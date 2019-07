- The Minnesota Lynx will have two players in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game.

The Lynx announced Monday that center Sylvia Fowles and guard Odyssey Sims have been named as reserves for the game, which will be played July 27 at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las Vegas. It’s the sixth time Fowles has been named an All-Star, and third with the Lynx. It’s the first time for Sims in her six years in the WNBA.

The Lynx are currently fourth in the WNBA at 10-7, and beat the Phoenix Mercury 75-62 on Sunday.

In an offseason full of change and early injuries, Fowles and Sims have been two of the most consistent players for the Lynx so far this season. Fowles is averaging 14.2 points, shooting a team-best 58.9 percent from the field and averaging 10.1 rebounds per game. She had 14 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday’s win, collecting her 158th career double-double and 66th with the Lynx. She passed Lisa Leslie for the most career double-doubles in WNBA history.

Sims is leading the Lynx in scoring at 15.7 points per game, shooting 39.6 percent from the field and averaging a career-best 5.4 assists per game. The Lynx acquired Sims in a trade after Maya Moore opted to take the season off, and Lindsay Whalen retired to focus on coaching.

It’s the eighth consecutive time the Lynx will have had more than one All-Star at the game.