<!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <section id="story414515970" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414515970" data-article-version="1.0">For Twins, latest stretch no reason to panic</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-414515970" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=For Twins, latest stretch no reason to panic&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/for-twins-latest-stretch-no-reason-to-panic" data-title="For Twins, latest stretch no reason to panic" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/for-twins-latest-stretch-no-reason-to-panic" addthis:title="For Twins, latest stretch no reason to panic">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul></div> a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414515970");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414515970-414515981"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins steps on the bag as the gets the force out on Cheslor Cuthbert #19 of the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 22, 2019 in Kansas City. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins steps on the bag as the gets the force out on Cheslor Cuthbert #19 of the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 22, 2019 in Kansas City. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414515970-414515981" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins steps on the bag as the gets the force out on Cheslor Cuthbert #19 of the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 22, 2019 in Kansas City. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins steps on the bag as the gets the force out on Cheslor Cuthbert #19 of the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 22, 2019 in Kansas City. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/for-twins-latest-stretch-no-reason-to-panic">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:56PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:03PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Dodgers, who are 54-25 (.684). Yet there is mild concern among Twins fans after the Cleveland Indians swept the Detroit Tigers over the weekend.</p> <p>What was once an 11.5 game lead in the AL Central for the Twins is now eight games, and could dip to 7.5 if the Indians beat the Royals Monday night. The Indians are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and trying to stay relevant in the AL Central race as long as they can.</p> <p>The Twins are back in Minneapolis and had an off day on Monday after splitting a four-game series in Kansas City over the weekend. Minnesota is 5-5 in its last 10 games, and host the Tamp Bay Rays for a three-game series at Target Field starting Tuesday night.</p> <p>The reality is this: It’s no time to panic if you’re a Twins fan. It’s baseball, losing happens. Over a 162-game schedule, you’re going to have skids. It may not be a double-digit lead, but the Twins will likely have a comfortable lead in the division heading into the All-Star Game. Their remaining series before the Mid-Summer Classic are home against the Rays, at the White Sox, at Oakland and home against the Texas Rangers.</p> <p>Most important for the Twins might be this: They have a three-game series against the Indians at Progressive Field coming out of the All-Star break. It might be the Twins’ best chance for an early knockout punch in the division race.</p> <p>The major concern for the Twins is getting healthy, and that could happen as soon as Tuesday’s series opener against Tampa Bay. Byron Buxton (wrist), Ehire Adrianza (abdominal injury), Mitch Garver (heel) and Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring) all missed the Kansas City series with injuries. All four could be back as early as Tuesday.</p> <p>Jonathan Schoop has also missed time with a sore foot, and Jose Berrios was taken out of his last start in the eighth inning with a blister on his throwing hand.</p> <p>The Twins have come back to Earth, slightly, at the plate. They lost two of three to the Boston Red Sox last week and were out-scored 14-8 in the series. They also managed single runs in both the series opener and finale at Kansas City.</p> <p>The good news is that Minnesota’s run differential (+105) is still tops in the American League. The Twins also lead MLB, hitting .271 as a team, and lead all of baseball with 147 homers. They also lead the big leagues with a .502 slugging percentage.</p> <p>Four Twins’ regulars in the starting lineup are now vying for starting spots for the American League in the All-Star Game. They are C.J. Cron, Joe Mauer’s replacement at first base, designated hitter Nelson Cruz, shortstop Jorge Polanco and outfielder Eddie Rosario.</p> <p>The Twins haven’t lit it up offensively lately, but still have seven players with at least 11 homers. Another three players -- Buxton, Gonzalez and Miguel Sano – have nine. Rosario leads Minnesota with 20 home runs, and Max Kepler is next at 19.</p> <p>The standards have been raised for the Twins, and that’s a good thing. Berrios has been an ace, and reports are the blister on his throwing hand shouldn’t be a long-term issue. Jake Odorizzi already has 10 wins, and Kyle Gibson and Martin Perez have combined for 14 wins. And with the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaching, look for the Twins to add either a reliever or starter, or even both.</p> <p>Polanco leads the AL in hitting at .324, and the Twins have six regular starters hitting at least .269.</p> <p>Every team hits a skid at some point. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header></section> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Loons_gaining_confidence_after_U_S__Open_0_7438415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Loons_gaining_confidence_after_U_S__Open_0_7438415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Loons_gaining_confidence_after_U_S__Open_0_7438415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Loons_gaining_confidence_after_U_S__Open_0_7438415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Loons_gaining_confidence_after_U_S__Open_0_7438415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="MNUFC is gaining confidence as it moves through the U.S. Open Cup" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Romain Metanire selected to MLS All-Star Game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 03:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota United is in the thick of its 2019 season and on Monday, announced one of their top defenders will represent them in the MLS All-Star Game.</p><p>Romain Metanire is having a standout season for the Loons. He’s the team leader in assists with six, and late next month, he’ll represent the Loons as an All-Star. His six assists are in 14 appearances, and he’s currently on a three-game point streak as the Loons have won their last two matches.