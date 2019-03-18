< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Ffleck-gophers-2019-qb-an-open-competition width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<article>
<section id="story395600012" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="395600012" data-article-version="1.0">Fleck: Gophers 2019 QB an open competition</h1>
</header>  m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story395600012" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="395600012" data-article-version="1.0">Fleck: Gophers 2019 QB an open competition</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-395600012" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fleck: Gophers 2019 QB an open competition&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/tanner%20morgan_1552949838315.png_6905914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Fleck: Gophers 2019 QB an open competition&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/tanner%20morgan_1552949838315.png_6905914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/fleck-gophers-2019-qb-an-open-competition" data-title="Fleck: Gophers 2019 QB an open competition" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/fleck-gophers-2019-qb-an-open-competition" addthis:title="Fleck: Gophers 2019 QB an open competition"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-395600012");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-395600012-395600685"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/tanner%20morgan_1552949838315.png_6905914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/tanner%20morgan_1552949838315.png_6905914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan works through a passing drill at Spring Practice.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-395600012-395600685" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/tanner%20morgan_1552949838315.png_6905914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan works through a passing drill at Spring Practice.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jeffrey.wald@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/sports/fleck-gophers-2019-qb-an-open-competition">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 06:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-395600012" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The University of Minnesota football team is on Spring Break and not returning to spring practice until next week, but that doesn’t mean there’s not healthy competition among the players.</p><p>PJ Fleck waited as long as he could last season to announce Zack Annexstad as his starting quarterback. The surprise there was that Annexstad was a freshman walk-on at the time. Tanner Morgan was a redshirt freshman, and had already spent a year in the Gophers program.</p><p>The scholarship piece of it was a formality, with Annexstad earning a scholarship this offseason. Fleck said after naming Annexstad the starter last year that both quarterbacks would play. Injuries happen, and he wanted to get a look at both players in live action.</p><p>Sure enough, Annexstad injured his ankle early in the season, then had to be pulled from the game against Nebraska and was hospitalized with a midsection injury. He didn’t play the rest of the season. Annexstad finished with more than 1,200 yards passing, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.</p><p>Morgan played against both New Mexico State and Miami (Ohio) before taking over for Annexstad after the injury at Nebraska. Morgan started the last six games and averaged 192 yards passing per game, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.</p><p>Fleck said after last Friday’s open spring practice the quarterback race is an open competition, and it will be into the fall. It’s also not a lock that it will be Morgan or Annexstad. Freshmen Jacob Clark and Cole Kramer will get their chance to compete.</p><p>“It’s our players’ job to keep their job. I’m motivated based on somebody taking my job one day, same thing. It’s my job to keep my job, same thing for the players,” Fleck said.</p><p>Morgan and Annexstad will likely be the front-runners to start, since they have the experience of playing a college game. Both got snaps with the first team offense during drills at practice, and both had big plays where they hit receivers on target.</p><p>Both also had throws that didn’t connect. What Fleck cares about is that they’re pushing each other, and they’re being good teammates.</p><p>“Zack and Tanner have done a great job competing with each other. They really help each other on the field, they’re not against each other,” Fleck said. “They want what’s best for the football team, and they compete really hard. That’s what you want in a competition. They’re tremendous leaders, they do a great job of bringing the team together.”</p><p>Clark comes in as a freshman and a highly-touted quarterback recruit out of Texas. He’s every bit of 6 feet 5 inches tall, and that height will help him find receivers down field. Rivals ranked Clark the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the nation. He threw for more than 6,200 yards and 60 touchdowns in 23 varsity games.</p><p>Kramer is a winner, and it’s why Fleck wanted the Eden Prairie native to stay home. He led the Eagles to an undefeated 2018 season and a state championship. He threw for 1,700 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior season.</p><p>They’re both freshmen, and they both look a little raw in spring practice. That’s to be expected when they haven’t faced live college game action yet.</p><p>“That’s the difference between game experience and no game experience. We watched it last year and had nothing else to compare it to. When you look at Zack and Tanner and compare them to the two young kids, Jacob and Cole, you can see a major difference right now and that’s because they’re young,” Fleck said.</p><p>Morgan went 3-2 as a starter last season, including a 3-1 stretch over the final four games. He passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns in his first start, a 38-31 win over Indiana.</p><p>Last year, the Gophers had just two quarterbacks and neither had game experience going into the season. This year, they have four on scholarship, and Morgan and Annexstad have played in big games. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/sports/gophers-won-t-be-distracted-by-pitino-louisville-drama-at-ncaas" title="Gophers won't be distracted by Pitino, Louisville drama at NCAAs" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Gophers won't be distracted by Pitino, Louisville drama at NCAAs</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 03:54PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 06:34PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Richard Pitino says he's a "big boy." He'll answer the questions about Louisville, several of which will come as Minnesota heads to Des Moines, Iowa, to face the Cardinals Thursday in the NCAA Tournament.</p><p>Pitino and the Gophers will do everything they can to not let Rick Pitino's ugly and infamous departure from Louisville become the centerpiece of their second NCAA Tournament appearance in three years. Rick Pitino was fired for cause after being implicated in an FBI investigation involving bribes to recruits. Prior to that, he was suspended for the first five games of the 2017-18 season for a lack of handling a sex scandal between escorts and recruits.</p><p>Rick Pitino is currently in the middle of a $44 million lawsuit with Louisville over his firing. But he won’t be in Des Moines when the Gophers face Louisville. He’s in the middle of coaching a professional team in Greece.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/fleck-gophers-2019-qb-an-open-competition" title="Fleck: Gophers 2019 QB an open competition" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/tanner%20morgan_1552949838315.png_6905914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/tanner%20morgan_1552949838315.png_6905914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Fleck: Gophers 2019 QB an open competition"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/tanner%20morgan_1552949838315.png_6905914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/03/18/tanner%20morgan_1552949838315.png_6905914_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Fleck: Gophers 2019 QB an open competition"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fleck: Gophers 2019 QB an open competition</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jeff Wald, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 06:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The University of Minnesota football team is on Spring Break and not returning to spring practice until next week, but that doesn’t mean there’s not healthy competition among the players.</p><p>PJ Fleck waited as long as he could last season to announce Zack Annexstad as his starting quarterback. The surprise there was that Annexstad was a freshman walk-on at the time. Tanner Morgan was a redshirt freshman, and had already spent a year in the Gophers program.</p><p>The scholarship piece of it was a formality, with Annexstad earning a scholarship this offseason. Fleck said after naming Annexstad the starter last year that both quarterbacks would play. Injuries happen, and he wanted to get a look at both players in live action.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/vikings-agree-to-terms-with-kicker-dan-bailey" title="Vikings agree to terms with kicker Dan Bailey" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/09/19/Kicker_Dan_Bailey_explains_why_he_chose__0_6091311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/09/19/Kicker_Dan_Bailey_explains_why_he_chose__0_6091311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Vikings agree to terms with kicker Dan Bailey"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/09/19/Kicker_Dan_Bailey_explains_why_he_chose__0_6091311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/09/19/Kicker_Dan_Bailey_explains_why_he_chose__0_6091311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Vikings agree to terms with kicker Dan Bailey"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings agree to terms with kicker Dan Bailey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 05:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Vikings didn’t have to go very far to find their kicker for the 2019 season.</p><p>The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve agreed to terms with Dan Bailey on a one-year contract. Bailey was a free agent.</p><p>The Vikings brought Bailey in just two games into last season. Minnesota cut draft choice Daniel Carlson after a disastrous day in a 29-29 overtime tie at Green Bay. 