< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/logo-fox-9-minneapolis-kmsp-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 60°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Twin Cities news</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics and Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/education">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/sports/st-paul-saints-co-owner-mike-veeck-joins-fox-9-sports-now"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_7302835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="St. Paul Saints Co-owner Mike Veeck joins FOX 9 Sports Now"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/st-paul-saints-co-owner-mike-veeck-joins-fox-9-sports-now">St. Paul Saints Co-owner Mike Veeck joins FOX 9 Sports Now</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/sports/gophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/gophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-">Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/charges-driver-snorted-cocaine-before-crashing-into-lake-street-bus-shelter"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Charges: Driver snorted cocaine before crashing into Lake Street bus shelter"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/charges-driver-snorted-cocaine-before-crashing-into-lake-street-bus-shelter">Charges: Driver snorted cocaine before crashing into Lake Street bus shelter</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/german-immersion-school-students-play-soccer-with-hertha-berlin"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/11V%20GERMAN%20SOCCER%20TEAM%20VISIT_00.00.15.17_1558540712907.png_7301955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="German immersion school students play soccer with Hertha Berlin"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/german-immersion-school-students-play-soccer-with-hertha-berlin">German immersion school students play soccer with Hertha Berlin</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/st-paul-saints-co-owner-mike-veeck-joins-fox-9-sports-now">St. Paul Saints Co-owner Mike Veeck joins FOX 9 Sports Now</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/sports/gophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-">Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/charges-driver-snorted-cocaine-before-crashing-into-lake-street-bus-shelter">Charges: Driver snorted cocaine before crashing into Lake Street bus shelter</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/german-immersion-school-students-play-soccer-with-hertha-berlin">German immersion school students play soccer with Hertha Berlin</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/university-of-st-thomas-involuntarily-removed-from-miac">University of St. Thomas 'involuntarily removed' from MIAC</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/virginia-politics-blackface-northam-investigation">Investigation unable to determine who was in blackface photo on Va. Gov. Northam's yearbook page</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/get-the-fox-9-weather-app">Get the FOX 9 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/traffic">Live Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morning" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/morning" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morning" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morning" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-contests" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox9.com/contests" data-dropdown="drop-nav-contests" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Contests</a> <ul id="drop-nav-contests" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/shayne">Shayne Wells</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about">About FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 9</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gasprices">Gas Gauge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/heart">Heart Smart</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">FOX 9+</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=25604989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8444_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8444"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8444_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8444_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408408960'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8247_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8247"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8247_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8247_MOD-AD-KMSP_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408408960'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408408960" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408408960" data-article-version="1.0">Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-408408960" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/gophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-" data-title="Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/gophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-" addthis:title="Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408408960.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408408960");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408408960_408415214_166777"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408408960_408415214_166777";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408415214","video":"566736","title":"Gophers%20enter%20Big%20Ten%20Tournament%20%27fighting%20for%20our%20lives%27","caption":"The%20Gopher%20baseball%20team%20faces%20Nebraska%20to%20start%20the%20Big%20Ten%20Tournament%20Wednesday%20night.%20They%20need%20to%20win%20the%20tournament%20to%20advance%20to%20the%20NCAAs.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FGophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FGophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighting_for_o_566736_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653161448%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D2fHRp7mQDEhHYx4XlmE_Kuh0Y2g","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"}},"createDate":"May 22 2019 02:30PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408408960_408415214_166777",video:"566736",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Gopher%2520baseball%2520team%2520faces%2520Nebraska%2520to%2520start%2520the%2520Big%2520Ten%2520Tournament%2520Wednesday%2520night.%2520They%2520need%2520to%2520win%2520the%2520tournament%2520to%2520advance%2520to%2520the%2520NCAAs.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighting_for_o_566736_1800.mp4?Expires=1653161448&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=2fHRp7mQDEhHYx4XlmE_Kuh0Y2g",eventLabel:"Gophers%20enter%20Big%20Ten%20Tournament%20%27fighting%20for%20our%20lives%27-408415214",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/gophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408408960"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:30PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-408408960" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408408960-408414499"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408408960-408414499" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408408960" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The University of Minnesota baseball team knows what’s at stake as they enter the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday night.