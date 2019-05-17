< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story407562097" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407562097" data-article-version="1.0">Finlay, Loons ready to face Columbus Crew SC</h1>
</header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_407562097_407562051_194898";this.videosJson='[{"id":"407562051","video":"565196","title":"Finlay%2C%20Loons%20ready%20to%20face%20Columbus%20Crew%20SC","caption":"Minnesota%20United%20midfielder%20Ethan%20Finlay%20faces%20his%20old%20team%20Saturday%20night%20as%20the%20Loons%20host%20Columbus%20Crew%20SC%20at%20Allianz%20Field.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F17%2FFinlay__Loons_ready_to_face_Columbus_Cre_0_7284345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F17%2FFinlay__Loons_ready_to_face_Columbus_Crew_SC_565196_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652735354%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D0afNY9nL0K6e_56kOj_LAN7QEt0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Ffinlay-loons-ready-to-face-columbus-crew-sc"}},"createDate":"May 17 2019 04:09PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_407562097_407562051_194898",video:"565196",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/Finlay__Loons_ready_to_face_Columbus_Cre_0_7284345_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Minnesota%2520United%2520midfielder%2520Ethan%2520Finlay%2520faces%2520his%2520old%2520team%2520Saturday%2520night%2520as%2520the%2520Loons%2520host%2520Columbus%2520Crew%2520SC%2520at%2520Allianz%2520Field.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/17/Finlay__Loons_ready_to_face_Columbus_Crew_SC_565196_1800.mp4?Expires=1652735354&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=0afNY9nL0K6e_56kOj_LAN7QEt0",eventLabel:"Finlay%2C%20Loons%20ready%20to%20face%20Columbus%20Crew%20SC-407562051",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fsports%2Ffinlay-loons-ready-to-face-columbus-crew-sc"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By Jeff Wald, FOX 9</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 04:15PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/ethan%20finlay%20mn%20united_1558127134564.png_7284341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/ethan%20finlay%20mn%20united_1558127134564.png_7284341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/ethan%20finlay%20mn%20united_1558127134564.png_7284341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/ethan%20finlay%20mn%20united_1558127134564.png_7284341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/ethan%20finlay%20mn%20united_1558127134564.png_7284341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="MInnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay faces his old team Saturday night as the Loons host Columbus Crew SC at Allianz Field." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>MInnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay faces his old team Saturday night as the Loons host Columbus Crew SC at Allianz Field.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407562097-407561395" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/ethan%20finlay%20mn%20united_1558127134564.png_7284341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/ethan%20finlay%20mn%20united_1558127134564.png_7284341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/ethan%20finlay%20mn%20united_1558127134564.png_7284341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/ethan%20finlay%20mn%20united_1558127134564.png_7284341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/ethan%20finlay%20mn%20united_1558127134564.png_7284341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="MInnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay faces his old team Saturday night as the Loons host Columbus Crew SC at Allianz Field." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>MInnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay faces his old team Saturday night as the Loons host Columbus Crew SC at Allianz Field.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407562097" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BLAINE (FOX 9)</strong> - Ethan Finlay would be lying if he said he didn’t have Saturday’s game against Columbus Crew SC stamped on his calendar.</p> <p>The Minnesota United midfielder spent six years with Columbus before being traded to Minnesota United FC on Aug. 9, 2017. When the Loons faced Columbus Crew in the 2018 regular season finale in Ohio, Finlay had to watch from the stands. He was out with a season-ending knee injury.</p> <p>He’s more than ready for Saturday night, with 11 games played this season and six starts.</p> <p>“It’s an important one, I’m playing against a lot of friends that I want to beat pretty darn bad. If I can’t get up for that, then it’s going to be tough to get up for much more,” Finlay said. “We’re ready, we’re prepared and it’s a big opportunity for us.”</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Midfielder Ethan Finlay is facing his old team tomorrow night and was hurt when the 2 teams met last year. He watched from the stands. He spent 6 years with Columbus Crew.<br /> <br /> “I’m playing against a lot of friends that I want to beat pretty darn bad.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNUFC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MNUFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MNUFC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/82d88tNeFC">pic.twitter.com/82d88tNeFC</a></p> — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) <a href="https://twitter.com/JeffWaldFox9/status/1129477209444503552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 17, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Finlay said “there’ll be no love lost” between himself and Columbus when they meet at Allianz Field, but their opponent has gone through plenty of change itself. Columbus has new coaches, new ownership and carries a 5-7-1 record to St. Paul.</p> <p>They’re just 1-4 on the road this season. Minnesota United has yet to lose at Allianz Field this year, with one win and three draws. The Loons have had sellout crowds at every home game this young season so far.</p> <p>“We want to keep this run going at home. Just want to make sure we maintain that level of commitment and drive and enthusiasm at home,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said after Friday’s training. “Keep the crowd in the game, which they’ve been terrific. If we do that, I know that we’ve got the plays to cause them problems.”