</p><p>“I think everybody’s delighted for him because at the end of the day, he’s deserved it with his performances. Not only is he a top player, he’s a top guy as well so everybody will be delighted for him,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/us-soccer-women-s-team-tentatively-agree-to-mediate-lawsuit" title="U.S. Soccer, women's team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit" data-articleId="414418332" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TOUQUES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Alex Morgan and teammates run during a USA training session during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France at Parc des Loisirs on June 19, 2019 in Touques, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. Soccer, women's team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:05AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:08AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. Soccer and players for the women's national team have tentatively agreed to mediate a lawsuit that accuses the federation of gender discrimination and seeks equitable pay.</p><p>The federation and representatives for the players confirmed the agreement, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, to pursue mediation following the Women's World Cup.</p><p>"Here to win a World Cup, lawyers are at home to do their thing, so we both have our jobs," defender Kelley O'Hara said Saturday. "This team has always been good at compartmentalizing. We focus on the task at hand and I haven't paid any mind on anything that's been going on. That's something we'll pick back up when we get home but right now my only focus is winning the World Cup."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/lpga-golfers-spark-inspiration-for-next-generation-of-competitors-in-chaska" title="LPGA golfers spark inspiration for next generation of competitors in Chaska" data-articleId="414336795" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/LPGA_golfers_spark_inspiration_for_next__0_7434821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/LPGA_golfers_spark_inspiration_for_next__0_7434821_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/LPGA_golfers_spark_inspiration_for_next__0_7434821_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/LPGA_golfers_spark_inspiration_for_next__0_7434821_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/LPGA_golfers_spark_inspiration_for_next__0_7434821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Young girls lined the fairways at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska over the weekend, hoping to catch a glimpse of professional female golfers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>LPGA golfers spark inspiration for next generation of competitors in Chaska</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 08:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 10:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Young girls lined the fairways at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska over the weekend, hoping to catch a glimpse of professional female golfers.</p><p>The event drew much smaller crowds than the 2016 Ryder Cup, allowing a more intimate view for attendees—many of which were young girls.</p><p>“She was excited because she’s seen the men play at the Phoenix Open so she was like, ‘I get to see the women play, I’m so excited’,” said Anthony Bilyeu of Eagan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header></div> url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Oahu_plane_crash_0_20190622174342-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul man among the victims of deadly Hawaii plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missing-university-of-utah-student-was-last-seen-meeting-someone-at-park-at-3-am-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mackenzie Lueck, 23, was last seen more than a week ago after being dropped off at a park to meet an unknown person at 3 a.m., police said. (Photo credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)" title="Mackenzie Lueck_1561418798212.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Missing University of Utah student was last seen meeting someone at park at 3 a.m., police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-women-describe-concerning-experience-at-dominican-republic-resort"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/5%20P%20DRUGGED%20DOMINICAN%20REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png_7438219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5 P DRUGGED DOMINICAN REPUBLIC_00.00.58.29_1561414371620.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota women describe concerning experience at Dominican Republic resort</h3> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header></div> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Wake%20Surfing%20Concerns%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_00.00.25.10_1561427090841.png_7439404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Citing massive wakes, Chanhassen residents seek restrictions on special boats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-man-among-the-victims-of-deadly-hawaii-plane-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Oahu_plane_crash_0_7432758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Paul man among the victims of deadly Hawaii plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/for-twins-latest-stretch-no-reason-to-panic" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1157631676_1561420662530_7438862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jorge&#x20;Polanco&#x20;&#x23;11&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x20;steps&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;bag&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;gets&#x20;the&#x20;force&#x20;out&#x20;on&#x20;Cheslor&#x20;Cuthbert&#x20;&#x23;19&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Kansas&#x20;City&#x20;Royals&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;fifth&#x20;inning&#x20;at&#x20;Kauffman&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Kansas&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ed&#x20;Zurga&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>For Twins, latest stretch no reason to panic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missing-university-of-utah-student-was-last-seen-meeting-someone-at-park-at-3-am-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Mackenzie%20Lueck_1561418798212.jpg_7438719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mackenzie&#x20;Lueck&#x2c;&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;last&#x20;seen&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;a&#x20;week&#x20;ago&#x20;after&#x20;being&#x20;dropped&#x20;off&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;park&#x20;to&#x20;meet&#x20;an&#x20;unknown&#x20;person&#x20;at&#x20;3&#x20;a&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Salt&#x20;Lake&#x20;City&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Missing University of Utah student was last seen meeting someone at park at 3 a.m., police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-senator-survives-boat-crash-by-diving-into-lake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/6V%20NORM%20COLEMAN%20BOAT%20CRASH_00.00.51.25_1561418326926.png_7438463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former senator survives boat crash by diving into lake</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> 