</p> <p>The No. 4-seeded Gophers (26-25) face tournament host and No. 5-seeded Nebraska (28-20) under the lights Wednesday at Ameritrade Park, which is also the home of the College World Series. The Gophers are hoping it’s not the last time they see the facility this season, but they have an uphill climb just to get to the NCAA Tournament.</p> <p>Minnesota needs to win the Big Ten Tournament to extend its season. It’s a tough reality to face after winning 44 games last year, hosting a regional and being two wins away from the College World Series.</p> <p>“We’re fighting for our lives right now and our season is not going to continue unless we win the tournament. We know that, but I think they’ve been in that mode for a while here just based on the way we started our season,” Gophers coach John Anderson said.</p> <p>Anderson is referring to the team’s 2-11 start to the season, which included a seven-game losing streak. The Gophers had the toughest non-conference schedule in the Big Ten and spent the first six weeks of the season on the road for 21 straight games.</p> <p>Minnesota finished 8-13 in those first 21 games, and won eight of 11 games near the end of that stretch.</p> <p>The Gophers also faced the annual challenge of any Minnesota sport in the spring: Mother Nature. The combination of rain, snow and cold forced several cancellations and delays.</p> <p>It didn’t do them any favors in the final regular season series at Northwestern, either. Yet they still managed to win two out of three in the series.</p> <p>“Again like last year, the weather has been horrendous. Long days at the ballpark, Saturday was another long day at Northwestern. Got back at 3:30 in the morning Sunday and a quick turnaround here. But it’s been a season of challenges, and I’m really proud of this group because they’ve taken them head-on,” Anderson said. “They’ve had opportunities to pack it in and move on, but they haven’t.”</p> <p>The Gophers are 8-2 in their last 10 games heading into the Big Ten Tournament. That includes the series win at Northwestern, and beating Maryland two games out of three in the final regular season series at Siebert Field.</p> <p>The Gophers are hoping they’re peaking at the right time.</p> <p>“Now is the right time to get hot. I think the beginning of the season in our struggles, they prepared us well for moments like now. They prepared us well throughout Big Ten play,” said junior infielder Jordan Kozicky, who leads Minnesota with 10 homers and 43 RBI in 50 games. “The rough start, we knew that wasn’t who we are. We knew our record didn’t indicate the type of ball club we really were.”</p> <p>The Gophers’ success at the end of the regular season comes despite being without starting pitchers Max Meyer and Sam Thoreson. Both are battling injuries. Thoreson could potentially pitch at the Big Ten Tournament, but Meyer is more questionable with an ankle injury. If he does pitch, Anderson said it will be in spot stints.</p> <p>Minnesota opened Big Ten play against the Nebraska squad it will be facing Wednesday night. The Gophers won the first game 5-2 in 10 innings, lost the second 10-1 but got the series win with a 3-2 victory in the third game.</p> <p>They say it’s difficult to take much from the series. It was in late March at Siebert Field.</p> <p>“It’s going to be another close ballgame like it was that whole series. It’ll be fun playing in Omaha with their thousands of fans that will be there,” Kozicky said. “I’m excited to play them first round for sure.”</p> <p>Anderson said Patrick Fredrickson will get the start Wednesday night against Nebraska. He’s 2-3 in nine starts with a 4.46 earned run average. He has 37 strikeouts and 30 walks in 42 1/3 innings.</p> <p>If the Gophers win, they would face the winner of No. 1 Indiana and No. 8 Iowa Thursday night. The tournament is double elimination. They’re going to take the Big Ten Tournament day-by-day. There simply is no other choice.</p> <p>It’s not what Anderson had anticipated in his 38th season with the Gophers. They’re not going to give up just because the start was slower than they hoped.</p> <p>“Every day just throwing punches, fighting for their lives and trying to win the day. That’s no different than what we’re going to have to approach this weekend with,” Anderson said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story408408960 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story408408960 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-408408960",i="relatedHeadlines-408408960",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1641"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408408960'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5859"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409182" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/st-paul-saints-co-owner-mike-veeck-joins-fox-9-sports-now" title="St. Paul Saints Co-owner Mike Veeck joins FOX 9 Sports Now" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_7302838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_7302838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_7302838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_7302838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_7302838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mike Veeck joins Sports Now to talk about the summer ahead for the Saints." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Paul Saints Co-owner Mike Veeck joins FOX 9 Sports Now</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 04:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The St. Paul Saints are underway for another summer of baseball on the east side and team Co-owner Mike Veeck is as excited as ever. </p><p>Watch as Veeck joins FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich to talk about the summer ahead, the MLB team across town and why promotions like the Saints' record-breaking food fight and pillow fight have been the backbone of the team's success. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/2019-gophers-caravan-now-underway" title="2019 Gophers Caravan now underway" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gophers_caravan_now_underway_0_7300840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gophers_caravan_now_underway_0_7300840_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gophers_caravan_now_underway_0_7300840_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gophers_caravan_now_underway_0_7300840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Gophers_caravan_now_underway_0_7300840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Minnesota Gophers caravan is now underway, and FOX 9 caught up with Coach P.J. Fleck." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Gophers Caravan now underway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 11:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several Gopher head coaches have hit the road, but this is a different kind of recruiting trip. Instead of players, they're trying to win points with the fans.</p><p>The annual Gophers caravan is now underway, and the first stop is Owatonna.</p><p>FOX 9 caught up with Coach P.J. Fleck as he meets fans.