— Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) <a href="https://twitter.com/GopherMBB/status/1106372355671105537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 15, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Coffey converted a three-point play to give Minnesota a 69-66 lead in overtime, then hit a pair of free throws for a 71-66 advantage. The Gophers had the lead the rest of overtime. Coffey finished 6-of-17 shooting from the field, but was 10-of-11 at the free throw line, including 7-of-8 in overtime.</p><p>After a slow start offensively, the Gophers shot nearly 44 percent from the field in the win. They held the Nittany Lions to 42 percent shooting despite allowing 13 offensive rebounds. Lamar Stevens led all scorers with 24 points, but shot 9-of-25 from the field. The Gophers struggled to make shots in the first half, with Coffey and Murphy shooting a combined 3-of-14 from the field. They stayed close by shooting 11-of-13 at the free-throw line.</p><p>Daniel Oturu added 10 points for the Gophers, who had four scorers in double figures.</p><p>Minnesota (20-12) faces No. 2 seed Purdue Thursday night in the Big Ten Quarterfinals. Regardless of what transpires the rest of the conference tournament, the Gophers can now enjoy Selection Sunday. By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Mar 14 2019 08:58PM CDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 09:12PM CDT Coffey scored 12 in overtime to give Minnesota the lift it badly needed.</p><p>Dupree McBrayer played one of his best games of the season with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including a pair of three-pointers, in 44 minutes. Jordan Murphy finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and kept the Gophers in the game in the first half with 10 points.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/barr-on-vikings-this-is-where-my-heart-is-" title="Barr on Vikings: 'This is where my heart is'" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/anthony%20barr%20returns_1552601528462.png_6892834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/anthony%20barr%20returns_1552601528462.png_6892834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Barr on Vikings: 'This is where my heart is'"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/anthony%20barr%20returns_1552601528462.png_6892834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/anthony%20barr%20returns_1552601528462.png_6892834_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Barr on Vikings: 'This is where my heart is'"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. By Jeff Wald, FOX 9
Posted Mar 14 2019 05:16PM CDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 05:27PM CDT Until he changed his mind.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gophers/both-gopher-hockey-teams-push-for-tournament-victories" title="Both Gopher hockey teams push for tournament victories" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/13/Both_Gopher_hockey_teams_push_for_tourna_0_6888951_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/13/Both_Gopher_hockey_teams_push_for_tourna_0_6888951_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Both Gopher hockey teams push for tournament victories"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/13/Both_Gopher_hockey_teams_push_for_tourna_0_6888951_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/13/Both_Gopher_hockey_teams_push_for_tourna_0_6888951_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Both Gopher hockey teams push for tournament victories"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Both Gopher hockey teams push for tournament victories</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 06:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 07:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Post-season success is the name of the game so far for both Gopher men and women’s hockey teams.</p><p>The men hit the road to continue their conference tournament while the women are in NCAA action at home.</p><p>The women are once again earning the right to host a NCAA Quarterfinal game. Both hockey programs are once again finding success and want their postseason to continue as long as possible. Posted Mar 13 2019 06:44PM CDT
Updated Mar 13 2019 07:04PM CDT (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)" title="055a9026_2019031572742820-408200.jpg_1552649471597"/></figure> <h3>Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/investigators/security-breaches-at-msp-terminal-2" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/0645FV.MXF_00.19.04.13_1552599227967_6892746_ver1.0_320_180.png"> </div> <h3>Security breaches at MSP, Terminal 2</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/bumpy-ride-motorists-deal-with-pothole-dotted-roads-across-the-twin-cities" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/TZ3-B-POTHOLES_00.00.25.15_1552616092630_6893781_ver1.0_320_180.png"> </div> <h3>Bumpy ride: Motorists deal with pothole-dotted roads across the Twin Cities</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/gophers-battle-beat-penn-state-77-72-in-ot" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/14/GettyImages-1135866340_1552615453384_6893780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Gophers battle, beat Penn State 77-72 in OT</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/health/flu-season-has-yet-to-peak-in-minnesota" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/17/C50CAE69-EF22-44FC-AB90-F1C3B1DB7463.mxf_00.00.11.05_1547767820459_6641099_ver1.0_320_180.png"> </div> <h3>Flu season has yet to peak in Minnesota</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 