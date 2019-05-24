< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408815221" data-article-version="1.0">FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim interviews Minnesota United defender Romain Metanire in French</h1> </header> Posted May 24 2019 11:52AM CDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 02:26PM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 02:47PM CDT Posted May 24 2019 11:52AM CDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 02:26PM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 02:47PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/romain_1558715307740_7310900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/romain_1558715307740_7310900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/romain_1558715307740_7310900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/romain_1558715307740_7310900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/romain_1558715307740_7310900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408815221-408808897" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Life as a pro soccer player in America has its own unique challenges. Many players come from overseas not knowing the language, they have to adjust to a new culture, and they play a sport that often isn’t at the forefront of popularity.</p><p>Minnesota United defender Romain Metanire took a chance on playing in America. He’s still working on his English, but was kind enough to share his experiences with us in his native French.</p><p><strong>Why Minnesota?</strong></p><p>My agent called me and told me that a club in the MLS was interested. So I said why not. It’s something that had interested me for a while. That’s how I heard about Minnesota. And although I had other prospects, the offer was the most interesting and it made sense to me.</p><p><strong>Did you want to play in the US?</strong></p><p>At the start of the season, I thought the MLS would be an interesting prospect and, yes, I wanted to play in the MLS. When I was younger, I was attracted to the U.S. and, for me, this is an opportunity to combine my personal and professional life. </p><p><strong>How do you feel about soccer fans here?</strong></p><p>In Europe, soccer is very popular. It is the number one sport. But although it’s not the number one sport in America, there are many fans and when we play at home the stadium is full, which surprised me. More Sports Stories

2019 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule released
Posted May 23 2019 03:37PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 03:38PM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/FOX_9_Town_Ball_Tour_2019_0_7306493_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/FOX_9_Town_Ball_Tour_2019_0_7306493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/FOX_9_Town_Ball_Tour_2019_0_7306493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/FOX_9_Town_Ball_Tour_2019_0_7306493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is back for another summer!" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule released</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div FOX 9 is back on the road this summer for more Wednesday nights of our Town Ball Tour! We will be broadcasting live from the ballparks starting at 5 p.m., and this year we're bringing FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can koozies to keep your drinks cold.

2019 FOX 9 TOWN BALL TOUR LOCATIONS

And thank you to all of our hosts from last summer: Miesville, Cannon Falls, Norwood Young America, Dundas, Dassel-Cokato, Jordan and Chaska!

National Sports Center announces partnership with MNUFC to remain team's training ground
Posted May 23 2019 03:04PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 03:17PM CDT

The former home of Minnesota United FC will continue to be its practice facility as the team renewed its partnership with Blaine's National Sports Center.

According to the NSC and the club, the long-term partnership will have the opportunity for multiple renewals over 15 years.

The facility features a new locker room and training facility for the team and its youth programs including natural grass fields, an indoor training space, players' lounge, workout room, treatment rooms and a full-service cafeteria.

Wild hire former North Star Mike Modano to front office advisor role
Posted May 23 2019 02:39PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 02:47PM CDT

The Wild are turning to a Minnesota hockey legend for help in the front office, announcing the hire of former North Star Mike Modano as Executive Advisor Thursday.

The new position will have Modano work with President Matt Majka and Owner Craig Leipold on, "sales, corporate partnerships and community relations efforts," starting in September, according to a release from the team. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>National Sports Center announces partnership with MNUFC to remain team's training ground</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 03:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The former home of Minnesota United FC will continue to be its practice facility as the team renewed its partnership with Blaine’s National Sports Center. </p><p>According to the NSC and the club, the long-term partnership will have the opportunity for multiple renewals over 15 years. </p><p>The facility features a new locker room and training facility for the team and its youth programs including natural grass fields, an indoor training space, players’ lounge, workout room, treatment rooms and a full-service cafeteria. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/wild-hire-former-north-star-mike-modano-to-front-office-advisor-role" title="Wild hire former North Star Mike Modano to front office advisor role" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Modano%20formatted_1558640543526.jpg_7306463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. "We are extremely excited to welcome Mike Modano to the Minnesota Wild organization," said Leipold. "His Hall of Fame career was one of the best in the history of the NHL and we look forward to Mike helping our organization build an even great State of Hockey." the NHL and we look forward to Mike helping our organization build an even great State of Hockey.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link 