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rosas-saunders-represents-everything-minnesota-is-about-" title="Rosas: Saunders 'represents everything Minnesota is about'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Rosas__Saunders__represents_everything_M_0_7299539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Rosas__Saunders__represents_everything_M_0_7299539_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Rosas__Saunders__represents_everything_M_0_7299539_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Rosas__Saunders__represents_everything_M_0_7299539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/21/Rosas__Saunders__represents_everything_M_0_7299539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ryan Saunders was introduced Tuesday as the next Timberwolves’ coach, the 11th in franchise history." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rosas: Saunders 'represents everything Minnesota is about'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 12:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 09:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The face leading the Minnesota Timberwolves’ bench next season might be familiar, but the team and the approach are likely to look vastly different.</p><p>Ryan Saunders was introduced Tuesday as the next Timberwolves’ coach, the 11th in franchise history. Saunders was named the interim coach on Jan. 6, after Tom Thibodeau was fired as head coach and president of basketball operations following a 19-21 start in his second season.</p><p>Saunders finished 17-25 over his final 42 games, but received vocal support from the team’s key pieces in Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and soon-to-be restricted free agent Tyus Jones. All were present at Tuesday’s news conference in the Target Center lobby, which featured the Saunders’ family, several Timberwolves’ players and a majority of the team’s staff.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/st-paul-saints-co-owner-mike-veeck-joins-fox-9-sports-now"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_7302835_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="St__Paul_Saints_Co_owner_Mike_Veeck_join_0_20190522205745"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul Saints Co-owner Mike Veeck joins FOX 9 Sports Now</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_20190522193049"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-driver-snorted-cocaine-before-crashing-into-lake-street-bus-shelter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Hennepin County Jail)" title="Boucher mug"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charges: Driver snorted cocaine before crashing into Lake Street bus shelter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/german-immersion-school-students-play-soccer-with-hertha-berlin"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/11V%20GERMAN%20SOCCER%20TEAM%20VISIT_00.00.15.17_1558540712907.png_7301955_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="11V GERMAN SOCCER TEAM VISIT_00.00.15.17_1558540712907.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>German immersion school students play soccer with Hertha Berlin</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0715_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408408960'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3662_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3662"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2129"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-suspected-drownings-in-2-days-on-lakes-in-cass-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 suspected drownings in 2 days on lakes in Cass County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Gophers_enter_Big_Ten_Tournament__fighti_0_7302497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gophers baseball enters Big Ten Tournament 'fighting for their lives'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-driver-snorted-cocaine-before-crashing-into-lake-street-bus-shelter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Boucher%20mug%20formatted_1558556697069.jpg_7302928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Hennepin&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charges: Driver snorted cocaine before crashing into Lake Street bus shelter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/budget-deal-minnesota-lawmakers-wont-rename-lake-calhoun" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/---VO%20-%20PARK%20RANKINGS_00.00.43.29_1558530011642.png_7301384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Budget deal: Minnesota lawmakers won't rename Lake Calhoun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/philadelphia-da-calls-for-new-meek-mill-trial-judge-to-step-down" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/meek_mill_generic_01_050818_1525789981457_5478730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/meek_mill_generic_01_050818_1525789981457_5478730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/meek_mill_generic_01_050818_1525789981457_5478730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/meek_mill_generic_01_050818_1525789981457_5478730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/05/08/meek_mill_generic_01_050818_1525789981457_5478730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Tom&#x20;Wolf" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Philadelphia DA calls for new Meek Mill trial, judge to step down</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/sports', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408408960'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0893_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0893"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KMSP-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kmsp-fox-9-news-minneapolis/id378080191?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droid.foxkmsp&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1641",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1641\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2129_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2129",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2129\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0893_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0893",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0893\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5859",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5859\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3619",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3619\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8247_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8247",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8247\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1868",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1868\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3662_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3662",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3662\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8444_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8444",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8444\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0715",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d448775\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0715\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fsports\x252Fgophers-baseball-enters-big-ten-tournament-fighting-for-their-lives-"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1557527501000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"11 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43980);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>