</p> <p>To keep the home unbeaten streak going, the Loons will have to find a way to get the ball in the net more consistently. Since dropping a 4-3 match at Toronto FC where they had a 3-2 lead late, the Loons have scored just twice in four games.</p> <p>On the plus side, Minnesota United has a positive goal differential for the season. They’ve scored 19 goals and allowed 18, and their 19 goals ranks fifth in the Western Conference.</p> <p>“When I look at some of the chances that we’ve had, we went through them this morning. With really good play, we maybe haven’t taken a good percentage of them in the last few home games,” Heath said. “Had we done, the lead would look at lot healthier than it is at present.”</p> <p>Both the Loons and Columbus Crew SC find themselves in a pivotal position heading into Saturday’s contest. Minnesota United is sixth in the Western Conference with 15 points, but can move ahead of FC Dallas with a victory and three points. It’s still early enough in the season that the third place L.A. Galaxy (22 points) and fourth place Houston Dynamo (20 points) are within reach.</p> <p>Columbus Crew SC is currently clinging to the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 16 points. But the conference is in a much tighter race, with the top seven teams being separated by eight points.</p> <p>In the West, Los Angeles FC has the Loons point total doubled at 30, and Seattle Sounders FC is at 25 points.</p> <p>“If we get a nice win tomorrow, that sets us up nicely. But we know it’s not going to be easy as none of the games are in the MLS,” Heath said.</p> <p>Heath said Friday he didn’t know if defender Romain Metanire will be available Saturday. He was not at training Friday to be with his wife, who is due with a baby any day.</p> <p>Health also said they’re hoping to work in midfielder Kevin Molino, who is still recovering from a knee injury. He made his first appearance of the season at Toronto on April 19 and got his first start April 24 against L.A. Galaxy.</p> <p>Heath knows he also needs more from his best players. Darwin Quintero and Angelo Rodriguez have nine of the Loons’ 19 goals this season. Quintero leads the team with 23 shots, and nine shots on goal.</p> <p>He hasn’t recorded a point in nearly a month, since scoring two goals at Toronto on April 19. That’s a span of 200 minutes, and he’s come off the bench two straight games.</p> <p>“There’s no doubt that if we’re going to be at our best going forward over the course of a season, then we him to be at his best,” Heath said. “He’s really good at what he does, and we need him to be at his best.”</p> <p>For Finlay, it’s as much about getting the Loons a big win as it is getting revenge on old teammates. He was the No. 10 selection in the MLS Draft by Columbus in 2012, and led the team in 2014 with 11 goals and seven assists. The next season, he became the second player in Columbus history to get double digits in goals (12) and assists (13). He became an MLS All-Star that season.</p> <p>“I’ve got plenty of guys I still know out there and I want to be them. I want to beat them at home,” Finlay said.</p> <p>Saturday night’s game at Allianz Field is the first of three straight at home. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Sports Stories</h3>
</header> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis NCAA Softball Regional suspended, games to resume Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 19 2019 07:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 07:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minneapolis NCAA Softball Regional, including the championship game featuring the Gophers, has been suspended until Monday, according to the University of Minnesota.</p><p>The Gophers' regional run was forced to pause Sunday after wins over North Dakota State and Georgia in consecutive days. </p><p>The University announced that the suspended Drake vs. Georgia game of the regional will resume Monday morning at 10 a.m. at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/gophers-softball-walks-off-georgia-moves-on-to-sunday-s-regional-final" title="Gophers Softball walks off Georgia, moves on to Sunday's regional final" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/Gopher%20softball_1558196432611.jpg_7287626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy Univeristy of Minnesota Athletic Communications" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gophers Softball walks off Georgia, moves on to Sunday's regional final</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 05:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 19 2019 07:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Gophers Softball team is now 2-0 in its NCAA Regional after a dramatic walk-off win over Georgia Saturday afternoon. </p><p>The team first bested North Dakota St. Friday night before turning their attention to the Bulldogs Saturday. The game was locked at 0-0 until Georgia took a late 1-0 lead. The Gophers tied the game in the 7th inning and then won in an extra inning walk-off off the bat of Hope Brander. </p><p>All we needed was a little Hope to make it to Championship Sunday. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/rtnhLnbAwA — Minnesota Softball (@GopherSoftball) May 18, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/danielle-robinson-takes-over-at-point-guard-for-the-minnesota-lynx" title="Danielle Robinson takes over at point guard for the Minnesota Lynx" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/New_look_Minnesota_Lynx_0_7287569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/New_look_Minnesota_Lynx_0_7287569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/New_look_Minnesota_Lynx_0_7287569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/New_look_Minnesota_Lynx_0_7287569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/18/New_look_Minnesota_Lynx_0_7287569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Danielle Robinson takes over at point guard for the Minnesota Lynx" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Danielle Robinson takes over at point guard for the Minnesota Lynx</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 01:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 01:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div </section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 