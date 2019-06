- It appears Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has made a decision.

In a tweet posted late Monday night, Rudolph claimed he had unfinished business and that his home will always be in Minnesota.

"Giving everything I can possibly give, professionally and personally to the greatest sports franchise and its fans in Minnesota," wrote Rudolph. "And I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be in Minnesota!"

This update comes after questions rose over the last few months whether the Vikings would make a deal to keep the tight end.

Last year, he recorded 634 yards on 64 receptions and hauled in four touchdowns.